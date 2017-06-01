Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria (1040 Views)

Recipe: How To Prepare Nigerian Yummy Fried Rice / Recipe: How To Prepare Suya Spiced Chicken Nuggets / Recipe: How To Make Nigerian Fried Rice, Full Steps (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Plantain is lower in calories and carbohydrate however it’s significantly higher in sugar than cassava. If you are counting calories or on a low carb diet, plantain fufu is a much better option however if you are sugar sensitive, stick with cassava based fufu.



Ingredients

*. 1 large unripe plantain



*. 2/3 cup water



Directions for Cooking

*. Peel and cut the plantain into small pieces



*.Combine plantain and water in a blender. puree to a smooth paste.



*. Pour the plantain puree into a pot, set on high heat



*. Stir the mixture with a spatula until the puree begin to cuddle. Reduce the heat to medium and continue to stir until you have a stretchy dough



*. Serve the fufu and set aside to cool (this will harden the fufu a little more)



Enjoy with your choice of soup.



Note: If you will prefer a darker color similar to Amala, simply freeze the fresh plantain before use.



Source: http://www.thistrend.com.ng/2017/06/recipe-how-to-prepare-plantain-fufu-in.html?m=1 It been a while since I pen recipes, so I decided to share this Simple recipe, with the help of 9jafoodie.Plantain is lower in calories and carbohydrate however it’s significantly higher in sugar than cassava. If you are counting calories or on a low carb diet, plantain fufu is a much better option however if you are sugar sensitive, stick with cassava based fufu.*. 1 large unripe plantain*. 2/3 cup water*. Peel and cut the plantain into small pieces*.Combine plantain and water in a blender. puree to a smooth paste.*. Pour the plantain puree into a pot, set on high heat*. Stir the mixture with a spatula until the puree begin to cuddle. Reduce the heat to medium and continue to stir until you have a stretchy dough*. Serve the fufu and set aside to cool (this will harden the fufu a little more)Enjoy with your choice of soup.Note: If you will prefer a darker color similar to Amala, simply freeze the fresh plantain before use. 1 Like 2 Shares

All these slay Queens will not come and learn this one now...







Rosieluv come and learn 5 Likes

Wow! This is so creative.



It reminds me of my mother's utala oka. Corn meal.



I'm embarrassed to admit that I don't know how to prepare it but I do know that the end product is a cross between semo and fufu. Absolutely delicious!! 1 Like

Nice! I will try this

Ishilove:

Wow! This is so creative.



It reminds me of my mother's utala oka. Corn meal.



I'm embarrassed to admit that I don't know how to prepare it but I do know that the end product is a cross between semo and fufu. Absolutely delicious!!

Help send to FP... Help send to FP...

I'll try this.

Nice of you to share.



Have not really heard of plantain furu Have not really heard of plantain furu

ma gal shall try dis

Which one be plantain fufu again naaaa?

What does it taste like? And don't say plantain.....







Oya come & order..... But u did not add any fufu to the plantain paste, why call it plantain-fufuOya come & order.....

Swissheart:

I'll try this.

Nice of you to share.

Prepare it, so we can chop togeda Prepare it, so we can chop togeda

Is just like using sugar to eat soup Plantain FufuIs just like using sugar to eat soup

Okkkayyyy

Plantain in my area is very costly

2

i dont know why i am here

Plantain fufu! Nigerians, desperate time call 4 desperate measures. 1 Like

dingbang:

All these slay Queens will not come and learn this one now...







Rosieluv come and learn You mean pinging and noodle ladies? You mean pinging and noodle ladies? 1 Like

Fufu from cassava is bad enough and now you're telling me you can get it from plantain too? 1 Like

how wife product.see woman prepare a very simple meal.but all this slay ladies out there can frustrate some one live with indomie and fast food.

kinibigdeal:

Plantain Fufu Is just like using sugar to eat soup

Plantain are of different type mister man Plantain are of different type mister man

Weldone op,I'd try this one day











3

francisbiz:

You mean pinging and noodle ladies? i dey tell you i dey tell you

Very informative,those people wey dey form porsh no be by force o.

peaceway:



Plantain are of different type mister man Name them Name them

ThisTrend:





Help send to FP...

She no be mod, she lost relevance She no be mod, she lost relevance