|Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by joshkiddies: 4:49pm
Bangalee and 'It's not a lie' crooner, D'banj, struck a pose with his son for father's day celebration. The happy father who shared the photo on his son's official Instagram page, wrote;
"#happyfathersday, Dad I love you"
Music superstar Dbanj and his wife Didi Lineo, have welcomed their first child in United States, last month.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/fathers-day-adorable-photo-dbanj-son.html
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by praizephoto(m): 4:58pm
that's cute
3 Likes
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by lordoseji(m): 8:12pm
So make we fry beans?
2 Likes
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by tolexy123: 8:12pm
Ooowk
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by nunamyeong(m): 8:12pm
yea....
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by klem93(m): 8:12pm
father and son moment
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by Templerun95(m): 8:12pm
thank God dbanj wife is not from hairy Evans tribe
5 Likes
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by DayDreamPictures(m): 8:12pm
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by Bonel: 8:12pm
Happy Father's day bro
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by Deem: 8:12pm
coded guy, thats my style
4 Likes
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by Ralphdan(m): 8:13pm
OK!
Let me quickly fry 2cups of beans for them
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by lenghtinny(m): 8:13pm
And so
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by anytaij: 8:13pm
Hmmmmmmmm!
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by auntysimbiat(f): 8:13pm
Eja nla
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by elganzar(m): 8:13pm
white hun
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by dapsoneh: 8:13pm
Kuk
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by philo04(m): 8:13pm
k
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by juwoonn(m): 8:14pm
You sure say na dbanj? Bcs I no see d face well
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by muller101(m): 8:14pm
To us wey Papa no dey how we go do
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by NCANTaskForce: 8:14pm
Weh done, Bangalee
2 Likes
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by Jacksparr0w127: 8:14pm
Goals
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by muller101(m): 8:14pm
lordoseji:fry ice block
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by Greven(m): 8:14pm
Waiting for don jazzy
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by prodiG(m): 8:15pm
Templerun95:
3 Likes
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by Ejirochocho: 8:16pm
joshkiddies:
Happy Fathers Day ejanla
1 Like
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by luminouz(m): 8:16pm
lordoseji:Just fry wire!!!!
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by mayormick(m): 8:17pm
Lovely dbang, just do what will make d boy celebrate u later. Dats d essence of dis so called fathers day, being able to celebrate ur dad not d other way round
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by Edum13656: 8:20pm
him carry white pikin?
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by oodua1stson: 8:21pm
See fine pikin
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by MrImole(m): 8:22pm
Best performer of all time!
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by Uzomajane: 8:25pm
|Re: Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son by curvilicious: 9:03pm
DayDreamPictures:
The pic is appalling
