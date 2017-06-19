₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,144 members, 3,605,993 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 11:30 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? (6513 Views)
Headies Award 2016 Nominees / #vgmas2016: Wizkid Named African Artiste Of The Year (full Winners List) / VGMA: Patoranking Wins African Artiste Of The Year + Full Winners List (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by OfficialAwol(m): 7:06am
In matter of months, Headies will unveil their nominees for different categories of awards for the year 2017. Today however I wish to focus on artiste of the year category. So those in the know of industry goings on, who do you think is taking the coveted award home this year?
In my judgement, I think the battle is between these familiar four Davido, Wizkid, Tekno and Runtown.
DAVIDO
There is no denying the fact that the self acclaimed "Son of Mercy" has done himself good for this year both from the release of the successful Son of Mercy EP earlier in the year and his subsequent release of smash hit singles. From the Tekno produced "IF" to his recent "Fall". "IF" for instance has been remixed into football version(Drogba and Omeruo), foreign version(R Kelly), Fuji version and still counting. Again the single brought with it the popular "30 billion for the Akant" slogan. His follow up single "Fall" has proven to be another wonder as it is currently dominating the airplays. So putting these together, Davido is definitely in a great contest for the prize.
WIZKID
Baba Nla may not have done much but his "Come closer" single gathered much worldwide wave especially as featured Drake. Again Wizkid is said to be preparing to drop his "Sounds From The Other Side" EP sometimes in July, the reason for his faked social media war with Davido which is nothing but promotional stunt; maybe they think we don't think. And considering the fact that Headies considers songs from October to July, Baba Nla may be in hot contention to retain his crown if his sounds from the other side appeals to our ears.
TEKNO
"Slim Daddy" as he has recently chosen to start calling himself, has worked hard to keep trending from last year to this year. This has partly been due to the fact that has used all known female name to sing.
However, Tekno has the baggage of his last year controversy with the Headies organisers after he rightly turned down his nomination in the next rated category when it was apparent that Tekno was last year's artiste of the year. So, we are waiting to see if Headies will ever be interested in nominating Tekno in any category of the award it's organising, who knows if Headies will renominate Tekno in the next rated category since he is yet to release an album. Again, I think most of Tekno's singles has underperformed this year, with virtually all of them performing at average. I suggest Tekno stops singing with female names before he losses it.
RUNTOWN
The "sound god" as he calls himself is finally living up to his stage name by running the town with his sounds. Unarguably, when Runtown released "Mad Over You" late December last year, I thought 2017 was his own alone until Davido came around. But looking at the successes of his singles both "Mad over you" and his recent "For life", Runtown is definitely among the artiste to beat in the race to clinch the crown.
FINAL VERDICT
I am definitely not oblivious of the fact that some artiste might still release some smash hits that might dwarf the achievements of the artistes under review but though it's not impossible, it's not likely.
So what do you think about the list? You think someone deserves a place or that somebody should fall off the list? Who do you think will walk away with the price?
1 Like
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by toxxnoni(m): 7:34am
In mama peace voice
Chaii
We might be what you are looking for
Check signature down in green color
We are on promo too
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by 2dice01: 7:56am
make dem just give my turtle ninja
Wizkid to win 1.52
Runtown to win 1.85
Tekno to win 1.52(but e get beef with the organiser)odd might change
Davido to win 1.30
Efe to win 850 odd(just put 1k you are few meters away from being a millionaire)
stake responsibly
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by OfficialAwol(m): 9:39am
2dice01:
Hahahahahahaha. Efe's inclusion got me cracking.
1 Like
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by sunnysunny69: 9:44am
Don't invite rude olamide please.
1 Like
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by NwaAmaikpe: 10:09am
It will be Efe.
Headies always goes to non-deserving people.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by IgboticGirl(f): 10:09am
Apostle Suleiman
5 Likes
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by 0b100100111: 10:09am
Wizzy Wizzy all the way!!!
