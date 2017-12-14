₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by simiboy22: 8:11am
A lady, Victoria Wilson Iheanyi took to OOU page on facebook saying she's too beautiful, that was why they didn't admit her...
“Am no more angry with OOU..since I realized why they didnt pick me...the truth is that they are scared of picking a beautiful gurl Like me bicus of their students future...i mean that they are scared that their first class students may leave their studies nd start studying me...and their competent lectures will only want to lecture me and ignore others....
So I forgive them..
Lobatan...
#forest /bush OOU"
See people's reactions below
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by Skyfornia(m): 8:12am
Lol...my dear the only thing that hindered your admission is your ingrishi. Go back to primary school.
31 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by simiboy22: 8:16am
Skyfornia:
Lmao
1 Like
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by maxnedu11(m): 8:48am
Agbani Asenite Darego actually studied computer science and mathematics in uniport same goes to a whole lot of pretty ladies out there. An excuse is simple how you failed.
work on yourself.
8 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by LessNoise(m): 8:49am
RIP ENGLISH
13 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by MhizzAJ(f): 8:54am
Lolz
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by Ajfems(m): 8:55am
Her brain is void.
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by Ladeola(f): 9:38am
She's actually trying to presevere herself for nt being admitted
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by hazan041: 9:44am
maxnedu11:
Lol..
see as you dey talk as if d girl fine at all
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by jaysmallz(m): 10:06am
There is always an excuse for failure
1 Like
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by Olamyyde(m): 10:20am
I guess you are more beautiful than your future. Stupid girl
2 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by earthsync(f): 10:39am
uhm uhm uhm
this is super story
a life of strife and sorrow
this is super story a good food and housing
for the fishes drown and even die of thirst
a life of precious stones and good thirst
this is super story eeeeyaaaaa
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by Evablizin(f): 10:40am
She said that she is beautiful,no problem because what you call your dog is what the dog will answer.
Beautiful girl your case is different.
3 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by Evablizin(f): 10:44am
Skyfornia:
Ingrishi? Savage.
6 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by Ayomideen(m): 10:46am
Asif she's even fine sef
Even her English is bad enough to disqualify her
mumu tin
1 Like
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by Evablizin(f): 10:55am
cc Mynd44, cc Lalasticlala.
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by attention007(m): 11:07am
Fine ke fine art ni
1 Like
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by Northernonyenku(m): 11:20am
Na guys dey cause all this nonsense.a guy will hardly tell a girl the truth about her looks just to plug.she probably has bin lied to that she is beautiful by guys who just want to vandalize the pipeline.her case is different abg
5 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by tstx(m): 11:21am
Whatever makes you sleep at night
2 Likes
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by Treasure17(m): 11:39am
Lol.. Beautiful indeed
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by samwise99(m): 11:48am
Is she even beautiful??
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by Michelle55(f): 12:32pm
you are beautiful dear.. don't sell yourself short!! but that your oyinbo get as e be oh
1 Like
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by Masterclass32: 12:33pm
Just tell us you scored thirty-seven in JAMB.
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by Obinovictor(m): 12:58pm
This generation of jambites Sha... Is her jamb score even up to 100?
1 Like
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by emwyy(m): 1:19pm
I smell lies
She no sabi shingbai
1 Like
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by Rhemy2013(f): 1:27pm
Lol, admission is not by beauty buh by brain...she was not admitted cusz she gat nothing upstair not face..hahahaha
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by Blackops(m): 2:13pm
this girl is deluded.
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by heckymaicon(m): 2:15pm
werey re oooo
many are mad
1 Like
|Re: "I Didn't Get Admitted To OOU Because I Am Too Beautiful" - Young Lady by miqos02(m): 3:23pm
OK oh
