|Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 9:59pm
Nollywood Actress(es), Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim looked too hot as they set about their hosting duties at Glo Mega Music Tour, VI.
See picture below
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/juliet-ibrahim-mercy-johnson-juliet.html
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by femolacqua(m): 10:07pm
Impressive
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by freakthingz(m): 10:13pm
Baked goods
See how much flour they packed
5 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by praizblog: 10:15pm
they really look good
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by chriskosherbal(m): 10:30pm
They look extremely good...
Mercy I have always admired your shape and the way you maintained it that way for a very long time ...you are the definition of a real African chic.
You hubby is really gifted with such natural/nature endowment and beauty..
2 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by auntysimbiat(f): 10:34pm
Cool
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by KingLennon(m): 10:35pm
These ladies are enjoying GLO endorsement. Ebube i've gad my eyes on u...
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by Badstuber: 10:35pm
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by Evablizin(f): 10:35pm
Pretty ladies,una fine joor
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by NwaAmaikpe: 10:35pm
The only thing these three women have in common is that
Their pûssy is the only thing they got going for them right now.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by Vivipop(f): 10:36pm
They look goooooood. I love Juliet's gown, didn't know green can be this beautiful.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by noetic5: 10:36pm
oya vaseline crew oh
Hmmmm! no comment
Hmmmm! no comment
Please I'm seriously in need of a job(part-time/FT) , being jobless for a while. thanks
Bsc mat/comp.sci
location: Lagos
Contact me for...your any of these
SERVICES
1. Desktop-publishing
2. Web designing/training
3. Online registration
4. Corporate training
5. Software Training
6. Graphics designing
7. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc
babs4realscience@yahoo.com
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by VickyRotex(f): 10:36pm
Mercy's Blazer and look
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by noetic5: 10:36pm
ok
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by dayleke(m): 10:36pm
Iro ni joor
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by JagaLove: 10:36pm
am I d only one who sees no big deal here?.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by crazygod(m): 10:37pm
Oh Juliet. Where art thou my Juliet.....
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by swiz123(m): 10:37pm
ebube nwagbo's beauty and sexiness is highly underrated
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by Vanessa200(f): 10:37pm
Too much sauce
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by Benita27(f): 10:38pm
Ebube looks terrific. What's up with the weight loss...her make-up artist should be flogged.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by pato405: 10:38pm
see packaging.
The middle one is over made-up
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by sekem: 10:39pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Sir
I'm beginning to look forward to comments...
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by BerryAnny(m): 10:39pm
They all look amazing,they are the real Slay Mamas. Btw whatz up Mercy and Juliet dizz days? dey are always together.
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by stephleena(f): 10:39pm
mama purity nailed it...see ebube,wear uztaz trouser...
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by Masquerade7: 10:40pm
Slay queens.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by axortedbabe(f): 10:41pm
Ebube is too hot to handle
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by imstrong1: 10:43pm

1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by kennygee(f): 10:44pm
What is Ebube wearing?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by 0b100100111: 10:44pm
Ebube`s make-up makes her look like a frozen corpse!
As for Mercy Johnson, her husband is due for a second wife. Nothing more to explore from what I can see.
Juliet`s looks begs for attention to showcase its true self. She should flaunt her old age and stop trying to look like a barbie
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by Nazeren: 10:45pm
This mercy has zero fashion sense.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture by Perfecter4real(m): 10:45pm
They nailed it. mercy pose is everything and Ebube that's too much makeup