Or Efe
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by mayorjosh(m): 10:10am
Na Efe and Vic o
2 Likes
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by techguideblog: 10:10am
davido
1 Like
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by XXLDICK(m): 10:10am
Davido. No doubt.
The song 'IF' was a blast
9 Likes
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by benedictnsi(m): 10:10am
2dice01:
Hmmm.... Bros like say you d work with a bet company... ;d;
I go use 20k stake for Efe.....
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by tolexy007(m): 10:10am
IF.......i say make i talk ooo
1 Like
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by PaperLace: 10:11am
OfficialAwol:I don't think any smash hit can dwarf the achievements of the people you just mentioned. They have a time frame to drop whatever smash hits (in order to be eligible for the award) and I believe it's almost exhausted, if it hasn't been exhausted.
I'll go for Tekno or Runtown. "Mad Over You" topped chart for far too long, longer than any other in recent time.
3 Likes
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by tolexy007(m): 10:11am
IgboticGirl:
Evans
3 Likes
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by bejeria101(m): 10:11am
Headies? *walks out of thread*
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by DieBuhari: 10:11am
Stupid question
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by Donpoker9(m): 10:11am
Tekno all the way
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by MrRhymes101(m): 10:12am
U added Tekno to d list? He still got issues with headies na
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by magabounce(m): 10:12am
Davido ou 1.5 2.0 odds
Wizkid ou 1.5. 78 odds
Stake with wisdom
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by chiefbidemi: 10:12am
VacancyFM is a private internet radio station that has being assisting Nigerians to secure good jobs. I first heard about them last year. Then last week, a friend of mine was able to switch to a better job through VacancyFM. That is why I decided to share about them here.
Their website is www.vacancyfm.com
You can access it from anywhere as far as you have an internet connection
1 Like
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by babyfaceafrica: 10:12am
We don't care,na politics be headies
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by bolakale97: 10:12am
30 billion for the akkant
1 Like
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by Amberon11: 10:12am
Lol
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by helphelp: 10:12am
Vic. O.... Make fight for no dey.
Trust me, even those names you mentioned above will applaud you guys
helphelp:
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by Hiccups: 10:12am
Simple answer: Whoever Headies choose to crown, goes home with the crown
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by ALAYORMII: 10:13am
It's Airforce1 or no one else
2 Likes
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by JeffreyJamez(m): 10:13am
Headed wey don cast
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by dechar(m): 10:13am
you no get work
1 Like
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by OMOTOWO(m): 10:13am
2dice01:life of a soccer betting gambler
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by soleexx(m): 10:14am
Tewwy-G
|Re: Who Will Be Crowned Headies Artiste Of Year 2017? by statrboiTolu(m): 10:14am
everybody knows its Evans!!!! Next!!
2 Likes
Download Nicki Minaj – Only Feat. Chris Brown, Lil Wayne & Drake Mp3 / Nigeria Has The Best Rappers But Worst Hip-hop Makers In Africa / Sade Or Adele: Whose Music Do You Prefer?
Viewing this topic: sweetum, sholyboy08(m), bankbola, moneylords(m), mamuzoOMAH(m), judgedredd22(m), dennisworld1(m), clevadani, Lordemperoris100(m), OlamusConsult(m), Tessie01(f), JehanEddy07(m), vickthourh(m), Emenandez4lyf(m), Yomit71, Mykcool(m), PWEETYWIZZY(f), amaifehenry(m), good4love, Hormoniyi(m), bodmas119(m), Sambar(m), Bonjoro, tyreal(f), Wifefo88, thelonemedic(m), Galileogalileo(m), Zaitoon(f), Aighque(m), Chidex50, Laslim(m), Pritycrystal(f), Ollymurs(m), Protagonist(m), brightballer(m), Kodeizi, habeeb246(m), realjoker(m), tolliesexy(f), olokpa11(m), cashmyles(f), hillaryboykovic(m), kingmolah, jideaffo(m), gieala, princessayesha(f), ohepo2020(m), rosieluv(f), SirMazi, lwise(m) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9