Imagine BIAFRA finally becomes a NATION.

Hehehehe O boy I don become FOREIGNER (Oyibo-mood activated).

All these western and northern Nigerian girls go give me some respect because ama across the Border. MTN will change our +234 zip code to international like +299 (see levels abeg). If I dey onitsha call my girlfriends (Dumebi, Glory, etc) in Lagos I go be like; "Hello YEWANDE, How's Nigeria today? Uhhh.....The weather's been snowy over here in OTOWN. I'm thinking to make the travel as proposed and come see you. But am yet to book my flight! Guys whether na bus I use come or na keke, na border we dey cross, so na flight. My girlfriends will be like BAE I wanna come spend the summer vacation with you Please. Our currency go change. We go dey use Western Union to transfer money from Aba (now Abadeen) to Kaduna. If U graduated from a Nigerian University, U studied abroad. If u're working in an FGN parastatal, u're working abroad. NYSC will dieee. And we will have BB BIAFRA. Our National Team will be the Biting Pythons of BIAFRA. Our New states will be:

BIAFRA MUNICIPAL

Anambra: Anamblinton AK

Enugu: EnuHilton EN

Imo: Imofreece OW

Abia: Abioshinghton UM

Ebonyi: Salt-lake Town ABK

Edo: Edossey BEN ( Edo go gree so?)

BIAFRA SOUTH

Rivers: Riverton PH

Delta: Deltron Island AS

AkwaIbom: Santa Aquifer UY

Cross River: Lakers Cross CAL.

We'll have our own Int'l Passports (chai).

Our own currency fit be the BIFAR.

All these Dangote Lorries that transport goods from Northern Nigeria will stop at our borders for custom check ( o boi, no be small seizing ooo). We'll have our own football clubs and play in the CAF Cup of

Nations. We'll play our own Classical Anthem when we make appearances in the World Cup and Olympics.

See levels.....

