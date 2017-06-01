₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 1:59pm
A suspected criminal was lynched and burnt to death around Edim Otop area in Calabar, Cross River state. The suspected hoodlum was attacked by an angry mob who dealt with him in a gruesome manner after he was caught during operation earlier today.
This is the second mob attack which happened today in Edim Otop street of Calabar after a gang of four which went from door to door robbing people of their belongings - was caught by angry youths in the area. According to reports, three out of the four robbers escaped - leaving one to his fate. He was beaten and burnt to death...
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by SexyNairalander(m): 1:59pm
booked
we have gone back to the days when thieves are being burnt when caught
even with the high rate of jungle justice, crime rate doesn't seem to reduce one bit in the country
can we now blame buhari for this?
11 Likes
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 2:00pm
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 2:02pm
everyday for the thief
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by hodusglobal(m): 2:03pm
Jungle Justice Again
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Mhissgaga(f): 2:05pm
What kinda death is this
too bad
1 Like
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by nddydamzi(m): 2:07pm
I think there were two cos I can see a burnt foot too..but why would people standby and watch their fellow human treated this way?and I can say 90% of those bystanders go to church,what do their pastors even preach sef?oh I forgot "give and it shall be given unto you"..
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by nddydamzi(m): 2:08pm
neoShinto:bros stop tribal hatred and drink more water
58 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by lofty900(m): 2:21pm
Rest in pieces thief. That's all I can say
4 Likes
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by obyrich(m): 2:24pm
I'm more concerned for the psyche of the little girl smiling at the crime scene. How would one convince her of the inappropriateness of jungle justice?
Just wandering what the next generation of Nigerians will look like.
35 Likes
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by veekid(m): 2:27pm
Nigeria is a zoo
4 Likes
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Ajewealth123(m): 2:30pm
Whatever the mindset of these thieves whenever they are going out to rob.
Do they even think of the consequences?
3 Likes
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by teamsynergy: 2:55pm
this shii is disgusting .I witnessed this gory scene over two decades ago, the memory still haunts till today.. young folks are Neva supposed to see dis nonsense..
in fact jungle justice is a crime against humanity..this people and Isis are on the same level
4 Likes
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Piiko(m): 2:55pm
Gory sight
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by FuckBuhari(m): 2:56pm
it takes a wicked heart to see a fellow human being burn. Nigeria is a zoo. A wild zoo.
if I was to be President Muhammad Buhari, I am gonna pass a law that's gonna stop Jungle justice. At least, he's gonna be remembered for enforcing such law against jungle justice.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Babachukwu: 2:56pm
when will they stop jungle justice in Nigeria
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Tapout(m): 2:56pm
see crowd wey come watch human being burn .....
It really pisses me off when I hear of an armed robbery attack... Cos the truth is that in a fair fight, u fit even kill some of them with just one slap. But the mare sight of that weapon just converts you to a bag of garri
The last time a gun was pointed at me, I felt like a fowl drenched in the rain
4 Likes
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Ziggyduben(m): 2:58pm
Jesu. Hmmmmmmmm. I weak
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Yomak11: 2:59pm
Ordinary suspects
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by salaboiz(m): 2:59pm
Jungle justice. in other news Evans is still alive
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by KKKWHITE(m): 3:00pm
The question now is where will their soul go to
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by xarxes(m): 3:00pm
neoShinto:
Kiddo please shun tribalism and drink more water please
6 Likes
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by zzstuns(f): 3:00pm
Na wah o
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 3:00pm
nditor bois no dey evaly gree oo.
anoda set will still Rob tomorrow...
"Nditor edi dia nso?"
that's what they claim...
the dignity of labour is gone, the dignity of carrying blocks to survive has died, now our politicians hv poisoned the youths with the mind of making 30billion in a night...
all they do is wear starched shirt by day, and walk the night terorizing we the pure water gang.
nko afo ateh ke idi strong man, dagha da wana ekong do o...
#JungleJusticeIsBad though
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by DoctorNyash(m): 3:00pm
FuckBuhari:incoherent sentence
1 Like
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by MARKone(m): 3:00pm
This country ehen..
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by EgunMogaji(m): 3:00pm
obyrich:
It is my unscientific opinion that 90% of people born in Nigeria after 1980 and grew up in Nigeria already have a cracked moral core.
#NotAll
#VictimOfSociety
4 Likes
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by Riduane: 3:00pm
Naija which way?
3 Likes
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by oshe11(m): 3:01pm
BUHARI WHY
They cud have removed his KIDNEY BEFORE BURNING HIM.........
IT WUD HAVE BEEN USEFUL
ANOTHER WASTED SOURCE OF MONEY
1 Like
|Re: Criminals Beaten And Burnt To Death In Calabar. Graphic Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 3:01pm
That girl smiling just made my day....nothing better than seeing the excitement in a hungry man's face when food is ready.
Thank you Lord for providing manna for your people.
1 Like 1 Share
