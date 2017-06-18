Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Pls I Need Advice On How To Stop My Smoking Life (6263 Views)

Pls friends, I' ve being looking looking for a way to stop this unfunny harbit of my life, but couldn't, meanwhile if you have any positives comments that will help me out, pls don't waste time to do so through this media 2 Likes

Always picture when you'll be so lonely on that hospital bed dying slowly of a lung and intestines damaged by your smoky habits... Think about the people you'll cause lotta pains,the fears in their eyes of the prospect of loosing a loved one, think about the unending tears that will run down their cheeks and knowing fully well that you caused them that...

It worked for me so it would definitely work for someone else... quit smoking plssssssssss! 64 Likes 2 Shares

Mind. Use it very well. 3 Likes

I thought smoking is fun and part of enjoying life that I am missing out?



The way I see it, habitual smoking creates a path in the body, and as with all paths that are no longer in use, it takes time for nature to reclaim it, and even longer if the path was tarred (in this case with nicotine.) 1 Like

am guessing u smoking cigarettes, cause it's very addictive



this a simple remedy



just eat groundnuts when u feel like smoking



not bitter kola ooo



just groundnuts only. u can also add malt to it too



it's quite expensive , but within 3 months if followed religiously. u gonna forget about smoking cigarettes 11 Likes 2 Shares

Google image "lung cancer"



Keep frying your own lungs!







Modified: @ the m0ron; RaeMystix.... The European Union (EU) mulled on ordering cigarette companies to put graphic images of lung cancer on cigarette packs. It was implemented in a lot of countries in the region. There's a reason for that. So, always THINK before commenting. Keep mute when you have nothing valuable to contribute. 30 Likes

Quitters don't win 12 Likes 1 Share

ade

it isn't easy to just stop, especially if you're addicted.

what I'll advise is that you start by reducing the quantity you take per day. If you smoke 5 cigarettes everyday, reduce it to 3. from that 3, make a decision that you won't smoke more than 1 or 2. Gradually, it would be easy to stop. 10 Likes



Please don't do this to yourself...What is your reason for quitting?



Cigarettes are relatively affordable, you can switch from St. Moritz to Dorchester if it's because of the price.



Please help grow the British-Tobacco company in Nigeria

If everybody decides to quit smoking, don't you know that company will fold up and you would have made thousands jobless by your selfish decision.



Ignore my moniker and focus on my message You know there is about 98% probability you are go'n die of cancer right?Ignore my moniker and focus on my message 12 Likes 1 Share

Bros whenever you want to light a cigarette, just remember majek fashek. 9 Likes 3 Shares

Well stop going out with change but 1k note... 3 Likes

"Cigarette smokers are liable to die young"

Just see the sellers as ur enemy and stop patronizing them

Smoke camel piss instead





Have this at the back of your mind..



The health effect and the money You need discipline and prayer to give you the mind to resist the temptationHave this at the back of your mind..The health effect and the money 4 Likes 2 Shares

Since they prohibited smoking in public and bar, my guy no get 50k as fine..he wan con quit 45 Likes 1 Share

No amount of 'sooth' sayings here could help. As a matter of fact, all those above me saying quit will not be there for you when you are faced with the dreadful withdrawal symptoms.



My advice. Go and find a reliable rehabilitation center. 3 Likes 2 Shares

phorget:

Shut up bro. Something must kill a man. If he quit smoking does that make him free from hospital bed? People are in hospital for Aids, lassa fever, skin cancer. Are they all smokers? Mtchewww Shut up bro. Something must kill a man. If he quit smoking does that make him free from hospital bed? People are in hospital for Aids, lassa fever, skin cancer. Are they all smokers? Mtchewww 12 Likes 5 Shares

Avoid friends who smoke....then Pray your Rosary....keep fighting and struggling but bother our Lady with the Rosary to obtain for you the grace to quit. 3 Likes 1 Share

Let's try this ~



1. DON'T EVER TELL YOURSELF, I WON'T DO THIS AGAIN COS YOU WON'T STOP IT...



2. TALK TO YOURSELF WHEN YOU WAKE UP IN THE MORNING, THAT I WON'T SMOKE TODAY.....



No1.It's a gradual process, don't lie to yourself.....



No2.Won't be easy because when you say this, so many TEMPTATION will come your way. If you go out to see a friend, he will surely give you cigarette that day, you'll have so many offer just because of what you said. Try not to fall, don't accept it...

Continue with this method and it will help you.....

BEST of Luck dear....

. 2 Likes

Bros I won't tell you to quit smoking outrighly because it will take some time. In my opinion, I'll advice you take it slowly. For instance if you smoke 20 sticks of cigarettes a day, reduce your intake to maybe half of that. Keep taking less each day till you're done. Generally, reduce the intake each day till you're used to smoking less and not like a chimney.

I'm here to read comments 1 Like

Remind yourself of the danger to health as that wud motivate u. The damages done to d body are irreversible like COPD-chronic pulmonary obstructive disease, emphysema among others. Avoid places where they smoke and people that smokes even close friends. Write and paste on the wall that u mr resolve not to smoke so u re constantly reminded of ur resolve to stop.

When u feel tempted try to engage yourself with doing something. You may need the help of a close friend or family to help u stick to ur resolve. As time goes on u wud find it easier to stop.

But I don't know what made u started smoking in d first place. Remind yourself of the danger to health as that wud motivate u. The damages done to d body are irreversible like COPD-chronic pulmonary obstructive disease, emphysema among others. Avoid places where they smoke and people that smokes even close friends. Write and paste on the wall that u mr resolve not to smoke so u re constantly reminded of ur resolve to stop.When u feel tempted try to engage yourself with doing something. You may need the help of a close friend or family to help u stick to ur resolve. As time goes on u wud find it easier to stop.But I don't know what made u started smoking in d first place.

certain things TO WIN!!!











Can't believe I am seeing people say, "Ohhh Plss don't quit... Winners don't quit, Quitters don't win...."





Ohhh plssss.... stop the misuse of the quote already!!!!!



Yomak11:

Quitters don't win Sorry Bruv, One has to be "a quitter" inTO WIN!!!Can't believe I am seeing people say, "Ohhh Plss don't quit... Winners don't quit, Quitters don't win...."Ohhh plssss.... stop the misuse of the quote already!!!!! 3 Likes

Always carry wet matches 3 Likes 1 Share