₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,144 members, 3,605,994 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 11:31 AM

Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together (9406 Views)

Tiwa Savage And Korede Bello Inside Studio (see Here) / Korede Bello Pictured With Emir Sanusi / Korede Bello Pictured With Buhari's Beautiful Daughters (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by pzphoto(m): 6:59am
They really look good together....



Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/06/actor-odunade-adekola-pictured-with.html?m=0

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by simplyhonest(m): 7:05am
OK. next
Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by toxxnoni(m): 7:38am
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed


In mama peace voice
Chaii


We might be what you are looking for
Check signature down in green color

We are on promo too

1 Like

Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by 2dice01: 7:44am
diss op must be gay

They look good together abi how much is the wedding lace

12 Likes

Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by NwaAmaikpe: 9:59am
shocked

Odunlade Adekola.... The famous mediocre Yoruba actor who is more celebrated for his memes than his movies.



Lost all respect for the actor when I saw him acting like a lunatic raining curses on people peddling rumours about him.


No comment whatsoer for Korede....but somebody should please dash him Nixoderm

5 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by mayorjosh(m): 10:00am
Odunlade: so I cannot snap picture without it making NL fp again?

7 Likes

Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by eti78(m): 10:00am
Meme lord or sorry... Lord of the memes

5 Likes

Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by benedictnsi(m): 10:00am
So we should now start drinking water abi
Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by OfficialLanrex(m): 10:00am
And is this a news?

Radaad

1 Like

Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:00am
And?

1 Like

Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by babyfaceafrica: 10:00am
Okay
Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 10:00am
d
Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by sweetmusictv: 10:00am
He's pointing at something
Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by Segadem(m): 10:01am
oluwatymylehyn:
And?
so?
Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by xwin: 10:01am
Another meme loading..
Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by jhydebaba(m): 10:01am
clean guys... No homo
Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by Optimusshield(m): 10:02am
This guy seems to be the major actor Nollywood has, African Magic Yoruba can't show 2 movies consecutively without him being in one.

11 Likes

Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by Ekakamba: 10:02am
Sea yam... Eyan June Weather. grin grin

15 Likes

Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by Kobicove(m): 10:02am
Nairalanders will soon create a new meme with this pic grin

1 Like

Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by ALAYORMII: 10:02am
Is Odun intimidated by Bello??
Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by lakeside30: 10:03am
how this one come be news?
Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by jetbomber17: 10:03am
OK let me go and fry beans
Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by helphelp: 10:03am
Best afonja actor in my opinion
Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:03am
Seen.
Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by Oladelson(m): 10:05am
okay o continu...
Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by MrRhymes101(m): 10:05am
wosop with Korede Na? Let him drop another hit jor! Reekado is not smiling o
Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by Fresca(f): 10:05am
Koredo bello needs to stop playing and comman marry me already.

2 Likes

Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by chukslawrence(m): 10:06am
To d lady above...... Keep it up grin

1 Like

Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by chukslawrence(m): 10:06am
Fresca:
Koredo bello needs to stop playing and comman marry me already.
Something tells me you are for real

1 Like

Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by auntysimbiat(f): 10:07am
COOL

(0) (1) (Reply)

I Can’t Find My Bra – Actress Goes To An Event Without Wearing A Bra (PHOTO) / The Fab Life Of Dolapo Oni (in Pictures) / D'banj's Hit Single 'oliver Twist' Not Banned

Viewing this topic: Semmarich, Cool19boy(m), taiwojoe40(m), Ibcdesigns(m), horlarry(m), berberjyde(m), OludareIsola(m), dexaint, GBOYEBABA, pepjoseph, Toriella, TyFalomo(m), Omike85(m), Aminzy(m), martsticks, Smellyfingers(m), sinisters(m), unclephilio123(m), limpopo(m), dotuna3(m), woodmood, Flame4chi(m), adelumolo(m), femialabi2016(m), aynurni220(m), Teeboy22(m), kkfada(m) and 48 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.