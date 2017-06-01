₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by pzphoto(m): 6:59am
They really look good together....
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/06/actor-odunade-adekola-pictured-with.html?m=0
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by simplyhonest(m): 7:05am
OK. next
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by toxxnoni(m): 7:38am
In mama peace voice
Chaii
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by 2dice01: 7:44am
diss op must be gay
They look good together abi how much is the wedding lace
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by NwaAmaikpe: 9:59am
Odunlade Adekola.... The famous mediocre Yoruba actor who is more celebrated for his memes than his movies.
Lost all respect for the actor when I saw him acting like a lunatic raining curses on people peddling rumours about him.
No comment whatsoer for Korede....but somebody should please dash him Nixoderm
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by mayorjosh(m): 10:00am
Odunlade: so I cannot snap picture without it making NL fp again?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by eti78(m): 10:00am
Meme lord or sorry... Lord of the memes
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by benedictnsi(m): 10:00am
So we should now start drinking water abi
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by OfficialLanrex(m): 10:00am
And is this a news?
Radaad
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by oluwatymylehyn(m): 10:00am
And?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by babyfaceafrica: 10:00am
Okay
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 10:00am
d
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by sweetmusictv: 10:00am
He's pointing at something
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by Segadem(m): 10:01am
oluwatymylehyn:so?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by xwin: 10:01am
Another meme loading..
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by jhydebaba(m): 10:01am
clean guys... No homo
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by Optimusshield(m): 10:02am
This guy seems to be the major actor Nollywood has, African Magic Yoruba can't show 2 movies consecutively without him being in one.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by Ekakamba: 10:02am
Sea yam... Eyan June Weather.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by Kobicove(m): 10:02am
Nairalanders will soon create a new meme with this pic
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by ALAYORMII: 10:02am
Is Odun intimidated by Bello??
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by lakeside30: 10:03am
how this one come be news?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by jetbomber17: 10:03am
OK let me go and fry beans
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by helphelp: 10:03am
Best afonja actor in my opinion
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:03am
Seen.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by Oladelson(m): 10:05am
okay o continu...
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by MrRhymes101(m): 10:05am
wosop with Korede Na? Let him drop another hit jor! Reekado is not smiling o
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by Fresca(f): 10:05am
Koredo bello needs to stop playing and comman marry me already.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by chukslawrence(m): 10:06am
To d lady above...... Keep it up
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by chukslawrence(m): 10:06am
Fresca:Something tells me you are for real
|Re: Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together by auntysimbiat(f): 10:07am
COOL
