Korede Bello Shared this photo of him and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote

and this is newsGradually NL do dey lose am sha. chai

Please, how do I comment on Nairaland?

This nigga above shaa. You get speed of light?

Good for him. Dangote seems to be encouraging musicians especially MAVINS

Seesth thou a man diligent in his work, he shall not stand before mean men

Can someone help photoshop me into dat pix? Hehehehe!