This is the second mob attack which happened today in Edim Otop street of Calabar after a gang of four which went from door to door robbing people of their belongings - was caught by angry youths in the area. According to reports, three out of the four robbers escaped - leaving one to his fate. He was beaten and burnt to death...



Source; A suspected criminal was lynched and burnt to death around Edim Otop area in Calabar, Cross River state. The suspected hoodlum was attacked by an angry mob who dealt with him in a gruesome manner after he was caught during operation earlier today.This is the second mob attack which happened today in Edim Otop street of Calabar after a gang of four which went from door to door robbing people of their belongings - was caught by angry youths in the area. According to reports, three out of the four robbers escaped - leaving one to his fate. He was beaten and burnt to death...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/suspected-criminal-beaten-burnt-death-calabar-graphic-photos.html

we have gone back to the days when thieves are being burnt when caught



even with the high rate of jungle justice, crime rate doesn't seem to reduce one bit in the country





can we now blame buhari for this? 11 Likes

everyday for the thief 1 Like 1 Share

Jungle Justice Again

What kinda death is this

too bad 1 Like

I think there were two cos I can see a burnt foot too..but why would people standby and watch their fellow human treated this way?and I can say 90% of those bystanders go to church,what do their pastors even preach sef?oh I forgot "give and it shall be given unto you".. 32 Likes 3 Shares

Too bad the name of the suspect wasn't released



But I know say na one of those people



Hairy lazy gorillas who are lowlife criminals and won't stop until they develop the world by force



Spits on the criminal's burnt flat hëad bros stop tribal hatred and drink more water bros stop tribal hatred and drink more water 58 Likes 1 Share

Rest in pieces thief. That's all I can say 4 Likes

I'm more concerned for the psyche of the little girl smiling at the crime scene. How would one convince her of the inappropriateness of jungle justice?



Just wandering what the next generation of Nigerians will look like. 35 Likes

Nigeria is a zoo 4 Likes

Whatever the mindset of these thieves whenever they are going out to rob.

Do they even think of the consequences? 3 Likes

this shii is disgusting .I witnessed this gory scene over two decades ago, the memory still haunts till today.. young folks are Neva supposed to see dis nonsense..

in fact jungle justice is a crime against humanity..this people and Isis are on the same level 4 Likes

Gory sight

it takes a wicked heart to see a fellow human being burn. Nigeria is a zoo. A wild zoo.

























if I was to be President Muhammad Buhari, I am gonna pass a law that's gonna stop Jungle justice. At least, he's gonna be remembered for enforcing such law against jungle justice. 6 Likes 1 Share

when will they stop jungle justice in Nigeria

see crowd wey come watch human being burn .....





It really pisses me off when I hear of an armed robbery attack... Cos the truth is that in a fair fight, u fit even kill some of them with just one slap. But the mare sight of that weapon just converts you to a bag of garri



The last time a gun was pointed at me, I felt like a fowl drenched in the rain 4 Likes

Jesu. Hmmmmmmmm. I weak

Ordinary suspects

Jungle justice. in other news Evans is still alive 4 Likes 1 Share

The question now is where will their soul go to

Kiddo please shun tribalism and drink more water please Kiddo please shun tribalism and drink more water please 6 Likes

Na wah o

nditor bois no dey evaly gree oo.

anoda set will still Rob tomorrow...

"Nditor edi dia nso?"

that's what they claim...

the dignity of labour is gone, the dignity of carrying blocks to survive has died, now our politicians hv poisoned the youths with the mind of making 30billion in a night...

all they do is wear starched shirt by day, and walk the night terorizing we the pure water gang.



nko afo ateh ke idi strong man, dagha da wana ekong do o...

#JungleJusticeIsBad though

This country ehen..

It is my unscientific opinion that 90% of people born in Nigeria after 1980 and grew up in Nigeria already have a cracked moral core.



Naija which way? 3 Likes











They cud have removed his KIDNEY BEFORE BURNING HIM.........







IT WUD HAVE BEEN USEFUL









ANOTHER WASTED SOURCE OF MONEY BUHARI WHYThey cud have removed his KIDNEY BEFORE BURNING HIM.........IT WUD HAVE BEEN USEFULANOTHER WASTED SOURCE OF MONEY 1 Like