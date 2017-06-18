₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by Adeyeancah(m): 1:49pm
Arsenal and Super Eagles star Alexis Iwobi all smiles as he shared a photo of him and his dad to celebrate Father's Day.
He wrote: "Big 17 and Papa 17 Happy Father's Day Daddy #Safe
https://mobile.twitter.com/alexiwobi/status/876418091001032704?p=v
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by computergeek(f): 1:50pm
Proud Papa
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by ramdris(m): 1:52pm
Good. But no b only get Dad,,here is mine who happens to also be my Hero as well as my Pillar.. #HappyFather'sDay
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by lofty900(m): 1:55pm
ramdris:the difference is clear
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by ramdris(m): 1:58pm
lofty900:Am not comparing bro...Just appreciating mine...Besides it's either mine or nothing...#LoveMyDad.
That been said, pls...
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by Adeyeancah(m): 2:09pm
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by Jostico: 2:29pm
Every father's desire. #happyfather'sday nairaland
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by Crauxx(m): 3:53pm
Is this guys father white or black, i am not understanding.
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by dessz(m): 3:54pm
Big 17
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by banjeezay(m): 3:54pm
omo this man
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by Beverages: 3:54pm
HAPPY FATHER'S DAY.
meanwhile,
Naija is the kind of country that someone will get kidnapped they'll say " But we need to hear the kidnapper's side of the story "
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by uzoclinton(m): 3:54pm
ok
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by littlewonders: 3:55pm
They look unlikely. I'm facially meant to think he may be his surrogate father.
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by Divay22(f): 3:55pm
Hmmmm...
Happy father's Day
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by adesegun121(m): 3:56pm
Ok
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by elmessiahs(m): 3:56pm
Iwobi,do give da ur girl belle..wizzy and davido has gotten 2 each;be fast we are waiting
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by dessz(m): 3:57pm
Crauxx:Booker page
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by dandibeat(m): 3:57pm
Nice...
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by incrediblepraise: 3:57pm
Imagine BIAFRA finally becomes a NATION.
Hehehehe O boy I don become FOREIGNER (Oyibo-mood activated).
All these western and northern Nigerian girls go give me some respect because ama across the Border. MTN will change our +234 zip code to international like +299 (see levels abeg). If I dey onitsha call my girlfriends (Dumebi, Glory, etc) in Lagos I go be like; "Hello YEWANDE, How's Nigeria today? Uhhh.....The weather's been snowy over here in OTOWN. I'm thinking to make the travel as proposed and come see you. But am yet to book my flight! Guys whether na bus I use come or na keke, na border we dey cross, so na flight. My girlfriends will be like BAE I wanna come spend the summer vacation with you Please. Our currency go change. We go dey use Western Union to transfer money from Aba (now Abadeen) to Kaduna. If U graduated from a Nigerian University, U studied abroad. If u're working in an FGN parastatal, u're working abroad. NYSC will dieee. And we will have BB BIAFRA. Our National Team will be the Biting Pythons of BIAFRA. Our New states will be:
BIAFRA MUNICIPAL
Anambra: Anamblinton AK
Enugu: EnuHilton EN
Imo: Imofreece OW
Abia: Abioshinghton UM
Ebonyi: Salt-lake Town ABK
Edo: Edossey BEN ( Edo go gree so?)
BIAFRA SOUTH
Rivers: Riverton PH
Delta: Deltron Island AS
AkwaIbom: Santa Aquifer UY
Cross River: Lakers Cross CAL.
We'll have our own Int'l Passports (chai).
Our own currency fit be the BIFAR.
All these Dangote Lorries that transport goods from Northern Nigeria will stop at our borders for custom check ( o boi, no be small seizing ooo). We'll have our own football clubs and play in the CAF Cup of
Nations. We'll play our own Classical Anthem when we make appearances in the World Cup and Olympics.
See levels.....
What do you think? ?
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by Brymo: 3:59pm
One of the greatest titles in the world is parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad.
Jim DeMint
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by Amirullaha(m): 3:59pm
.
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by Tapout(m): 3:59pm
pls guys don't be deceived... That 17 is his Jersey number not age
dessz:
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by eezeribe(m): 3:59pm
littlewonders:So sorry.
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by Kemimarch16(f): 4:00pm
What of me that didn't have father again,am jelous
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by orontogorah(m): 4:00pm
lofty900:
U r a tick f**ool.
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by 1stCitizen: 4:01pm
Crauxx:
Maybe Albino...not too sure
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by Ralphdan(m): 4:03pm
incrediblepraise:
Hmmmmmm
I think these are symptoms of joblessness.
No offence though am a prospective Biafan too.
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by virus05(m): 4:04pm
My dad died last week
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by olulove(m): 4:05pm
that moment he was showering me with prayers... ....happy fathers day DAD!
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by Jacksparr0w127: 4:05pm
lofty900:shut up!
Floor is sense
You:
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by MrImole(m): 4:05pm
Why can't I stop thinking of DNA?
|Re: Father's Day: Alex Iwobi Shares Photo With His Dad On Twitter by boldking(m): 4:06pm
xxxxxxxxxxxx
