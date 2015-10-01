



When I was younger, I looked at my dad as very old and

now, In a changing world when 70 (years old) is the new

40, I wonder how my kids look at me-lol-. I am grateful I

can relate better with my children, have conversations

rather than just give orders/instructions, have them run

up to me when I get home rather than run off into their

rooms.

I have resolved to evolve with them, watch trends closely

and keep finding ways to keep up with them without

losing the values I hold dear and want to impart in them.

To every father providing not just financially but also

providing the love, acceptance, emotional and spiritual

stability their children need. To every father looking for

ways to win or retain the confidence of their children in

a changing world. To every father striving at being a

better dad than our fathers were. To every father who

has resolved to raise their kids better than our parents

did, I say Happy Father's Day and I pray for you today

that God will furnish you exceedingly and abundantly

with all the wisdom and resources you require to be the

father your family needs. God bless you all.







