|Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by SUNDICOS: 7:35am
Pls friends, I' ve being looking looking for a way to stop this unfunny harbit of my life, but couldn't, meanwhile if you have any positives comments that will help me out, pls don't waste time to do so through this media
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by phorget(m): 7:43am
Always picture when you'll be so lonely on that hospital bed dying slowly of a lung and intestines damaged by your smoky habits... Think about the people you'll cause lotta pains,the fears in their eyes of the prospect of loosing a loved one, think about the unending tears that will run down their cheeks and knowing fully well that you caused them that...
It worked for me so it would definitely work for someone else... quit smoking plssssssssss!
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by LionDeLeo: 7:46am
Mind. Use it very well.
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by menxer(m): 7:48am
I thought smoking is fun and part of enjoying life that I am missing out?
The way I see it, habitual smoking creates a path in the body, and as with all paths that are no longer in use, it takes time for nature to reclaim it, and even longer if the path was tarred (in this case with nicotine.)
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by torres89: 8:06am
am guessing u smoking cigarettes, cause it's very addictive
this a simple remedy
just eat groundnuts when u feel like smoking
not bitter kola ooo
just groundnuts only. u can also add malt to it too
it's quite expensive , but within 3 months if followed religiously. u gonna forget about smoking cigarettes
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by LexngtonSteele: 11:50am
Google image "lung cancer"
Keep frying your own lungs!
Modified: @ the m0ron; RaeMystix.... The European Union (EU) mulled on ordering cigarette companies to put graphic images of lung cancer on cigarette packs. It was implemented in a lot of countries in the region. There's a reason for that. So, always THINK before commenting. Keep mute when you have nothing valuable to contribute.
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by Yomak11: 11:50am
Quitters don't win
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by MediumStout(m): 11:50am
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by Gallant042(f): 11:50am
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by fastgyal(f): 11:50am
it isn't easy to just stop, especially if you're addicted.
what I'll advise is that you start by reducing the quantity you take per day. If you smoke 5 cigarettes everyday, reduce it to 3. from that 3, make a decision that you won't smoke more than 1 or 2. Gradually, it would be easy to stop.
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by NwaAmaikpe: 11:50am
Please don't do this to yourself...What is your reason for quitting?
Cigarettes are relatively affordable, you can switch from St. Moritz to Dorchester if it's because of the price.
Please help grow the British-Tobacco company in Nigeria
If everybody decides to quit smoking, don't you know that company will fold up and you would have made thousands jobless by your selfish decision.
Kindly reconsider your decision and do not quit...remember Winners don't quit.
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by Dandeson1(m): 11:50am
One day , I Will Be The First Person to Comment, and I will show it to My college teacher Miss sedrati , who said that I can't achieve anything in my life !!!
p.s : u people that is always commenting first, wat network are yu using, abi are we not in the same Nigeria, ayam not undastandin
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by Papiikush: 11:50am
You know there is about 98% probability you are go'n die of cancer right?
Ignore my moniker and focus on my message
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by phlamesG(m): 11:51am
Bros whenever you want to light a cigarette, just remember majek fashek.
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by chaloner(m): 11:51am
Well stop going out with change but 1k note...
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by obembet(m): 11:51am
"Cigarette smokers are liable to die young"
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by Ezedon(m): 11:51am
Just see the sellers as ur enemy and stop patronizing them
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by MrIcredible: 11:52am
Smoke camel piss instead
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by ademoladeji(m): 11:52am
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by emmadejust(m): 11:52am
You need discipline and prayer to give you the mind to resist the temptation
Have this at the back of your mind..
The health effect and the money
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by BUSHHUNTER(m): 11:52am
Since they prohibited smoking in public and bar, my guy no get 50k as fine..he wan con quit
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by BrightEye(m): 11:52am
No amount of 'sooth' sayings here could help. As a matter of fact, all those above me saying quit will not be there for you when you are faced with the dreadful withdrawal symptoms.
My advice. Go and find a reliable rehabilitation center.
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by HIRAETH(f): 11:52am
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by MediumStout(m): 11:52am
phorget:
Shut up bro. Something must kill a man. If he quit smoking does that make him free from hospital bed? People are in hospital for Aids, lassa fever, skin cancer. Are they all smokers? Mtchewww
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by CharlieMaria(m): 11:52am
Avoid friends who smoke....then Pray your Rosary....keep fighting and struggling but bother our Lady with the Rosary to obtain for you the grace to quit.
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by ExpensiveG: 11:53am
Let's try this ~
1. DON'T EVER TELL YOURSELF, I WON'T DO THIS AGAIN COS YOU WON'T STOP IT...
2. TALK TO YOURSELF WHEN YOU WAKE UP IN THE MORNING, THAT I WON'T SMOKE TODAY.....
No1.It's a gradual process, don't lie to yourself.....
No2.Won't be easy because when you say this, so many TEMPTATION will come your way. If you go out to see a friend, he will surely give you cigarette that day, you'll have so many offer just because of what you said. Try not to fall, don't accept it...
Continue with this method and it will help you.....
BEST of Luck dear....
.
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by Gee001(f): 11:53am
Bros I won't tell you to quit smoking outrighly because it will take some time. In my opinion, I'll advice you take it slowly. For instance if you smoke 20 sticks of cigarettes a day, reduce your intake to maybe half of that. Keep taking less each day till you're done. Generally, reduce the intake each day till you're used to smoking less and not like a chimney.
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by gaetano: 11:53am
I'm here to read comments
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by Nigeriadondie: 11:53am
Remind yourself of the danger to health as that wud motivate u. The damages done to d body are irreversible like COPD-chronic pulmonary obstructive disease, emphysema among others. Avoid places where they smoke and people that smokes even close friends. Write and paste on the wall that u mr resolve not to smoke so u re constantly reminded of ur resolve to stop.
When u feel tempted try to engage yourself with doing something. You may need the help of a close friend or family to help u stick to ur resolve. As time goes on u wud find it easier to stop.
But I don't know what made u started smoking in d first place.
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by TheSuperNerd(m): 11:53am
Sorry Bruv, One has to be "a quitter" in certain things TO WIN!!!
Can't believe I am seeing people say, "Ohhh Plss don't quit... Winners don't quit, Quitters don't win...."
Ohhh plssss.... stop the misuse of the quote already!!!!!
Yomak11:
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by maberry(m): 11:53am
Always carry wet matches
|Re: Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life by airforce1pikin(m): 11:53am
igbó or cigar?
