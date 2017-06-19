In matter of months, Headies will unveil their nominees for different categories of awards for the year 2017. Today however I wish to focus on artiste of the year category. So those in the know of industry goings on, who do you think is taking the coveted award home this year?



In my judgement, I think the battle is between these familiar four Davido, Wizkid, Tekno and Runtown.



DAVIDO

There is no denying the fact that the self acclaimed "Son of Mercy" has done himself good for this year both from the release of the successful Son of Mercy EP earlier in the year and his subsequent release of smash hit singles. From the Tekno produced "IF" to his recent "Fall". "IF" for instance has been remixed into football version(Drogba and Omeruo), foreign version(R Kelly), Fuji version and still counting. Again the single brought with it the popular "30 billion for the Akant" slogan. His follow up single "Fall" has proven to be another wonder as it is currently dominating the airplays. So putting these together, Davido is definitely in a great contest for the prize.



WIZKID

Baba Nla may not have done much but his "Come closer" single gathered much worldwide wave especially as featured Drake. Again Wizkid is said to be preparing to drop his "Sounds From The Other Side" EP sometimes in July, the reason for his faked social media war with Davido which is nothing but promotional stunt; maybe they think we don't think. And considering the fact that Headies considers songs from October to July, Baba Nla may be in hot contention to retain his crown if his sounds from the other side appeals to our ears.



TEKNO

"Slim Daddy" as he has recently chosen to start calling himself, has worked hard to keep trending from last year to this year. This has partly been due to the fact that has used all known female name to sing.

However, Tekno has the baggage of his last year controversy with the Headies organisers after he rightly turned down his nomination in the next rated category when it was apparent that Tekno was last year's artiste of the year. So, we are waiting to see if Headies will ever be interested in nominating Tekno in any category of the award it's organising, who knows if Headies will renominate Tekno in the next rated category since he is yet to release an album. Again, I think most of Tekno's singles has underperformed this year, with virtually all of them performing at average. I suggest Tekno stops singing with female names before he losses it.



RUNTOWN

The "sound god" as he calls himself is finally living up to his stage name by running the town with his sounds. Unarguably, when Runtown released "Mad Over You" late December last year, I thought 2017 was his own alone until Davido came around. But looking at the successes of his singles both "Mad over you" and his recent "For life", Runtown is definitely among the artiste to beat in the race to clinch the crown.



FINAL VERDICT

I am definitely not oblivious of the fact that some artiste might still release some smash hits that might dwarf the achievements of the artistes under review but though it's not impossible, it's not likely.



So what do you think about the list? You think someone deserves a place or that somebody should fall off the list? Who do you think will walk away with the price? 1 Like