|White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by Phinity318(m): 10:42am
I was going through a phone review on GsmArena.com and I saw this below . What's ur take on this?
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by schoolboymatt(m): 11:27am
Im father
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by theNOISEmaker: 12:00pm
make im try am for twitter
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by LifeofClinton(m): 12:02pm
Him papa
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by CivilzedTyger(m): 12:04pm
Lol, very funny, almost as bad, not even up to the same level of bad yet
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by calddon(m): 12:38pm
Lol, the guy probably is talking from personal experience
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 12:51pm
The truth hurts sometimes
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by EMMAUGOH(m): 12:56pm
He means AT&T dey do Yahoo Yahoo like our boys here...
In other word Nigeria=Scam
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by Efewestern: 1:22pm
he might not necessary be referring to Nigeria, but the word "scam" "Fraud " "419" are synonymous to Nigeria just like cocaine to Pablo.
All thanks to our "street" boys
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by ruggedtimi(m): 3:59pm
lol
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by Mayydayy(m): 4:02pm
Is it a lie?
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by pat077: 4:26pm
Is not a lie
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by Ochinex(m): 4:55pm
Afonjas unah see unah life? Giving 9ja bad names since the beginning of zoo
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by Friedyokes: 5:09pm
From where u see say im white ??
Nah for the name??
Or because im talk at&t??
What if im be naija guy wae dae based there??
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by Phinity318(m): 5:57pm
schoolboymatt:lol... u harsh oo
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by Phinity318(m): 5:57pm
Friedyokes:well victims of Nigeria scams has always been the whitey
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by halimi26(f): 6:00pm
Phinity318:
That is why they have decided to give all Nigerians the image of being scammers because they hate it when blacks outsmart whites.
It doesnt tally with their commentary of how blacks are mentally inferior to whites.
When we do it,we are criminals when they do it and succeed,they are smart.
Who are the greatest scammers in the world if not whites?
From their financial markets to their shady business dealings everywhere in the world
Even the Present U.S President is a full-fledged scammer who brags about his past scams
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by Phinity318(m): 6:06pm
halimi26:I will neither second nor deny ur assertion..
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by careytommy7(m): 6:17pm
The guy is a slow learner. It's easy to throw words but if you keep getting played, it means you're not smart.
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by dotedote: 6:36pm
[quote author=Ochinex post=57664203]Afonjas unah see unah life? Giving 9ja bad names since the beginning of zoo
Evans
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by OrestesDante: 6:43pm
hin no lie now:
Evans just f*cked up and other developers
Dammy krane has drawn his image in the mud.
Buhari's government no fufilling its promises.....
Are these not scammer? The Guy is Right.
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by Ishilove: 8:21pm
*sigh*
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by Ishilove: 8:24pm
Phinity318:He compared the phone, not the phone review to Nigeria.
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by Amosjaj(m): 9:01pm
God will punish his father and mother the same time at once. Ólori bûruku omàle játi jati(bastard)
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by durentchigozie(m): 9:01pm
Is there anything worse than being born a Nigerian?
Everyone is a scammers, from the politicians, senate, governor even the young men.
The fool cussing in Yoruba above me tho. Are Nigerians not thieves ? Pls shut ur trap already.
Everybody claiming to be smart.
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by UwaBuPawPaw: 9:01pm
All thanks to Afonjas
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by pandoras08: 9:01pm
His father there
|Re: White Guy Compares A Bad Phone Review To Nigeria. (pics) by MakeADifference: 9:01pm
As
