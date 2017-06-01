Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) (3425 Views)

According to reports, traders and shoppers had taken almost half of the road, leaving only a small portion for the road users. This caused a long hold-up putting almost everybody at a standstill.



While the CP was coming from Ikorodu, he got down and had to trek to the Bus Stop to observe what exactly was the cause.



While the helpless LASTMA, traffic warden and cane wielding NURTW officials were standing, the CP and his team moved the traders away from the road and restored traffic flow before heading to Ikeja.



His leaving was not without stern warning to the traders never to display their wares on the road again.



nice

Hypocrites...



Because it was him trapped in traffic....will he have done the same if he was on an opposite lane and the other lane had traffic.



Nonsense.. Denrele's legs are even fatter than his 13 Likes 4 Shares

What did he do

So so Negative 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice of him coming out of his air conditioned car to help, he kind of look simple a man. 1 Like

Omoluabis way is always unique



Weldone 10 Likes 3 Shares



What did he do ?



I no dey waka with leg from Maryland to ketu

Maryland to isolo

Ikutun to Jakande estate



As if na new thing

Hypocrites...



Because it was him trapped in traffic....will he have done the same if he was on an opposite lane and the other lane had traffic.



Nonsense.. Denrele's legs are even fatter than his



Developer spotted Developer spotted 11 Likes 2 Shares

nigerians dont have respect for the police....thats why this keeps happening...



other nations respect or even fear their police automaticaly without their police threathning them first..... 1 Like

Hypocrites...



Because it was him trapped in traffic....will he have done the same if he was on an opposite lane and the other lane had traffic.



Nonsense.. Denrele's legs are even fatter than his

You are so toxic and negative, would you have preferred he pssed with siren and do nothing. Bro go get a life You are so toxic and negative, would you have preferred he pssed with siren and do nothing. Bro go get a life 7 Likes

That's good of you



You are used to it



He's not



My Good lord will deliver you this morning That's good of youYou are used to itHe's notMy Good lord will deliver you this morning 2 Likes

He is doing his job which he gets paid for from tax payers money!



Were u expecting him to be controlling air traffic?





He really tried,thanks



Na waoh





Happy Sunday oooooh

Going back to bed

My hallelujahchallenge babe wan That police red helmet funnyNa waohHappy Sunday ooooohGoing back to bedMy hallelujahchallenge babe wan

Hypocrites...



Because it was him trapped in traffic....will he have done the same if he was on an opposite lane and the other lane had traffic.



Nonsense.. Denrele's legs are even fatter than his You're really deluded indeed! Its like your moniker is having psychological effects on you

Omoluabis way is always unique



Weldone lol sarrki. you're a legend lol sarrki. you're a legend 3 Likes 1 Share

The same CP who was at diya's house, Nice! No forming

Hypocrites...



Because it was him trapped in traffic....will he have done the same if he was on an opposite lane and the other lane had traffic.



Nonsense.. Denrele's legs are even fatter than his

I like this guy!! His stupidity are giving symptoms at least he is beta than those without symptoms I like this guy!! His stupidity are giving symptoms at least he is beta than those without symptoms 5 Likes

Weldone, cp















Happy sunday to all nlanders and happy sallah in advance to all our muslim brothers! 2 Likes

Ambode has failed

It's what every reasonable leader should do

just observing...onto d next one!

lol sarrki. you're a legend



Thank you sire Thank you sire

Ambode has failed



Oga kene day don break ooo Oga kene day don break ooo

That is his responsibility nah.

Hypocrites...



Because it was him trapped in traffic....will he have done the same if he was on an opposite lane and the other lane had traffic.



Nonsense.. Denrele's legs are even fatter than his stop typing thrash for likes...its too early stop typing thrash for likes...its too early 3 Likes

He tried bt those are short term measures.... Naija traders wud still return bak 2de streets... A market free space should be created for them..... Cos dem might not be abke to pay for a store...

Nigerian traders always turning every junction into market and taking over half of the road - just come to University of Port Hacourt junction by Choba and see the chaos.