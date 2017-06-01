Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Odunlade Adekola And Korede Bello Pictured Together (9406 Views)

Tiwa Savage And Korede Bello Inside Studio (see Here) / Korede Bello Pictured With Emir Sanusi / Korede Bello Pictured With Buhari's Beautiful Daughters (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source :: They really look good together....Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/06/actor-odunade-adekola-pictured-with.html?m=0 4 Likes 1 Share

OK. next







In mama peace voice

Chaii





We might be what you are looking for

Check signature down in green color



We are on promo too In mama peace voiceChaiiWe might be what you are looking forCheck signature down in green colorWe are on promo too 1 Like

diss op must be gay



They look good together abi how much is the wedding lace 12 Likes





Odunlade Adekola.... The famous mediocre Yoruba actor who is more celebrated for his memes than his movies.







Lost all respect for the actor when I saw him acting like a lunatic raining curses on people peddling rumours about him.





No comment whatsoer for Korede....but somebody should please dash him Nixoderm Odunlade Adekola.... The famous mediocre Yoruba actor who is more celebrated for his memes than his movies.Lost all respect for the actor when I saw him acting like a lunatic raining curses on people peddling rumours about him.No comment whatsoer for Korede....but somebody should please dash him Nixoderm 5 Likes 3 Shares

Odunlade: so I cannot snap picture without it making NL fp again? 7 Likes

Meme lord or sorry... Lord of the memes 5 Likes

So we should now start drinking water abi

And is this a news?



Radaad 1 Like

And? 1 Like

Okay

d

He's pointing at something

Another meme loading..

clean guys... No homo

This guy seems to be the major actor Nollywood has, African Magic Yoruba can't show 2 movies consecutively without him being in one. 11 Likes

Sea yam... Eyan June Weather. 15 Likes

Nairalanders will soon create a new meme with this pic 1 Like

Is Odun intimidated by Bello??

how this one come be news?

OK let me go and fry beans

Best afonja actor in my opinion

Seen.

okay o continu...

wosop with Korede Na? Let him drop another hit jor! Reekado is not smiling o

Koredo bello needs to stop playing and comman marry me already. 2 Likes

To d lady above...... Keep it up 1 Like

Fresca:

Koredo bello needs to stop playing and comman marry me already. Something tells me you are for real Something tells me you are for real 1 Like