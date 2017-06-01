₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
What Is Repentance? by ibinaboonline: 7:15am
Many understand the term repentance (from the Greek word metanoia) to mean “turning from sin.” This is not the biblical definition of repentance. In the Bible, the word repent means “to change one’s mind.” The Bible also tells us that true repentance will result in a change of actions (Luke 3:8-14; Acts 3:19). Acts 26:20 declares, “I preached that they should repent and turn to God and prove their repentance by their deeds.” The full biblical definition of repentance is a change of mind that results in a change of action.
What, then, is the connection between repentance and salvation? The Book of Acts seems to especially focus on repentance in regards to salvation (Acts 2:38; 3:19; 11:18; 17:30; 20:21; 26:20). To repent, in relation to salvation, is to change your mind in regard to Jesus Christ. In Peter’s sermon on the day of Pentecost (Acts chapter 2), he concludes with a call for the people to repent (Acts 2:38). Repent from what? Peter is calling the people who rejected Jesus (Acts 2:36) to change their minds about Him, to recognize that He is indeed “Lord and Christ” (Acts 2:36). Peter is calling the people to change their minds from rejection of Christ as the Messiah to faith in Him as both Messiah and Savior.
Repentance and faith can be understood as “two sides of the same coin.” It is impossible to place your faith in Jesus Christ as the Savior without first changing your mind about who He is and what He has done. Whether it is repentance from willful rejection or repentance from ignorance or disinterest, it is a change of mind. Biblical repentance, in relation to salvation, is changing your mind from rejection of Christ to faith in Christ.
It is crucially important that we understand repentance is not a work we do to earn salvation. No one can repent and come to God unless God pulls that person to Himself (John 6:44). Acts 5:31 and 11:18 indicate that repentance is something God gives—it is only possible because of His grace. No one can repent unless God grants repentance. All of salvation, including repentance and faith, is a result of God drawing us, opening our eyes, and changing our hearts. God's longsuffering leads us to repentance (2 Peter 3:9), as does His kindness (Romans 2:4).
While repentance is not a work that earns salvation, repentance unto salvation does result in works. It is impossible to truly and fully change your mind without that causing a change in action. In the Bible, repentance results in a change in behavior. That is why John the Baptist called people to “produce fruit in keeping with repentance” (Matthew 3:. A person who has truly repented from rejection of Christ to faith in Christ will give evidence of a changed life (2 Corinthians 5:17; Galatians 5:19-23; James 2:14-26). Repentance, properly defined, is necessary for salvation. Biblical repentance is changing your mind about Jesus Christ and turning to God in faith for salvation (Acts 3:19). Turning from sin is not the definition of repentance, but it is one of the results of genuine, faith-based repentance towards the Lord Jesus Christ.
Re: What Is Repentance? by aysnoopy(m): 7:19am
Re: What Is Repentance? by hopefulLandlord: 7:20am
Re: What Is Repentance? by Pavore9: 7:28am
Certainly not pausing because one has been caught but a deep reflection over what one has been engaged in and the acceptance that it does not strengthen one's relationship with his/her Creator and men of goodwill.
Re: What Is Repentance? by frubben(m): 7:30am
Re: What Is Repentance? by sundilazo(m): 7:31am
Repentance is when you smoke 6 wraps of weed daily, then u later reduce it to 2 wraps. that is repentance in my own point of view.
Re: What Is Repentance? by uzoclinton(m): 7:31am
Re: What Is Repentance? by oladoja1(m): 7:31am
Re: What Is Repentance? by Dlordsamurai(m): 7:32am
Re: What Is Repentance? by oladoja1(m): 7:32am
Re: What Is Repentance? by Pavore9: 7:32am
Re: What Is Repentance? by seunny4lif(m): 7:33am
Re: What Is Repentance? by etainment360(m): 7:33am
Re: What Is Repentance? by sakalisis(m): 7:34am
Re: What Is Repentance? by seunny4lif(m): 7:36am
Re: What Is Repentance? by MrImole(m): 7:37am
Repentance is confessing one's sin with the promise never to go back to that sin...
Re: What Is Repentance? by Victornezzar(m): 7:38am
Repentance means truly accepting Jesus Christ as ur personal Lord and saviour
U accept
Re: What Is Repentance? by seunny4lif(m): 7:39am
Re: What Is Repentance? by Iseoluwani: 7:41am
Repentance is the finished work of God through his son Jesus for the remission of our sins that we might have life and have it abundantly
Re: What Is Repentance? by SteveMarvic(m): 7:41am
Repentance is when you stop listening to chuku chuku song and you start listening to praising the lord always
Re: What Is Repentance? by HarunaWest(m): 7:55am
sundilazo:
Re: What Is Repentance? by twilliamx: 8:01am
Re: What Is Repentance? by wokemzine: 8:13am
Waiting for NwaAmaikpe's own defintion.
Happy sunday all
Re: What Is Repentance? by Omooba77: 8:15am
It comes from the heart and goes along with Resistitution Luke 19:1-8
Re: What Is Repentance? by wunmi590(m): 8:30am
