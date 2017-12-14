Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady (12214 Views)

“Am no more angry with OOU..since I realized why they didnt pick me...the truth is that they are scared of picking a beautiful gurl Like me bicus of their students future...i mean that they are scared that their first class students may leave their studies nd start studying me...and their competent lectures will only want to lecture me and ignore others....

So I forgive them..

Lobatan...

#forest /bush OOU"



Lol...my dear the only thing that hindered your admission is your ingrishi. Go back to primary school. 31 Likes

Skyfornia:

Lmao Lmao 1 Like

Agbani Asenite Darego actually studied computer science and mathematics in uniport same goes to a whole lot of pretty ladies out there. An excuse is simple how you failed.

work on yourself. 8 Likes

RIP ENGLISH 13 Likes

Lolz

Her brain is void.

She's actually trying to presevere herself for nt being admitted

maxnedu11:

Lol..

see as you dey talk as if d girl fine at all Lol..see as you dey talk as if d girl fine at all 3 Likes 1 Share

There is always an excuse for failure 1 Like

I guess you are more beautiful than your future. Stupid girl 2 Likes

uhm uhm uhm

this is super story

a life of strife and sorrow

this is super story a good food and housing

for the fishes drown and even die of thirst

a life of precious stones and good thirst

this is super story eeeeyaaaaa 12 Likes 1 Share





She said that she is beautiful,no problem because what you call your dog is what the dog will answer.



Skyfornia:

Ingrishi? Savage. Ingrishi? Savage. 6 Likes

Asif she's even fine sef

Even her English is bad enough to disqualify her

mumu tin 1 Like

cc Mynd44, cc Lalasticlala.

Fine ke fine art ni 1 Like

Na guys dey cause all this nonsense.a guy will hardly tell a girl the truth about her looks just to plug.she probably has bin lied to that she is beautiful by guys who just want to vandalize the pipeline.her case is different abg 5 Likes

Whatever makes you sleep at night 2 Likes

Lol.. Beautiful indeed

Is she even beautiful??

you are beautiful dear.. don't sell yourself short!! but that your oyinbo get as e be oh 1 Like

Just tell us you scored thirty-seven in JAMB.

This generation of jambites Sha... Is her jamb score even up to 100? 1 Like

I smell lies

She no sabi shingbai 1 Like

Lol, admission is not by beauty buh by brain...she was not admitted cusz she gat nothing upstair not face..hahahaha

this girl is deluded.

werey re oooo





many are mad 1 Like