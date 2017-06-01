₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by ThisTrend(f): 6:13pm
It been a while since I pen recipes, so I decided to share this Simple recipe, with the help of 9jafoodie.
Plantain is lower in calories and carbohydrate however it’s significantly higher in sugar than cassava. If you are counting calories or on a low carb diet, plantain fufu is a much better option however if you are sugar sensitive, stick with cassava based fufu.
Ingredients
*. 1 large unripe plantain
*. 2/3 cup water
Directions for Cooking
*. Peel and cut the plantain into small pieces
*.Combine plantain and water in a blender. puree to a smooth paste.
*. Pour the plantain puree into a pot, set on high heat
*. Stir the mixture with a spatula until the puree begin to cuddle. Reduce the heat to medium and continue to stir until you have a stretchy dough
*. Serve the fufu and set aside to cool (this will harden the fufu a little more)
Enjoy with your choice of soup.
Note: If you will prefer a darker color similar to Amala, simply freeze the fresh plantain before use.
Source: http://www.thistrend.com.ng/2017/06/recipe-how-to-prepare-plantain-fufu-in.html?m=1
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by dingbang(m): 6:19pm
All these slay Queens will not come and learn this one now...
Rosieluv come and learn
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by Ishilove: 6:23pm
Wow! This is so creative.
It reminds me of my mother's utala oka. Corn meal.
I'm embarrassed to admit that I don't know how to prepare it but I do know that the end product is a cross between semo and fufu. Absolutely delicious!!
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by Pamelayoung: 6:30pm
Nice! I will try this
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by ThisTrend(f): 6:59pm
Ishilove:
Help send to FP...
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by Swissheart(f): 7:12pm
I'll try this.
Nice of you to share.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by brunofarad(m): 9:12pm
Have not really heard of plantain furu
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by teamsynergy: 9:13pm
ma gal shall try dis
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by kidman96(m): 9:13pm
Which one be plantain fufu again naaaa?
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by Lexusgs430: 9:13pm
What does it taste like? And don't say plantain.....
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by ikorodureporta: 9:13pm
But u did not add any fufu to the plantain paste, why call it plantain-fufu
Oya come & order.....
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by Lexusgs430: 9:14pm
Swissheart:
Prepare it, so we can chop togeda
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by kinibigdeal(m): 9:14pm
Plantain Fufu Is just like using sugar to eat soup
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by Mrbaz1: 9:14pm
Okkkayyyy
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by lilyheaven: 9:14pm
Plantain in my area is very costly
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by twilliamx: 9:15pm
2
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by jeeqaa7(m): 9:15pm
i dont know why i am here
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by kabillion(m): 9:17pm
Plantain fufu! Nigerians, desperate time call 4 desperate measures.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by francisbiz: 9:18pm
dingbang:You mean pinging and noodle ladies?
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by Phi001(m): 9:18pm
Fufu from cassava is bad enough and now you're telling me you can get it from plantain too?
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by merits(m): 9:18pm
how wife product.see woman prepare a very simple meal.but all this slay ladies out there can frustrate some one live with indomie and fast food.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by peaceway(m): 9:20pm
kinibigdeal:
Plantain are of different type mister man
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by Youdondeymad: 9:21pm
Weldone op,I'd try this one day
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by peaceway(m): 9:21pm
francisbiz:i dey tell you
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by sirfee(m): 9:23pm
Very informative,those people wey dey form porsh no be by force o.
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by kinibigdeal(m): 9:24pm
peaceway:Name them
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by Nollynude: 9:24pm
ThisTrend:
She no be mod, she lost relevance
|Re: Recipe: How To Prepare Plantain Fufu In Nigeria by lovelygurl(f): 9:27pm
Wow
