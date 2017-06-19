₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by 4reala(m): 12:24pm
The corpse of a construction worker has been found dangling from a rope tied to a mango tree at Isoto, Ajasa Command, in the Alimosho area of Lagos State.
Photo:
• Scene of the incident Photo: Samson Folarin
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by Evablizin(f): 12:28pm
Frustration is deadly than AIDS,this APC government is not funny at all,bad new everyday.SOS OH LORD
6 Likes
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by kiddoiLL(m): 12:34pm
R.i.p to the dead
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by NwaAmaikpe: 2:31pm
His next of kin is very lucky...
At least he will flex the man's full entitlement, gratuity and all.
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by DICKtator: 2:31pm
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by Deem: 2:31pm
He is a coward
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by dbynonetwork: 2:31pm
BUHARI and his badluck everywhere he goes....
Ever since PMB parked to England it has been one deadly calamity to the other in London..... He has been able to coordinate his brothers to bomb, ram pedestrians with vehicles and also planned the burning of the 25 storey building that killed about 58 people......
Where is 2019?.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by Livefreeordieha(m): 2:31pm
RIP..ADIEU
4reala:
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by bumi10: 2:31pm
hmmmm
what a country
Abeg make we hear good news biko
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by BiafraBushBoy(m): 2:31pm
NwaAmaikpe:
It is quite unfortunate that you are going to type bullshit!!
I wish seun can conduct mental test on people before they open up accounts with Nairaland.
A simple "Prove that you are human" test would have saved viewers from seeing your mentally-ill posts!!
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by chyy5(m): 2:32pm
Kk
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by Tolbanks(f): 2:32pm
Hmmmmmm...
Na wa ooo. Na so so suicide and bad news we dey hear here and there...
May God help us ooo
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by littlewonders: 2:32pm
Hmmm
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by RRhrry: 2:32pm
kiddoiLL:this I crazy
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by chi54inno54(m): 2:33pm
that was a very foolish thing to do..
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by mfujah(m): 2:33pm
Sucide again in this country....
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by hardbody: 2:34pm
BUHARI thank you Sir.
Wait ooo, what does this even mean, people just type it when something bad happens so i thought to type it too.
Meanwhile, suicide is a cowardly exit.
Let me even go and see this lady that pinged me yesterday that she was depressed........
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by rozayx5(m): 2:34pm
rate of suicide under this current govt is scary
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by girlhaley(f): 2:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Your madness is at its peak
Ode
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by ppromisep(m): 2:34pm
So just bcoz of job, this oga went and killed himself....#what a pity
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by Ekakamba: 2:34pm
NIGERIA ALREADY TOPPING GLOBALLY. FORK!
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by michoim(m): 2:35pm
Evablizin:
It is PDP government that is funny? You daughter of IPoB.
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by 0b100100111: 2:35pm
When is the burial?
Is there going to be R.S.V.P
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by madbuhari: 2:35pm
Shame to Buhari
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by EVILFOREST: 2:36pm
I will blame BUHARI...
I just have to start blaming him...
Architect of destruction and mayhem, even to the North
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by Jaqenhghar: 2:36pm
NwaAmaikpe:In Nigeria?
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by LexngtonSteele: 2:36pm
Don't scoff at his "mental weakness"
We all have different levels of mental fortitude, that's why you see some people kill themselves over JAMB failure.
My God Almighty give the family the fortitude to bear the loss...RIP!
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by Desdola(m): 2:36pm
When will people realize that suicide should never be an option
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by madbuhari: 2:37pm
Shame on Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by chiddyok(f): 2:37pm
BiafraBushBoy:I think you are the only one that doesn't know that one is mad. Just go through his posts. I'm sure Seun knows too.
|Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by heckymaicon(m): 2:38pm
BUHARI= FAILURE
