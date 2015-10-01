₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,743 members, 3,604,784 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 June 2017 at 05:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day (21529 Views)
Richard Mofe-Damijo Goes Bike Riding. Fans Go Gaga (Photos) / Richard Mofe Damijo And Adesua Etomi Chill In Zoo, Pictured With Elephant. / Toyin Aimakhu Kisses Richard Mofe-Damijo In Cute Selfie (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by praizmedia(m): 12:46pm
The Handsome old Papa youngie as many people use to call him shares this photo on his IG page to celebrate fathers day... He caption The photo::
When I was younger, I looked at my dad as very old and
now, In a changing world when 70 (years old) is the new
40, I wonder how my kids look at me-lol-. I am grateful I
can relate better with my children, have conversations
rather than just give orders/instructions, have them run
up to me when I get home rather than run off into their
rooms.
I have resolved to evolve with them, watch trends closely
and keep finding ways to keep up with them without
losing the values I hold dear and want to impart in them.
To every father providing not just financially but also
providing the love, acceptance, emotional and spiritual
stability their children need. To every father looking for
ways to win or retain the confidence of their children in
a changing world. To every father striving at being a
better dad than our fathers were. To every father who
has resolved to raise their kids better than our parents
did, I say Happy Father's Day and I pray for you today
that God will furnish you exceedingly and abundantly
with all the wisdom and resources you require to be the
father your family needs. God bless you all.
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/06/mofe-damijo-pose-with-his-children-to.html?m=0
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by Papiikush: 12:51pm
Mr Richard is one of the very few celebrities I respect in the industry.
Bless you sire... Your daughter though, is she ripe enough for plucking?
I am a responsible young man and your number one fan
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by Jirate(m): 1:08pm
This is Good, Very Good.
10 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by computergeek(f): 2:01pm
RMD! My second Nollywood crush.
4 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by modik(m): 2:42pm
A time to remember vibrant Mofe!
.............Unforgettable
http://www.informationng.com/2015/10/legendary-richard-mofe-damijo-shares-throwback-photo.html
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by adesegun121(m): 2:45pm
Ok
Oya how many likes for me and my wonderful kids
Happy Papa Day to All Caring Father Nationwide... May we live long to eat the fruit of our Labour...
For your Customise Shirt and trendy pattern T shirt.. Check my signature
141 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by seunlayi(m): 2:45pm
OK man mi
3 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by veekid(m): 2:45pm
computergeek:who is first? Buhari?
4 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by NwaAmaikpe: 2:45pm
His son looks like he is angry with life.
I'm disappointed at RMD that he can't tutor his son to look decent...see how his hair makes him look like a prisoner.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by adonbilivit: 2:46pm
Who am I?
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by BoosBae(f): 2:46pm
RMD looks so good even at this age. The real definition of Tall, Dark and Handsome. Old sugar boy
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by Deem: 2:46pm
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by CheezyCharles(m): 2:46pm
big shoutout to everyone who grew up having only God as their father because their biological father was ignorant or didn’t care enough! you all are the real Kings and Queens .
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by Talk2Bella(f): 2:46pm
Daddy Yo!
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by uzoclinton(m): 2:46pm
Okay
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by NairalandCS(m): 2:47pm
Sexiest Nollywood Male celeb.
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by Evablizin(f): 2:47pm
Wow,happy father's Day RMD,nice kids
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by Promismike(m): 2:47pm
Cute
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by boldking(m): 2:47pm
IF YOU WANT TO HAVE REST OF MIND THEN YOU MARRY ONE WIFE AND HAVE JUST 2 CHILDREN
NOT 6 wives and 32 children.....My name iS BOLDKING
7 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by Talk2Bella(f): 2:47pm
the son tho
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by masada: 2:47pm
RMD the ever young luking actor
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by frenzyduchess: 2:47pm
Cute
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by mummyson26(m): 2:48pm
Rmd my role model any day any time
4 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by onadana: 2:48pm
Who is he?Is he related to Evans?
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by Piiko(m): 2:49pm
RMD son is my colleague at work we haven't seen him since December and RMD doesn't ever post anything about him, not nice I miss him he's a gentleman
2 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by ennyhola: 2:49pm
RMD....my boy
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by permsec: 2:50pm
See the boy hair... at him age if i keep half of am na constant midnyt flogging for me like say na halleluyah challenge...
Poverty na bastard!
4 Likes
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by ennyhola: 2:50pm
The lady is showing us her IPHONE
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by chinoxstock(f): 2:51pm
How can I got these girl phone number? I wanted to called her. She's too beaauty
|Re: Richard Mofe-Damijo Poses With His Children To Celebrate Father's Day by oshe11(m): 2:52pm
see as the gal hold her fone like blokus
Part 3 Video Of BBA Pokello’s Se*xtape Surfaces Online (DOWNLOAD) / Ukwu!! Celebrity Blogger, Linda Ikeji Flaunts Her Ukwu In New Photos / Twitter User Comes For Wizkid For Not Showing Up At Event He Collected Money For
Viewing this topic: SuccyJ, MonsieurCoder, sirie(f), teajays, w3bh4ck, ibroh22(m), emoa2002(m), united25(m), jekks(m), Daddykuyt(m), aiinuel(m), miguella20(f), asiwajusirkay(m), williams85(m), sirwilli(m), yommeey(f), GeeOh(f), phatnpretty(f), Zaheertyler(m), HonourableGRACE(f), bencarson007(m), rinw, dominique(f), Hugoboi(m), Muniho, acc2020(m), Ayeni94, ozi16, shibanbo(m), taoheedoriloye(m), AdimGreat(f), vpaymoney(m), Simpsonrocket, shadow88(f), creamychick(f), mover(f), lilkidofficial, betesi(m), Escobapablo(m), Muyiwabiggy(m), smoothrun(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5