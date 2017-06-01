Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Father's Day: Photo Of D'banj And His Son (10993 Views)

"#happyfathersday, Dad I love you"



Music superstar Dbanj and his wife Didi Lineo, have welcomed their first child in United States, last month.



that's cute 3 Likes

So make we fry beans? 2 Likes

Ooowk

yea....

father and son moment 2 Likes 1 Share

thank God dbanj wife is not from hairy Evans tribe 5 Likes

5 Likes 1 Share

Happy Father's day bro

coded guy, thats my style 4 Likes

OK!

Let me quickly fry 2cups of beans for them

And so

Hmmmmmmmm!

Eja nla

white hun

Kuk 1 Like

k

You sure say na dbanj? Bcs I no see d face well

To us wey Papa no dey how we go do

Weh done, Bangalee 2 Likes

Goals

lordoseji:

So make we fry beans? fry ice block fry ice block 1 Like

Waiting for don jazzy

Templerun95:

thank God dbanj wife is not from hairy Evans tribe 3 Likes

joshkiddies:

Happy Fathers Day ejanla 1 Like

lordoseji:

So make we fry beans? Just fry wire!!!! Just fry wire!!!!

Lovely dbang, just do what will make d boy celebrate u later. Dats d essence of dis so called fathers day, being able to celebrate ur dad not d other way round

him carry white pikin?

See fine pikin

Best performer of all time!

