Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo

Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo

Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 6:03pm
A lady identified as Sharon has just completed her discipleship and leadership course at the Miracle Bible college. The lady, a former prostitute from China and other countries underwent over five abortions, according to a report shared by her church, the Miracle Center Cathedral.

According to the report, in order to continue with her business, the lady used to lie about her age. She tried to abort the sixth one but it failed so she delivered the baby with so many complications.

The lady who was tired of her lifestyle, was handed her over to Girl power, a women's department at the church as she underwent discipleship classes which have literally transformed her life.

According to the church, by yesterday, she marked exactly three months of not sleeping with any man. To her, that's a big miracle since she couldn't spend a day without selling herself for money. Even when there was no client, she would go to bars and drink, then masturbate.

Her condition was so bad that her family members rejected her, with no friends and a sense of belonging, Sharon now celebrates her new life in Christ.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/former-prostitute-completes-course-bible-college-celebrates-3-months-not-sleeping-man.html

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by PrettyCrystal: 6:03pm
Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by madridguy(m): 6:08pm
tongue
Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by HallaDaTruth: 6:10pm
Praise God for the new you .

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by emmyquan: 6:11pm
..she even collect certificate

bsc.nd. or hnd

fact: A hoe already widened remains widened even after digging has been stopped

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by RETIREDMUMU(m): 6:12pm
Those 3 months indirectly excludes fingering and any form of self servicing(dildoooo usages) cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

you can take a hoe from the street but you can't take a hoe from the...................... wink wink wink

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by BiafranBushBoy: 6:12pm
Bless God for you.

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by kimbraa(f): 6:13pm
She really needed Jesus!.

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:17pm
why are all of you praising God for these?
don't forget that sex is not the only sin that can take you to hell fire

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by saintvc(m): 6:23pm
bsc in sex avoidance after three months . where evidence

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by lefulefu(m): 6:24pm
If she come dey do am codedly how will yu know?cheesy.she even collect certificate...na waoh.anyway thank God for her life.
Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by MhizzAJ(f): 6:24pm
So she's now a 'Born again' after destroying her life

Anyway God is very merciful
Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by Martin0(m): 6:40pm
MhizzAJ:
So she's now a 'Born again' after destroying her life

Anyway God is very merciful

Yeah she's now a clean girl for them husband searcher''s gringrin

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by Martin0(m): 6:42pm
lefulefu:
If she come dey do am codedly how will yu know?cheesy.she even collect certificate...na waoh.anyway thank God for her life.


O boy the matter dey tire pesin oogringrin
Lefulefu abeg wetin be cowgirl position for sex
Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by Joshintua(m): 6:45pm
Thank God for her life

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by Martin0(m): 6:46pm
kimbraa:
She really needed Jesus!.
I don't think jesus has anything to do with this! She simply decides to change simplegrin Chikina no big deal

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by Martin0(m): 6:46pm
kimbraa:
She really needed Jesus!.
I don't think jesus has anything to do with this! She simply decides to change simplegrin Chikina no big deal
Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by lefulefu(m): 6:47pm
Martin0:



O boy the matter dey tire pesin oogringrin
Lefulefu abeg wetin be cowgirl position for sex
......na wen the babe dey on top of u dey ride ur cassavacheesy.she go dey in a sitting position dey ride u like person wey siddon on top of horsecheesy.but biko no try dat kine rough play with babes of Eniola Badmus size ooocheesy. Cowgirl dey quick sweet with petite babes sha.

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by lefulefu(m): 6:50pm
kimbraa:
She really needed Jesus!.
all this fit be for the attention oo.its very difficult for an ashi to change.some do it even to their old age.

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by thatsincerechic(f): 6:51pm
Some people are not prostitutes but they are worse than the lady, bad manner, bad character. They are virgins yet their thoughts can kill.
Every guy that wants to get married, shouldn't only pray for a virgin but a woman with a good heart.

There are so many wolves in sheep's clothing out there.

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by kimbraa(f): 6:53pm
lefulefu:
all this fit be for the attention oo.its very difficult for an ashi to change.some do it even to their old age.
Some of them do change but once they experience lack, they're back to their old ways. The church would have to get her something doing, that way, she won't be tempted back to her old life.

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by lefulefu(m): 6:57pm
kimbraa:
Some of them do change but once they experience lack, they're back to their old ways. The church would have to get her something doing, that way, she won't be tempted back to her old life.
this is why a man who wants to marry an ex ashi must always supply her needs 24/7 and if she experience a little lack she's back on the streetscheesy.anyway na man wey wan die early dey marry ashi.
Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by iamJ(m): 6:58pm
na true cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by KreativGenius: 6:59pm
lefulefu:
this is why a man who wants to marry an ex ashi must always supply her needs 24/7 and if she experience a little lack she's back on the streetscheesy.anyway na man wey wan die early dey marry ashi.


Lol. person wey follow you go miss road

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by habsydiamond(m): 7:00pm
which kind certificate be this one....shey Na not having sex certificate?I no understand again...the thing don even weak me sef....I need agbara to come out of this.....

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by TheKINGSLAYER(m): 7:09pm
i give her just one more month....bang goes d grenade, she'll b all over d act again.
once a hoe always a hoe, nothing can unhoe a hoe.

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by dust144(m): 7:27pm
Lets clap for her
Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by bughead: 7:28pm
is that a certificate for 3month of no sex undecided
Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by passyhansome(m): 7:28pm
Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.

Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by Sharon6(f): 7:28pm
Nice one



Re: Former Prostitute Marks 3 Months Of Not Having Sex After Her Repentance. Photo by mightyhazel: 7:29pm
God bless her..

