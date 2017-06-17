Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-Power: 10 Tips You Need (3395 Views)

NPOWER UPDATE

what you need to know:

1. Site is now working perfectly and accessible.



2. Registration is now as simple as opening a Facebook account. The only difference is your bvn and acct info.



3. Make sure you pick at least one computer skill, or else forget about test invite.(secret between me and you)



4. Read your info very well before you click submit, if you submit with an error, there is no going back.



5. Keep your reference code safe, you will need it to complete your registration when the time comes.



6. Start reading basic English tests, current affairs and other things, "you may be asked when last did you see your president" lol, that na joke o.



7. Always check your text message and email inbox at least once in a day.



8. 2017 npower is for graduates alone, don't waste your time if you are not.



9. Do not apply because you are unemployed or underemployed, apply because you want to make a difference.



10. If you are not interested in npower, kindly share this info for others who may have interest in the scheme. #atallatallnahimbad

Number8: I saw OND and NCE when i was registering yesterday, but today, when I reregister it only shows Bsc, BA, BTech, HND And MSc.



can't they include those with ND and NCE into this programme?

Reason: the 2016 undergraduates, NCE and ND graduates who were selected are yet to start their own programme.

Reason: the 2016 undergraduates, NCE and ND graduates who were selected are yet to start their own programme.So they plan to start with them first.

Na wao i did not Pick any of the computer skills. So no hope for me then?

I did not pick any computer skill....Op abeg wia u get dis ur information from..

Don't panic brothers.

Don't panic brothers.I'm just thinking aloud.

How can a graduate be looking for job in this century without a computer skill.



Chior!How can a graduate be looking for job in this century without a computer skill.Smh

nd and nce is included

Dude seriously ! did you register For the program because if you did am sure u won't talk like this.



Dude seriously ! did you register For the program because if you did am sure u won't talk like this.Common! the computer skills dey asked was not the normal Ms word or Excel or the normal things "graduate' should know ...They where asking of computer programming, networking, and some other real computer stuff meant for computer scientist and not just Graduates !

So a graduate should not have skills in other computer aspect such as Computer Graphics Design, Database Management.



I'm nit talking about been a pro. But idea is needed my brother.



If you graduate from a college of education for example, you will take a computer course, even though not in detail, but you will be exposed to some of the skilled mention in the npower.



Moreover, who says you can't acquire any of the skills before the commencement of the screening and all the rest?



Nigerian youths don't want to do anything but want to have everything.



So a graduate should not have skills in other computer aspect such as Computer Graphics Design, Database Management.I'm nit talking about been a pro. But idea is needed my brother.If you graduate from a college of education for example, you will take a computer course, even though not in detail, but you will be exposed to some of the skilled mention in the npower.Moreover, who says you can't acquire any of the skills before the commencement of the screening and all the rest?Nigerian youths don't want to do anything but want to have everything.Chior!

Those skills mentioned are not ordinary computer skills they are pro skills. if you have any of those skills mentioned you don't need npower tashere for anything

Please, i am getting a message that my Bvn has already been used, when i have not registered before any help?

Please can a serving corper apply?

pls help o, I m in HND2 now I will graduate next month can I apply?

good program I hope federal government continue it, it really helping d graduate if they 're paying regularly

Try to be realistic when dealing with issue like this. Everyone did computer courses in school but not as in detail as you might think.



Try to be realistic when dealing with issue like this. Everyone did computer courses in school but not as in detail as you might think.If it true they are asking for what the person you quoted said, then it requires a special skill to learn those stuffs.

Number 3 is a BIG FAT LIE.



OP, be sure of what you are posting. The FG can arrest you for that. I bet you didn't read the disclaimer pop-up before you began applying.

N-power better invite me for test if they like themselves cos I did not click on any of the skills o.

My fear is that I was told that registering for Npower leaves you stuck with Npower for two years, dats less than 30k for two yrs.... you can't be employed by any government owned parastatal till your 2yrs deal is off cuz of the bvn attached. Someone evn said He was dropped by CBN after He has finished all the registrations and interview sessions cuz the system shows that He is already working for the government.

Why will i be stuck with 28k as an engineering graduate with many professional qualifications?

Why should I be stuck with 28k when am planning to settle as Man?

God pls help us in this country ooooo.

Aare2050, someone registered for Nteach in my presence and she has only ND certificate...How was that possible?