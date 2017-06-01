₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,419 members, 3,603,630 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017 at 11:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone (6250 Views)
How To Check If Your Phone Is Cloned(fake) Or Not. / Phone Is Gradually Turning Me To Something Else(help/advice) / Some Places Where Use Of Phone Is Prohibited But People Dont Obey (1) (2) (3) (4)
|3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by Tuham(m): 5:45pm
It is of no doubt, that Android and iPhone are two populous smartphones being used nowadays but Android seems to be the most popular mobile phone in high demand in the mobile market. This theory can be asserted by picking randomly 10 smartphone users in which there are high chances that 7 would be using Android while the remaining 3 might be using an iPhone
To cut the long story short, Below are Four Reasons i garnered as to Why an Android Phone Is better than an iPhone in terms of usage.
1. Sharing Files Made Easier With Other Devices - Imagine a situation where you happen to discover some files on your friend's phone and when the latter agree to share with you, then comes the trouble of iPhone comaptibility as we all know it's not easier sending files from an iPhone to a device that is not an iPhone.
However if it's an Android phone, i can easily receive files from other device using Bluetooth or Xender app. Like Aderola15 can easily share "The Wedding Party Movie" from her chinko phone to my Android phone through bluetooth whereby reverse is the case on an iPhone.
Even To connect to a computer self requires the itunes Software where all an Android phone needed is a USB Cord.
2. Affordability - If you're thinking of getting an iPhone, you'll need to prepare an amount of 100k to 200k and above whereby you can get an Android phone with just #15,000! Yet, that doesn't mean you're limited to enjoyment ooh.
Meanwhile With your Android phone, you can Whatsapp Tracy, Video chat with Jude, Hit Tope up via facebook messenger, Surf Nairaland with Chrome/Firefox, and LOTS MORE!
Indeed, Android had made things lots more easier!
3. Faster Technology Advancement and Upgrade - When it comes to advancement and upgrade, Android mobile phones moves faster than iPhone and this is simply because Google developed it and gave other manufacturers ability to made devices with the OS unlike iPhone which are only made by Apple!
From Android 4 known as kitkat, Android 5 (Lollilop), Android 6 (Marshmarllow), Android 7 (Nougat), there are chances that more is still on it's way!
Full source: http://www.netsocialblog.com/2017/06/reasons-to-choose-android-over-iphone.html
So there you have it, the top reasons why Android is lots more better than an iPhone
Nairaland Android vs iPhone users, Oya share your thoughts on why you think your device is better
8 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by Tuham(m): 7:54pm
cc: honsule lalasticlala
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by meeky007(m): 10:00pm
IPHONE MADE FOR D RICH!!!!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by UnknownT: 10:00pm
Abeg o! Which phone I fit buy with these specifications for price between #30k to #40k
RAM 2gb
ROM 16gb
Battery 3500mAH and above
4G
Then maybe 13mp camera, not a picture freak though. Thank you
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by Fapta(m): 10:00pm
Android all the way
1 Like
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by TheHistorian(m): 10:01pm
Most Android's battery capacity is better than that of iPhone.
UnknownT:
Infinix hot 4 pro!
You'll add a thousand or two though.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by sKeetz(m): 10:01pm
Crap
Iphones/iOS is like a Mercedes Benz, it exudes class and bougie and it's not for everybody.
While android can be likened to a Toyota,it's cheap, easy to use but has little value.
Please don't compare the two!
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by Mdaz(m): 10:01pm
Pure water better than ragolis bottled water
4 Likes
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by Sonoyom(m): 10:01pm
ok
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by Donprayer(m): 10:01pm
True
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by Seequadry(m): 10:01pm
Not surprised..
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by Akinaukwa: 10:02pm
Nigerians are hungry, they need food not iphone nor android.
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by Theyveedo(m): 10:02pm
The only thing I like about the iPhone is the camera
4 Likes
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by nemesiis: 10:03pm
SMH
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by hunniebun: 10:03pm
i'm a proud owner of an android phone..
it is much more easier to use than the iPhone
Android phone anytime any day...
1 Like
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by legenddimex: 10:03pm
crap. poverty Don catch up with op
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by momodub: 10:03pm
No so I have both
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by Fabulocity(f): 10:03pm
Lmao good reply!
Akinaukwa:
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by LordCenturion(m): 10:04pm
Who still dey use iPhone in this modern era... , iPhone nah for Mark Zuckerberg and Donald trump
1 Like
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by 0b100100111: 10:04pm
Nothing beats Toyota. In worst case scenery, I will still prefer Real Madrid!
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by Fabulocity(f): 10:04pm
Nothing special about the camera.
Theyveedo:
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by ponziponzi: 10:04pm
Are you comparing operating systems or you are comparing phones?
1 Like
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by iambabaG: 10:05pm
As far as I'm concerned.. this is a "poverty stricken" person's mentality..
If you have money, you'll go get you a #15,000 phone?
And who told you all the apps you listed are purchased on iPhones?
Hear-say is only for the ill minded.. get your facts right!
4 Likes
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by godquality: 10:05pm
This na de ja vue? This is not 2010. Technology has grown pass that stage of iPhone vs android. They are 2 different ecosystem that carter for different users. Both having their pros and cons.
5 Likes
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by Vanessa200(f): 10:05pm
My sugar daddy bought me iphone7
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by BlindAngel: 10:05pm
0b100100111:.
.
What is this one saying.
8 Likes
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by cigie(m): 10:05pm
I just wish I can get the andriod OS on the iphone hardware...
6 Likes
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by bigass123(m): 10:06pm
Android any day...
IPhone
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by Vivipop(f): 10:07pm
IPHONE? Am I the only one who dislikes that phone? Posh or not, I will swap that phone for a smart Android phone, over and over with no regrets.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by babasolo(m): 10:07pm
Fabulocity:
We need very hot beans or Eba with egusi soup
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by godquality: 10:08pm
This na de ja vue? This is not 2010. Technology has grown pass that stage of iPhone vs android. They are 2 different ecosystem that carter for different users. Both having their pros and cons. Moreover the only cheap androids phones worth mentioning cost at least #160,000 (ca. 400€ or 410$). Those dead cheap Chinese phones are worthless.
|Re: 3 Best Reasons Why An Android Phone Is Better Than An iPhone by Tuham(m): 10:09pm
meeky007:
Lol my brother
I wonder what of there's no Android phone, na only them go dey enjoy sweet sweet things
Glo Gprs Activation Code / Nigerians Spent N3.66trn On Calls, Data In Two Years — NCC / Gionee A1 Phone Now Available
Viewing this topic: Lilspicer(f), dozzy24(m), noxy1962(m), oriewanbe, Zukoslim(m), samee72(f), Wiz0isaac, AjiChris(f), papae1(m), Tuham(m), omophunky(m), Ebencoula14, Lordtrillion(m), dadabashua1(m), Adegbenro7643(m), DJEhimond(m), kykhelomor(f), teepea(m), topellycategory(m), bobot(m), delt2010(m), manutdadex(m), WizAkzy, jolamat(m), Efikoroy, femiphillips007(m), Flamme, kanmie(m), PsalmieD(m), Slynonny(m), sonofaGod, Jennydoris(f), Freiburger(m), DaLaw22(m), waledudu(m), papaput2(m), hyuga(m), Rankine(m), Stevo22, dafuturis(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17