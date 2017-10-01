₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Gifty is at it again with another nude picture.
This time around, she shows off her bum on Instagram making her fans go gaga while some begged her to stop this new trend of hers.
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by adegoody(m): 2:22pm
Nice bed sheet!
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by ReneeNuttall(f): 2:22pm
She's advertising her market.
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:23pm
Her life, her bidniz
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by Seeker17(m): 2:30pm
Nice skin she's got
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by anuoluwapo884: 2:33pm
Misplaced of priority dumb girl her other Ex BBN mate doing good she Is there advertising her market even Tboss no post Nude smh
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by itsmaleekbaby(m): 2:35pm
Vaseline Crew coming for ya!!
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by Homeboiy(m): 2:39pm
Where is the nude ?
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by policy12: 2:39pm
Imagine lemonade on those boobs, slipping down like rivers on a hill to the root of the rock, imagine the two boobs pointing to u with a fist u cannot dodge...
Just imagine what ur tongue can do on those fleshy skin with a soft touch.
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by BreezyCB(m): 2:47pm
Omo tikabodi
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by nanyapinkies(f): 2:49pm
u guys should let her b... at least she's getting d attention she wants
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by itspzpics(m): 2:54pm
ur body ur business
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by BoyHuncho(m): 2:59pm
Bitçh wanna be like Kim k..release a sextape thot
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by LifestyleTonite: 3:37pm
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by LesbianBoy(m): 3:46pm
She is just looking for someone that will fvck her pvssy and give her plenty money.....nonsense!
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by Arabiandude: 4:26pm
I careless
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by Praisles(f): 4:38pm
Dear Gifty, do you know why Bisola wasnt invited immediately after BIG BROTHER by UN?,it was because how u behave really matters after fame,kindly try something sensible to stay relivant !#justsaying
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by WotzupNG: 4:59pm
attention seeker
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by skills50(m): 5:03pm
it's lovely
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by mrMeen(m): 5:08pm
policy12:guy you be poet. all this for some flesh
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by deepwater(f): 5:09pm
truth be told, she has nothing to offer except some fair skin and ability to degrade the female gender to a sex slave...
guys keep your daughters off the pole!
she is nothing but a mere stripper, dont be surprised she strips for just #7,500 somewhere at apapa, after all nobody knows her off social media
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by morikee(m): 5:10pm
Wow
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by deepwater(f): 5:10pm
policy12:
After all these, when you land for chemist and they tell you ordinary Azithromycin antibiotic 1g is #3,900
your eye go clear
dey there dey lick with your tongue
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by sam4(m): 5:10pm
May God open her understanding. She needs some footwear though.
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by NotNairalandi(m): 5:10pm
we are in the season of nude pinchures
oya wey all these nairaland slay queen...make una begin de throw una nude pincheres.....but wait make i rush go bring my vacceline
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by justscorchone(m): 5:10pm
Na shewe she be before na,BBN just boost her market nii,probably sucked the whole crew on audition
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by WebSurfer(m): 5:11pm
Maga must show face
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by valdes00(m): 5:11pm
be like say them don change the definition of Nude while I was asleep....
cos no be the definition be this na
|Re: Gifty Shares Another Nude Picture On Instagram, Fans React by UncutSk(m): 5:12pm
just normal attention seeker
