|N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by Aare2050(m): 6:48pm On Jun 16
NPOWER UPDATE
what you need to know:
1. Site is now working perfectly and accessible.
2. Registration is now as simple as opening a Facebook account. The only difference is your bvn and acct info.
3. Make sure you pick at least one computer skill, or else forget about test invite.(secret between me and you)
4. Read your info very well before you click submit, if you submit with an error, there is no going back.
5. Keep your reference code safe, you will need it to complete your registration when the time comes.
6. Start reading basic English tests, current affairs and other things, "you may be asked when last did you see your president" lol, that na joke o.
7. Always check your text message and email inbox at least once in a day.
8. 2017 npower is for graduates alone, don't waste your time if you are not.
9. Do not apply because you are unemployed or underemployed, apply because you want to make a difference.
10. If you are not interested in npower, kindly share this info for others who may have interest in the scheme. #atallatallnahimbad
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by realtemi(m): 7:14pm On Jun 16
thanks
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by dayo2me(m): 7:24pm On Jun 16
Number8: I saw OND and NCE when i was registering yesterday, but today, when I reregister it only shows Bsc, BA, BTech, HND And MSc.
can't they include those with ND and NCE into this programme?
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by Aare2050(m): 7:32pm On Jun 16
dayo2me:
Reason: the 2016 undergraduates, NCE and ND graduates who were selected are yet to start their own programme.
So they plan to start with them first.
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by Cocolatti(m): 7:35pm On Jun 16
Na wao i did not Pick any of the computer skills. So no hope for me then?
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by Jumeeeeesal: 7:40pm On Jun 16
Cocolatti:Guy, op na NL person like me and u so no need to panic. He created his own thread for many likes, posts and view. He's not workin with npower
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by yinkazubii(m): 7:46pm On Jun 16
I did not pick any computer skill....Op abeg wia u get dis ur information from..
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by yahyamay(m): 7:46pm On Jun 16
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by Aare2050(m): 9:38pm On Jun 16
Cocolatti:
yinkazubii:
Cocolatti:
Don't panic brothers.
I'm just thinking aloud.
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by Aare2050(m): 9:39pm On Jun 16
Jumeeeeesal:
Chior!
How can a graduate be looking for job in this century without a computer skill.
Smh
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by honestivo(m): 11:44pm On Jun 16
nd and nce is included
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by biosepeter1(m): 12:47am
Aare2050:
Dude seriously ! did you register For the program because if you did am sure u won't talk like this.
Common! the computer skills dey asked was not the normal Ms word or Excel or the normal things "graduate' should know ...They where asking of computer programming, networking, and some other real computer stuff meant for computer scientist and not just Graduates !
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by Aare2050(m): 4:21am
biosepeter1:
So a graduate should not have skills in other computer aspect such as Computer Graphics Design, Database Management.
I'm nit talking about been a pro. But idea is needed my brother.
If you graduate from a college of education for example, you will take a computer course, even though not in detail, but you will be exposed to some of the skilled mention in the npower.
Moreover, who says you can't acquire any of the skills before the commencement of the screening and all the rest?
Nigerian youths don't want to do anything but want to have everything.
Chior!
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by iaminspired: 7:21am
Them try jare
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by chimah3(m): 7:23am
N-Nonsense
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by Ngasky(m): 7:23am
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by denko(m): 7:25am
Those skills mentioned are not ordinary computer skills they are pro skills. if you have any of those skills mentioned you don't need npower tashere for anything
Aare2050:
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by martin1772(m): 7:26am
Please, i am getting a message that my Bvn has already been used, when i have not registered before any help?
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by kosire(m): 7:30am
Please can a serving corper apply?
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by superbouck(m): 7:31am
pls help o, I m in HND2 now I will graduate next month can I apply?
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by toyinjimoh(m): 7:34am
good program I hope federal government continue it, it really helping d graduate if they 're paying regularly
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by yemmit90: 7:36am
Aare2050:
Try to be realistic when dealing with issue like this. Everyone did computer courses in school but not as in detail as you might think.
If it true they are asking for what the person you quoted said, then it requires a special skill to learn those stuffs.
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by enuose55: 7:37am
superbouck:yes u can apply and Mk use of ur ND result.
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by topsam1(m): 7:40am
superbouck:
Na wah ooo...even when it is stated on the website that NYSC certificate is one of the requirements for registration..
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by fxtreme(m): 7:41am
Number 3 is a BIG FAT LIE.
OP, be sure of what you are posting. The FG can arrest you for that. I bet you didn't read the disclaimer pop-up before you began applying.
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by Husty(m): 7:41am
*fries a bag of kirikiri beans, eats the whole bag, hot poo comes knocking, poos on thread, cleanse my a$$ with the OP's right hand and walks outta thread as innocent as I came in*
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by jdstunt(m): 7:41am
N-power better invite me for test if they like themselves cos I did not click on any of the skills o.
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by jonnytad(m): 7:42am
My fear is that I was told that registering for Npower leaves you stuck with Npower for two years, dats less than 30k for two yrs.... you can't be employed by any government owned parastatal till your 2yrs deal is off cuz of the bvn attached. Someone evn said He was dropped by CBN after He has finished all the registrations and interview sessions cuz the system shows that He is already working for the government.
Why will i be stuck with 28k as an engineering graduate with many professional qualifications?
Why should I be stuck with 28k when am planning to settle as Man?
God pls help us in this country ooooo.
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by Aladex1(m): 7:42am
Aare2050:could you please share with me the link to register?
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by Slimmos(m): 7:47am
Aare2050, someone registered for Nteach in my presence and she has only ND certificate...How was that possible?
|Re: N-Power: 10 Tips You Need by fxtreme(m): 7:47am
jonnytad:
You can quit the N-Power program anytime. Stop fidgeting.
