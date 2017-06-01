Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim Too Hot In New Picture (6980 Views)

See picture below



NEWS VIA: Nollywood Actress(es), Ebube Nwagbo, Mercy Johnson, Juliet Ibrahim looked too hot as they set about their hosting duties at Glo Mega Music Tour, VI.See picture belowNEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/juliet-ibrahim-mercy-johnson-juliet.html 1 Like

Impressive

Baked goods



See how much flour they packed 5 Likes

they really look good





Mercy I have always admired your shape and the way you maintained it that way for a very long time ...you are the definition of a real African chic.





You hubby is really gifted with such natural/nature endowment and beauty.. They look extremely good...Mercy I have always admired your shape and the way you maintained it that way for a very long time ...you are the definition of a real African chic.You hubby is really gifted with such natural/nature endowment and beauty.. 2 Likes

Cool

These ladies are enjoying GLO endorsement. Ebube i've gad my eyes on u...

Pretty ladies,una fine joor





They look goooooood. I love Juliet's gown, didn't know green can be this beautiful.





na wa ohh..na dem sabi sha. remember the nake.d girl Wizkid showed on Twitter? see her uncensored pix HERE





oya vaseline crew oh

Hmmmm! no comment





Mercy's Blazer and look

ok

Iro ni joor

am I d only one who sees no big deal here?.

Oh Juliet. Where art thou my Juliet.....

ebube nwagbo's beauty and sexiness is highly underrated 1 Like

Too much sauce

Ebube looks terrific. What's up with the weight loss...her make-up artist should be flogged. 1 Like 1 Share





The middle one is over made-up see packaging.The middle one is over made-up

Sir



I'm beginning to look forward to comments... SirI'm beginning to look forward to comments...

They all look amazing,they are the real Slay Mamas. Btw whatz up Mercy and Juliet dizz days? dey are always together. 1 Like

mama purity nailed it...see ebube,wear uztaz trouser...

Slay queens.

Ebube is too hot to handle

What is Ebube wearing?

Ebube`s make-up makes her look like a frozen corpse!



As for Mercy Johnson, her husband is due for a second wife. Nothing more to explore from what I can see.





Juliet`s looks begs for attention to showcase its true self. She should flaunt her old age and stop trying to look like a barbie



1 Like

This mercy has zero fashion sense.