|Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by ebusfav: 6:41pm On Jun 16
Ushahemba Yaapera, with hustle name is Jennifer Kpaakpa, who we reported impersonates female prostitutes and confessed to have slept with over 1000 men in the past five years with his female organs that comes out only at night, as he had been initiated into the mermaid spirit world, has made more shocking revelations.
Here's what activist, Mr Ukan Kurugh, who was at the state police headquarters where Jennifer was paraded alongside other suspects on Thursday wrote;
"The young man was arrested around Xima Bar at Kashim Ibrahim Road Makurdi when he went to separate a fight between 2 female sex workers at a brothel and in the process got his male sex organ exposed amidst the female clothing he wore. This automatically ended the fight as everyone was scared of his appearance having known him for long as a female. This attracted the attention of the police who whisked him away to police headquarters, Makurdi. This occurred on the Wednesday the 14th of March, 2017.
At the police headquarters where I also visited yesterday, the man revealed that, by birth he was male but was initiated into occultism in a secondary school in Katsina-ala where he schooled and that since then he attends meetings under bridges of main water bodies with other members and a queen around the country. He explained upon inquiry that he had done prostitution in many major cities around the country like Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Calabar, Kaduna, Portharcout and others where he would be picked up by men who would make love to him seeing him as a woman and thereafter, whether with the use of protection or not, the man's sperm would be gotten and used for rituals and such a man will be permanently unable to impregnate a woman.
On the number of men he had engaged in his spiritual ordeal, he explained that he wasn't sure of the figure but that, not less than 1500 men. He explained further that, the queen under the water had mandated him to do thus for 12 years and then she will bless him with super wealth. He said this was his 5th year, meaning he was left with 7 years to meet his target and be rewarded with the ultimate prize of wealth beyond comprehension.
At the police station, it was surprising to see a man Mr. Terkimbi Yandev who walked in and requested to bail this guy on the ground that he was his girlfriend. The guy in question at that moment explained further that, to all those who made love to him, he appears to be a beautiful woman whom they can't afford not to love. The man is now in police custody as investigations are still ongoing even as people around his Coca-Cola residence in Makurdi have expressed shocked that, the girl they knew all the while was man. His parents are reputed to live in Katsina-ala where he has not visited for a long time since he got enlisted into occultism."
Here are more photos below;
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/man-impersonates-female-prostitutes-whose-female-organ-comes-night-makes-shocking-confession.html
Lalasticlala
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by CheapSunglass(f): 6:50pm On Jun 16
Explain
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by Ukeachu1(m): 6:51pm On Jun 16
This life is an odd world because this looks like a super story something o. Na wa
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by auntysimbiat(f): 7:50pm On Jun 16
THE ELDER BROTHER HERE?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx4GA6uhhkg
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by Evablizin(f): 8:27pm On Jun 16
My Lord this is serious,
Endtime male/female.A good lesson to men that must sleep with any being under skirt and gown,see how dangerous sleeping around is.
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by toxxnoni(m): 8:33pm On Jun 16
Hmm
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by AfonjaBoston: 8:33pm On Jun 16
Yeeboos and developers will do anything for money
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by candidbabe(f): 8:33pm On Jun 16
Man in the daytime woman at night
Chai iiiii the end shall never wonder.
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by Alariwo2: 8:33pm On Jun 16
It's a known fact na.. so I'm not surprised.
prostitutes keep the sperm of male customers for ritualists. Stupid men who think with their 3rd leg will say it's big lie. I mean what would the girl have to lose selling a randy goat's sperm to ritualists? Nothing
Even the men rub stuffs on their male organ before sleeping with some of these girls be it ashewo, girlfriends, sugarbabies etc. all for ritual purposes
It's the innocent men/women especially pastors they end up with one should pity. Their lives will become living hell for them
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by Oyindidi(f): 8:33pm On Jun 16
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by Ronie24(f): 8:34pm On Jun 16
Chai! This is seriously serious. Prostitute chaser una don hear
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by BlindAngel: 8:34pm On Jun 16
Ewooooo, i dun die ooooo
Nai be say my life dun finish be that naaa
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by hoodedjaystrim(m): 8:34pm On Jun 16
My Gawd ! What Will I Nor Hear In Naija?
Frm Day Time Witches Flying Around To Vampires Now "THIS"
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by DayDreamPictures(m): 8:34pm On Jun 16
nawa o I think its my turn to faint
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by dessz(m): 8:34pm On Jun 16
blood of CHISOSS!! I no know say ritual don upgrade so tey,punnany don get schedule of when e go appear
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by johnstar(m): 8:35pm On Jun 16
Hmm
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by spinna: 8:35pm On Jun 16
i applaud the writers creativity, he/she should write a novel
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by annexworld(m): 8:36pm On Jun 16
Hmnnnnn God help us.
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by OMOTOWO(m): 8:36pm On Jun 16
bloggers and fable na 5 and 6
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by durentchigozie(m): 8:36pm On Jun 16
See him face biko
I will never patronize ashawo again
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by Judolisco(m): 8:36pm On Jun 16
Ehn what type of. Shiť is diz
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by heisenbergheise(m): 8:37pm On Jun 16
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by ppkoko: 8:37pm On Jun 16
This one weak me
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by BroZuma: 8:38pm On Jun 16
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by Homeboiy(m): 8:38pm On Jun 16
I no believe this lie
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by MARKone(m): 8:38pm On Jun 16
When Jennifer Kpaakpa trends on social media and you know you don kpaakpa Jennifer before
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by DayDreamPictures(m): 8:38pm On Jun 16
ppkoko:
walahi e weak me pass you
waiting patiently for my turn to faint
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by Kondomatic(m): 8:39pm On Jun 16
Evablizin:Atheists right now
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by olumaxi(m): 8:39pm On Jun 16
I hope nollywood is reading this story
|Re: Man Whose Female Organ Comes Out At Night Makes More Shocking Confession by ogilivictor: 8:39pm On Jun 16
I can't fit understanding dis 1
