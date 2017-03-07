₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by Jajayi: 4:35pm
Korede Bello Shared this photo of him and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRVuogFjVY4/?taken-by=koredebello
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by Jajayi: 4:36pm
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by ednut1(m): 4:38pm
and this is news Gradually NL do dey lose am sha. chai
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by iamVirus(m): 4:38pm
Please, how do I comment on Nairaland?
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by jerryadigun: 4:38pm
Baba God pick up pick up
Emi na fe wa Bentley
Dangote ko ni ori meji
Answer my call.
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by itzOluwa: 4:38pm
This nigga above shaa. You get speed of light?
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by charlyb12: 4:38pm
Na God win
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by brunofarad(m): 4:38pm
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by Ishaq319(m): 4:38pm
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by Cornerstone001: 4:38pm
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by Fabulocity(f): 4:38pm
Dangote likes 'em cute
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by Dyt(f): 4:38pm
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by mwizzy(m): 4:39pm
shey make i go fry Okro ni? irrelevant thrread
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:39pm
Good for him.
Dangote seems to be encouraging musicians especially MAVINS
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by freeborn76(m): 4:39pm
Seesth thou a man diligent in his work, he shall not stand before mean men
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by iambijo(m): 4:39pm
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by Chikelue2000(m): 4:39pm
Can someone help photoshop me into dat pix?
Hehehehe!
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by PrinceKenne(m): 4:39pm
FTC I guess....... lol, don't laugh oooooo, I will one day emerge.
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by Itzwinnie: 4:39pm
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by ibkgab001: 4:39pm
Korede Dangote
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by abbaapple(m): 4:39pm
Aliko Dangote the SCAMER! nonsense.
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by Pascalville(m): 4:39pm
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:40pm
Who is Lucky to snap with d other? If you think is Korede Like if Dangote share
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by Olukologia(m): 4:40pm
God this people no get 2 heads o. Remember me o.
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by adetoroamos(m): 4:40pm
ftc! please does it add # to ur acc
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by Kvistblog: 4:40pm
SO? Na im own we go first see? Abeg shift!
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by leeikem(m): 4:40pm
E no concern me
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by winioluwa: 4:40pm
Success has too many friends
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by Dottore: 4:41pm
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by aleeyus(m): 4:41pm
Some people want pictured with u celebrities , and u celebrities want to picture with Dangote... Why
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by slimzypink(f): 4:41pm
is he the one that sang God win?
|Re: Korede Bello Pictured With Dangote by Pascalville(m): 4:41pm
I never liked this korede guy....
