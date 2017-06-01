₦airaland Forum

Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Wisdomkosi(m): 5:32pm On Jun 17
Following the controversy that Donjazzy has no girlfriend or babymama, which a fan suggested that he should get married or Impregnat a girl. Donjazzy has come out to prove to his fans that he has a girlfriend by uploading the photo of the girlfriend on his instagram account which got his fans talking again. Although he didn't show the face of the girlfriend but he tagged the photo #greenjuice. Lol those wey understand don know waiting he mean already. See the photos below and enjoy again.

Source : http://ndigboblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/06/donjazzy-sets-instagram-ablaze-uploads.html?m=1

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Adaowerri111: 5:34pm On Jun 17
Nigerians and conclusion

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by jieta: 5:36pm On Jun 17
b
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Papiikush: 5:36pm On Jun 17
Lord knows I hate girls with massive ass.

18 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:36pm On Jun 17
nice hips she got

2 Likes

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by NwaAmaikpe: 5:39pm On Jun 17
shocked
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by bizza45: 5:40pm On Jun 17
what will it take for 9ja social users to get sense

13 Likes

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by jayfierce(m): 5:42pm On Jun 17
bizza45:
what will it take for 9ja social users to get sense
I wonder o
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by praizblog: 5:42pm On Jun 17
this guy sef
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Wisdomkosi(m): 5:49pm On Jun 17
Papiikush:
Lord knows I hate girls with massive ass.
Which kind lie be this nah? Please are you somehow related to Lai Mohammed?

11 Likes

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Papiikush: 5:51pm On Jun 17
Wisdomkosi:

Which kind lie be this nah? Please are you somehow related to Lai Mohammed?

I like moderate women bro.
Imagine my wife at 60 and unable to walk because she has got a truck behind her. undecided

Fück it, I am going to cheat on her too many times.

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Caustics: 5:51pm On Jun 17
rawbish
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by hmbassey1960(m): 5:52pm On Jun 17
Don jazzy don join boys at 40
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Wisdomkosi(m): 5:52pm On Jun 17
Papiikush:


I like moderate women bro.
Imagine my wife at 60 and unable to walk because she has got a truck behind her. undecided

Fück it, I am going to cheat on her too many times.

Why can't you enjoy the offer while it lasts?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Prettythicksmi(m): 5:53pm On Jun 17
Too much sauce,too much juice.
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by MrCork: 5:53pm On Jun 17
Papiikush:
Lord knows I hate girls with massive ass.
^^Gay alert!! angry

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by spidey77: 5:55pm On Jun 17
There we go....Linda Ikeji heart through the window. But the ass though...
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by MrCork: 5:55pm On Jun 17
Wisdomkosi:
Following the controversy that Donjazzy has no girlfriend or babymama, which a fan suggested that he should get married or Impregnat a girl. Donjazzy has come out to prove to his fans that he has a girlfriend by uploading the photo of the girlfriend on his instagram account which got his fans talking again. Although he didn't show the face of the girlfriend but he tagged the photo #greenjuice. Lol those wey understand don know waiting he mean already. See the photos below and enjoy again.

Source : http://ndigboblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/06/donjazzy-sets-instagram-ablaze-uploads.html?m=1
...she loooklike one Malawi chick I use to nyansh...her name is Nngozi!(true story!! smiley
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Papiikush: 5:55pm On Jun 17
Wisdomkosi:


Why can't you enjoy the offer while it lasts?

I use to be a Fückboy so yeah, offer lasted for a while. grin lipsrsealed

Now it's time to look for a wife, I'm going for a moderate lady who will still be looking like a hot model at 65 whenever she walk down the stairs cool

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Papiikush: 5:56pm On Jun 17
MrCork:

^^Gay alert!! angry



CorkyJoe are you gbadun? undecided
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Wisdomkosi(m): 5:58pm On Jun 17
Papiikush:


I use to be a Fückboy so yeah, offer lasted for a while. grin lipsrsealed

Now it's time to look for a wife, I'm going for a moderate lady who will still be looking like a hot model at 65 whenever she walk down the stairs cool

When your wife is 65 then probably you will be 70 or more than. What do you want to enjoy again?

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Papiikush: 6:02pm On Jun 17
Wisdomkosi:


When your wife is 65 then probably you will be 70 or more than. What do you want to enjoy again?

Bro, how old do you think those alhajis shagging our young girls are?

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Wisdomkosi(m): 6:03pm On Jun 17
Papiikush:


Bro, how old do you think those alhajis shagging our young girls are?
If you ask me na who I go ask Bros? Waiting concern me concern Alhaji?
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Papiikush: 6:05pm On Jun 17
Wisdomkosi:
If you ask me na who I go ask Bros? Waiting concern me concern Alhaji?
Pfffft... That is an answer to your previous question about a functioning dick at old age.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Wisdomkosi(m): 6:55pm On Jun 17
Cc, lalastical, Seun
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by emerged01(m): 7:44pm On Jun 17
Papiikush:


I like moderate women bro.
Imagine my wife at 60 and unable to walk because she has got a truck behind her. undecided

Fück it, I am going to cheat on her too many times.
You are right bro! Can ass be reduced? It is not their fault,it is what their mama gave them.

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 8:10pm On Jun 17
bizza45:
what will it take for 9ja social users to get sense
The second coming of Christ
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by bizza45: 9:26pm On Jun 17
IamaNigerianGuy:
The second coming of Christ

Hahahaha pls shift let me faint

2 Likes

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by MarkGeraldo(m): 9:40pm On Jun 17
which one is his girlfriend, is it the ass or the girl
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by Thisboysef(m): 11:27pm On Jun 17
praizblog:
this guy sef
which guy?
Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by ednut1(m): 8:08am
Wisdomkosi:
Cc, lalastical, Seun
the source is instagram not ur blog. Beta go look for beta things to blog about

1 Like

Re: Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React by sleeknick: 8:38am
So na dat one e kari dey wedge kola abi

(0) (1) (Reply)

