|Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Wisdomkosi(m): 5:32pm On Jun 17
Following the controversy that Donjazzy has no girlfriend or babymama, which a fan suggested that he should get married or Impregnat a girl. Donjazzy has come out to prove to his fans that he has a girlfriend by uploading the photo of the girlfriend on his instagram account which got his fans talking again. Although he didn't show the face of the girlfriend but he tagged the photo #greenjuice. Lol those wey understand don know waiting he mean already. See the photos below and enjoy again.
Source : http://ndigboblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/06/donjazzy-sets-instagram-ablaze-uploads.html?m=1
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Adaowerri111: 5:34pm On Jun 17
Nigerians and conclusion
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by jieta: 5:36pm On Jun 17
b
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Papiikush: 5:36pm On Jun 17
Lord knows I hate girls with massive ass.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:36pm On Jun 17
nice hips she got
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by NwaAmaikpe: 5:39pm On Jun 17
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by bizza45: 5:40pm On Jun 17
what will it take for 9ja social users to get sense
13 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by jayfierce(m): 5:42pm On Jun 17
bizza45:I wonder o
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by praizblog: 5:42pm On Jun 17
this guy sef
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Wisdomkosi(m): 5:49pm On Jun 17
Papiikush:Which kind lie be this nah? Please are you somehow related to Lai Mohammed?
11 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Papiikush: 5:51pm On Jun 17
Wisdomkosi:
I like moderate women bro.
Imagine my wife at 60 and unable to walk because she has got a truck behind her.
Fück it, I am going to cheat on her too many times.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Caustics: 5:51pm On Jun 17
rawbish
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by hmbassey1960(m): 5:52pm On Jun 17
Don jazzy don join boys at 40
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Wisdomkosi(m): 5:52pm On Jun 17
Papiikush:
Why can't you enjoy the offer while it lasts?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Prettythicksmi(m): 5:53pm On Jun 17
Too much sauce,too much juice.
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by MrCork: 5:53pm On Jun 17
Papiikush:^^Gay alert!!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by spidey77: 5:55pm On Jun 17
There we go....Linda Ikeji heart through the window. But the ass though...
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by MrCork: 5:55pm On Jun 17
Wisdomkosi:...she loooklike one Malawi chick I use to nyansh...her name is Nngozi!(true story!!
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Papiikush: 5:55pm On Jun 17
Wisdomkosi:
I use to be a Fückboy so yeah, offer lasted for a while.
Now it's time to look for a wife, I'm going for a moderate lady who will still be looking like a hot model at 65 whenever she walk down the stairs
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Papiikush: 5:56pm On Jun 17
MrCork:
CorkyJoe are you gbadun?
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Wisdomkosi(m): 5:58pm On Jun 17
Papiikush:
When your wife is 65 then probably you will be 70 or more than. What do you want to enjoy again?
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Papiikush: 6:02pm On Jun 17
Wisdomkosi:
Bro, how old do you think those alhajis shagging our young girls are?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Wisdomkosi(m): 6:03pm On Jun 17
Papiikush:If you ask me na who I go ask Bros? Waiting concern me concern Alhaji?
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Papiikush: 6:05pm On Jun 17
Wisdomkosi:Pfffft... That is an answer to your previous question about a functioning dick at old age.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Wisdomkosi(m): 6:55pm On Jun 17
Cc, lalastical, Seun
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by emerged01(m): 7:44pm On Jun 17
Papiikush:You are right bro! Can ass be reduced? It is not their fault,it is what their mama gave them.
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 8:10pm On Jun 17
bizza45:The second coming of Christ
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by bizza45: 9:26pm On Jun 17
IamaNigerianGuy:
Hahahaha pls shift let me faint
2 Likes
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by MarkGeraldo(m): 9:40pm On Jun 17
which one is his girlfriend, is it the ass or the girl
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Thisboysef(m): 11:27pm On Jun 17
praizblog:which guy?
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by ednut1(m): 8:08am
Wisdomkosi:the source is instagram not ur blog. Beta go look for beta things to blog about
1 Like
|Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by sleeknick: 8:38am
So na dat one e kari dey wedge kola abi
