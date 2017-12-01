Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo (16564 Views)

Can Christian Couple Have Sex After Traditional Marriage Ceremony? / TB Joshua Heals Man Who Has Persistent Erection After Sleeping With Prostitute / Ex-Prostitute In Uganda Brings Condoms To Church After Her Deliverance (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to the report, in order to continue with her business, the lady used to lie about her age. She tried to abort the sixth one but it failed so she delivered the baby with so many complications.



The lady who was tired of her lifestyle, was handed her over to Girl power, a women's department at the church as she underwent discipleship classes which have literally transformed her life.



According to the church, by yesterday, she marked exactly three months of not sleeping with any man. To her, that's a big miracle since she couldn't spend a day without selling herself for money. Even when there was no client, she would go to bars and drink, then masturbate.



Her condition was so bad that her family members rejected her, with no friends and a sense of belonging, Sharon now celebrates her new life in Christ.



Source; A lady identified as Sharon has just completed her discipleship and leadership course at the Miracle Bible college. The lady, a former prostitute from China and other countries underwent over five abortions, according to a report shared by her church, the Miracle Center Cathedral.According to the report, in order to continue with her business, the lady used to lie about her age. She tried to abort the sixth one but it failed so she delivered the baby with so many complications.The lady who was tired of her lifestyle, was handed her over to Girl power, a women's department at the church as she underwent discipleship classes which have literally transformed her life.According to the church, by yesterday, she marked exactly three months of not sleeping with any man. To her, that's a big miracle since she couldn't spend a day without selling herself for money. Even when there was no client, she would go to bars and drink, then masturbate.Her condition was so bad that her family members rejected her, with no friends and a sense of belonging, Sharon now celebrates her new life in Christ.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/former-prostitute-completes-course-bible-college-celebrates-3-months-not-sleeping-man.html 2 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

Praise God for the new you . 10 Likes

..she even collect certificate



bsc.nd. or hnd



fact: A hoe already widened remains widened even after digging has been stopped 43 Likes

Those 3 months indirectly excludes fingering and any form of self servicing(dildoooo usages)



you can take a hoe from the street but you can't take a hoe from the...................... 5 Likes

Bless God for you. 2 Likes 1 Share

She really needed Jesus!. 16 Likes

why are all of you praising God for these?

don't forget that sex is not the only sin that can take you to hell fire 1 Like

bsc in sex avoidance after three months . where evidence 4 Likes 2 Shares

.she even collect certificate...na waoh.anyway thank God for her life. If she come dey do am codedly how will yu know?.she even collect certificate...na waoh.anyway thank God for her life.

So she's now a 'Born again' after destroying her life



Anyway God is very merciful

MhizzAJ:

So she's now a 'Born again' after destroying her life



Anyway God is very merciful

Yeah she's now a clean girl for them husband searcher''s Yeah she's now a clean girl for them husband searcher''s 10 Likes

lefulefu:

If she come dey do am codedly how will yu know? .she even collect certificate...na waoh.anyway thank God for her life.



O boy the matter dey tire pesin oo

Lefulefu abeg wetin be cowgirl position for sex O boy the matter dey tire pesin ooLefulefu abeg wetin be cowgirl position for sex

Thank God for her life 2 Likes

kimbraa:

She really needed Jesus!. I don't think jesus has anything to do with this! She simply decides to change simple Chikina no big deal I don't think jesus has anything to do with this! She simply decides to change simpleChikina no big deal 1 Like

kimbraa:

She really needed Jesus!. I don't think jesus has anything to do with this! She simply decides to change simple Chikina no big deal I don't think jesus has anything to do with this! She simply decides to change simpleChikina no big deal

Martin0:







O boy the matter dey tire pesin oo

Lefulefu abeg wetin be cowgirl position for sex ......na wen the babe dey on top of u dey ride ur cassava .she go dey in a sitting position dey ride u like person wey siddon on top of horse .but biko no try dat kine rough play with babes of Eniola Badmus size ooo . Cowgirl dey quick sweet with petite babes sha. ......na wen the babe dey on top of u dey ride ur cassava.she go dey in a sitting position dey ride u like person wey siddon on top of horse.but biko no try dat kine rough play with babes of Eniola Badmus size ooo. Cowgirl dey quick sweet with petite babes sha. 1 Like

kimbraa:

She really needed Jesus!. all this fit be for the attention oo.its very difficult for an ashi to change.some do it even to their old age. all this fit be for the attention oo.its very difficult for an ashi to change.some do it even to their old age. 2 Likes

Some people are not prostitutes but they are worse than the lady, bad manner, bad character. They are virgins yet their thoughts can kill.

Every guy that wants to get married, shouldn't only pray for a virgin but a woman with a good heart.



There are so many wolves in sheep's clothing out there. 14 Likes 1 Share

lefulefu:

all this fit be for the attention oo.its very difficult for an ashi to change.some do it even to their old age. Some of them do change but once they experience lack, they're back to their old ways. The church would have to get her something doing, that way, she won't be tempted back to her old life. Some of them do change but once they experience lack, they're back to their old ways. The church would have to get her something doing, that way, she won't be tempted back to her old life. 1 Like

kimbraa:

Some of them do change but once they experience lack, they're back to their old ways. The church would have to get her something doing, that way, she won't be tempted back to her old life. this is why a man who wants to marry an ex ashi must always supply her needs 24/7 and if she experience a little lack she's back on the streets .anyway na man wey wan die early dey marry ashi. this is why a man who wants to marry an ex ashi must always supply her needs 24/7 and if she experience a little lack she's back on the streets.anyway na man wey wan die early dey marry ashi.



na true 1 Like

lefulefu:

this is why a man who wants to marry an ex ashi must always supply her needs 24/7 and if she experience a little lack she's back on the streets .anyway na man wey wan die early dey marry ashi.



Lol. person wey follow you go miss road Lol. person wey follow you go miss road 1 Like

?I no understand again...the thing don even weak me sef....I need agbara to come out of this..... which kind certificate be this one....shey Na not having sex certificate?I no understand again...the thing don even weak me sef....I need agbara to come out of this..... 1 Like

i give her just one more month....bang goes d grenade, she'll b all over d act again.

once a hoe always a hoe, nothing can unhoe a hoe. 2 Likes

Lets clap for her

PrettyCrystal:

A lady identified as Sharon has just completed her discipleship and leadership course at the Miracle Bible college. The lady, a former prostitute from China and other countries underwent over five abortions, according to a report shared by her church, the Miracle Center Cathedral.



According to the report, in order to continue with her business, the lady used to lie about her age. She tried to abort the sixth one but it failed so she delivered the baby with so many complications.



The lady who was tired of her lifestyle, was handed her over to Girl power, a women's department at the church as she underwent discipleship classes which have literally transformed her life.



According to the church, by yesterday, she marked exactly three months of not sleeping with any man. To her, that's a big miracle since she couldn't spend a day without selling herself for money. Even when there was no client, she would go to bars and drink, then masturbate.



Her condition was so bad that her family members rejected her, with no friends and a sense of belonging, Sharon now celebrates her new life in Christ.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/former-prostitute-completes-course-bible-college-celebrates-3-months-not-sleeping-man.html is that a certificate for 3month of no sex is that a certificate for 3month of no sex

Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new. 2 Likes

Nice one







GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!