Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / My Ex-Wife Is Running For Her Life – Emeka Ike (3265 Views)

Emeka Ike Celebrates His Son, Michael Ike Nicholas' 16th Birthday (photos) / Emeka Ike Celebrates His 50th Birthday With New Photos / Between Emeka Ike And A Mad Woman {pic} (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

My ex-wife is running for her life –Emeka Ike



Published June 18, 2017

Tofarati Ige





Another twist has been added to the divorce saga between actor, Emeka Ike and his ex-wife, Emma. Emeka believes she was blackmailed into leaving his house.



He told Sunday Scoop, “This matter with my ex-wife is not an important issue. There are more important things I’m concerned with right now and I wouldn’t want to lose focus. A time is coming when I would set the records straight about what really transpired between us. There have been two attempts to kill me and both times, I escaped unscathed. That’s part of the reason my wife left; she is running for her life. I know that some people are blackmailing her and it is the same set of people that leaked the news of our divorce to the media. Even before I got to court with my lawyer on the day judgment was delivered, the news was already on the Internet that my marriage had been dissolved. But the good thing is that I know the people behind this and I will talk at the right time. If it is true that I’m violent, why did the jury which comprised women grant me custody of our four young children? That should tell you something is not right.”



Speaking on his latest moves as AGN president, Ike said, “Now, if you want to make a movie in Nigeria, you can go to any police station; apply properly and they would give you all the police hardware you need. You can use the commissioner’s office, the trucks and other facilities. This would definitely add more colour to our productions.”

http://punchng.com/my-ex-wife-is-running-for-her-life-emeka-ike/ 1 Like

hmmmmmm. things they happen. but who they blackmail you na?

lalasticlala

..........

I think he is right..

by the way what about his school?



This is nothing short of a rambling. #incoherence What did he say?This is nothing short of a rambling. #incoherence 6 Likes

Since you know the people behind it, why not call your wife and yall discuss the way forward instead of letting yourselves be mere puppets in their hands.

My friend, you better consider your children before tagging their mother whatever... Talking too much no good oooooo.. Person don leave you waka, you still dey talk for justification ... Is it not disgraceful enough that you could not keep your family together ? 1 Like

Okay

these people again una movie no dey end Na part wetin be this one again

Old cargo... I used to like your work Emeka

O

ade

Okay let's sit back and watch

7 major types of slap.



1) Formatting slap: This is the type that makes one forget instantly what he/she was doing. You find yourself asking questions like 'what did I do? Why did you slap me?'

This slap is very common. It's always from a guy who is stronger than you...



2)Resounding slap: This is when after you are hit, you keep hearing funny sounds in your brain like wiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.....



3) Take away slap: This is when after you are slapped, all you do is hold your face and walk away. This type is normally received by new born again Christians....



4) Religious Slap: The type of slap that immediately you receive it, you shout Jesus Christ of Nazareth.



5) Fixed Deposit slap: When you receive this slap, all you just do is stand right where you are and watch the person walk away.

Elder brothers use this type of slap alot.



6) Rhetorical slap: The moment you receive this slap, you find yourself asking questions that don't need reply.... 'Chigoo, you slapped me?... Like did you just slap me?



7) Explanation slap: When you receive this type, you find yourself explaining the situation to the nearest person to you out of your own Accord.

' Bros, shebi you been dey watch.? I no do anything o... I just dey pass na.

This is a slap from soldiers that haven't been promoted for a long time.





WHICH ONE BUHARI, THE PRESIDENCY, OUR POLITICIANS, EMEKA IKE AND HIS EX WIFE DESERVE 1) Formatting slap: This is the type that makes one forget instantly what he/she was doing. You find yourself asking questions like 'what did I do? Why did you slap me?'This slap is very common. It's always from a guy who is stronger than you...2)Resounding slap: This is when after you are hit, you keep hearing funny sounds in your brain like wiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.....3) Take away slap: This is when after you are slapped, all you do is hold your face and walk away. This type is normally received by new born again Christians....4) Religious Slap: The type of slap that immediately you receive it, you shout Jesus Christ of Nazareth.5) Fixed Deposit slap: When you receive this slap, all you just do is stand right where you are and watch the person walk away.Elder brothers use this type of slap alot.6) Rhetorical slap: The moment you receive this slap, you find yourself asking questions that don't need reply.... 'Chigoo, you slapped me?... Like did you just slap me?7) Explanation slap: When you receive this type, you find yourself explaining the situation to the nearest person to you out of your own Accord.' Bros, shebi you been dey watch.? I no do anything o... I just dey pass na.This is a slap from soldiers that haven't been promoted for a long time. 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is evil!!!!!!!

clap for your self he nor easy to be fool

Hmmnn, this story never die?

Where Jury dey for Naija, Abeg lie another lie

Behaving like a Yoruba man.



Emaka You be idiot, Igbo men don't fear keep going.



As for the wife or ex-co, just go i know they're yoruba men who will accept you will 3legs.

did you turn her into a punching bag or not?!

oshe11:

7 major types of slap.

Seriously?

Does this tally with the discuss? Seriously?Does this tally with the discuss?

Lol

Do we now have a jury system in naija or he no sabi Wetin jury mean

oshe11:

7 major types of slap.



1) Formatting slap: This is the type that makes one forget instantly what he/she was doing. You find yourself asking questions like 'what did I do? Why did you slap me?'

This slap is very common. It's always from a guy who is stronger than you...



2)Resounding slap: This is when after you are hit, you keep hearing funny sounds in your brain like wiiiiiiiiiiiiiii.....



3) Take away slap: This is when after you are slapped, all you do is hold your face and walk away. This type is normally received by new born again Christians....



4) Religious Slap: The type of slap that immediately you receive it, you shout Jesus Christ of Nazareth.



5) Fixed Deposit slap: When you receive this slap, all you just do is stand right where you are and watch the person walk away.

Elder brothers use this type of slap alot.



6) Rhetorical slap: The moment you receive this slap, you find yourself asking questions that don't need reply.... 'Chigoo, you slapped me?... Like did you just slap me?



7) Explanation slap: When you receive this type, you find yourself explaining the situation to the nearest person to you out of your own Accord.

' Bros, shebi you been dey watch.? I no do anything o... I just dey pass na.

This is a slap from soldiers that haven't been promoted for a long time.





WHICH ONE BUHARI, THE PRESIDENCY, OUR POLITICIANS EMEKA IKE AND HIS EX WIGE DESERVE

Lol.. Lol..

Ex Bride in the run... season 2

This man should move on already. You're divorced, that chapter is closed.

If you still want the mother of your kids back however, it's not by all this social media lamentations. Nobody really cares.

Try and start to woo her all over again, patience, kindness, and some understanding will go a long way. While at it, go for some anger mgt classes to show you're serious, and not ready to continue to allow your anger rule you.

Since when did the family court start having jury btw?

angelbulksms:





Seriously?

Does this tally with the discuss?

read reach bottom u wud see whr I added Emeka n his ex wife read reach bottom u wud see whr I added Emeka n his ex wife

If you have knowledge of a crime and you refuse to speak up, you are complicit of the crime.

Better expose your people before they kill your wife (ex).