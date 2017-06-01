₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by CastedDude: 6:48am
It was a rare scene at Agric Bus stop, Ikorodu, Lagos yesterday evening following a serious traffic gridlock in the area. . It took the intervention of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni to bail out several people who were trapped in the traffic snarl at Agric Bus Stop.
According to reports, traders and shoppers had taken almost half of the road, leaving only a small portion for the road users. This caused a long hold-up putting almost everybody at a standstill.
While the CP was coming from Ikorodu, he got down and had to trek to the Bus Stop to observe what exactly was the cause.
While the helpless LASTMA, traffic warden and cane wielding NURTW officials were standing, the CP and his team moved the traders away from the road and restored traffic flow before heading to Ikeja.
His leaving was not without stern warning to the traders never to display their wares on the road again.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/lagos-commissioner-police-comes-hard-traders-causing-heavy-traffic-photos.html
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by CastedDude: 6:50am
nice
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by PeaceGord: 6:50am
Happy Sunday everyone.
May God dish out His blessings on you.
Press like to key into His grace.
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:50am
Hypocrites...
Because it was him trapped in traffic....will he have done the same if he was on an opposite lane and the other lane had traffic.
Nonsense.. Denrele's legs are even fatter than his
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 6:51am
What did he do
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by Lifestone(m): 6:53am
[quote author=NwaAmaikpe post=57619922]Hypocrites...
Because it was him trapped in traffic....will he have done the same if he was on an opposite lane and the other lane had traffic.
Nonsense.. Denrele's legs are even fatter than his.]
So so Negative
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by sunnysunny69: 6:54am
Nice of him coming out of his air conditioned car to help, he kind of look simple a man.
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:55am
Omoluabis way is always unique
Weldone
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 6:56am
OP self
What did he do ?
I no dey waka with leg from Maryland to ketu
Maryland to isolo
Ikutun to Jakande estate
As if na new thing
I know FP is loading .........90%
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:57am
NwaAmaikpe:
Developer spotted
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by bantudra: 6:57am
nigerians dont have respect for the police....thats why this keeps happening...
other nations respect or even fear their police automaticaly without their police threathning them first.....
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by Lifestone(m): 6:57am
NwaAmaikpe:
You are so toxic and negative, would you have preferred he pssed with siren and do nothing. Bro go get a life
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:58am
seunny4lif:
That's good of you
You are used to it
He's not
My Good lord will deliver you this morning
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 6:59am
sarrki:I get AC marwa
So, you saying
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by 0b100100111: 6:59am
He is doing his job which he gets paid for from tax payers money!
Were u expecting him to be controlling air traffic?
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:59am
He really tried,thanks
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 7:01am
That police red helmet funny
Na waoh
Happy Sunday oooooh
Going back to bed
My hallelujahchallenge babe wan
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by smartty68(m): 7:03am
NwaAmaikpe:You're really deluded indeed! Its like your moniker is having psychological effects on you
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by Omoluabi16: 7:09am
sarrki:lol sarrki. you're a legend
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by Adeyeancah(m): 7:15am
The same CP who was at diya's house, Nice! No forming
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by OrestesDante: 7:18am
NwaAmaikpe:
I like this guy!! His stupidity are giving symptoms at least he is beta than those without symptoms
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by osesology(m): 7:21am
Weldone, cp
Happy sunday to all nlanders and happy sallah in advance to all our muslim brothers!
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by Keneking: 7:24am
Ambode has failed
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by iamkingzlee(m): 7:27am
It's what every reasonable leader should do
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 7:33am
just observing...onto d next one!
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:35am
Omoluabi16:
Thank you sire
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:36am
Keneking:
Oga kene day don break ooo
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by Pavore9: 7:44am
That is his responsibility nah.
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by HarunaWest(m): 7:44am
NwaAmaikpe:stop typing thrash for likes...its too early
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by Erums(m): 8:01am
He tried bt those are short term measures.... Naija traders wud still return bak 2de streets... A market free space should be created for them..... Cos dem might not be abke to pay for a store...
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by otokx(m): 8:12am
Nigerian traders always turning every junction into market and taking over half of the road - just come to University of Port Hacourt junction by Choba and see the chaos.
|Re: Fatai Owoseni Controls Traffic In Ikorodu (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 8:15am
Though I hate police ooo, But this guy has earn a lot of respect from me...
The first time I encounter him do such was at Ikeja computer village, he had to come down from his car and address the danfo drivers causing traffic beside the bridge...
