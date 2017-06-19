₦airaland Forum

Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by 4reala(m): 12:24pm
The corpse of a construction worker has been found dangling from a rope tied to a mango tree at Isoto, Ajasa Command, in the Alimosho area of Lagos State.

The victim, identified as Water, was said to be among those working on the construction of the Command-AIT Road.


The corpse was said to have been found opposite the Alade Stadium end of the road.

The deceased was reportedly sacked recently, which residents claimed could be the reason for the suicide.

PUNCH Metro learnt that the corpse was spotted around 2pm on Sunday by a resident, who raised the alarm.

People in the community were said to have raced to the spot where the body was found.

A member of the landlords’ association in the area reportedly contacted policemen from the Meiran division.

A resident and witness, who spoke with our correspondent around 6pm, said although the police had arrived at the scene, the corpse was still dangling from the tree.

He said, “There is scanty information about the man. He was found by someone in this area around 2pm and the person raised the alarm.

“A crowd of people have been milling around the corpse since then. He put on a yellow polo shirt with the name, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, written at the back. The agency’s logo is also on the shirt. The action appeared deliberate. The man was among the workers employed by a private construction company to work on the Command-AIT Road. He was on daily pay, but was recently sacked. That may be the reason for the suicide.”

The resident told our correspondent that the victim couldn’t have been killed by anyone because of a building close to the scene of the incident.

“If he was taken there by some persons, he would have screamed and people would have come to his rescue. Also, there is no sign of injuries on him to suggest that he was beaten to death before being hanged,” he added.

PUNCH Metro learnt that some tenants in a house close to the scene had been invited by the police to make statements.

The resident later said officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit had arrived at the scene to remove the corpse.

“Three workers with SEHMU have just removed the body. They also took away his bag, which was at the foot of the tree,” he added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the incident, noting that the corpse had been deposited in the Lagos Mainland Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“The case has been transferred to the Divisional Crime Branch for further investigation,” he added.

http://punchng.com/construction-worker-commits-suicide-after-sacking/


Photo:
• Scene of the incident Photo: Samson Folarin

Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by Evablizin(f): 12:28pm
Frustration is deadly than AIDS,this APC government is not funny at all,bad new everyday.SOS OH LORD

Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by kiddoiLL(m): 12:34pm
R.i.p to the dead
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by NwaAmaikpe: 2:31pm
shocked

His next of kin is very lucky...

At least he will flex the man's full entitlement, gratuity and all.
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by DICKtator: 2:31pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by Deem: 2:31pm
He is a coward
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by dbynonetwork: 2:31pm
BUHARI and his badluck everywhere he goes....

Ever since PMB parked to England it has been one deadly calamity to the other in London..... He has been able to coordinate his brothers to bomb, ram pedestrians with vehicles and also planned the burning of the 25 storey building that killed about 58 people......

Where is 2019?.

Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by Livefreeordieha(m): 2:31pm
RIP..ADIEU
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by bumi10: 2:31pm
hmmmm

what a country

Abeg make we hear good news biko

Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by BiafraBushBoy(m): 2:31pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


It is quite unfortunate that you are going to type bullshit!!

I wish seun can conduct mental test on people before they open up accounts with Nairaland.

A simple "Prove that you are human" test would have saved viewers from seeing your mentally-ill posts!!
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by chyy5(m): 2:32pm
Kk
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by Tolbanks(f): 2:32pm
Hmmmmmm...

Na wa ooo. Na so so suicide and bad news we dey hear here and there...

May God help us ooo
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by littlewonders: 2:32pm
Hmmm
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by RRhrry: 2:32pm
kiddoiLL:
R.i.p to the dead
this I crazy
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by chi54inno54(m): 2:33pm
that was a very foolish thing to do..
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by mfujah(m): 2:33pm
Sucide again in this country....
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by hardbody: 2:34pm
BUHARI thank you Sir.



Wait ooo, what does this even mean, people just type it when something bad happens so i thought to type it too.

Meanwhile, suicide is a cowardly exit.

Let me even go and see this lady that pinged me yesterday that she was depressed........
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by rozayx5(m): 2:34pm
rate of suicide under this current govt is scary
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by girlhaley(f): 2:34pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

His next of kin is very lucky...

At least he will flex the man's full entitlement, gratuity and all.


Your madness is at its peak



Ode
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by ppromisep(m): 2:34pm
So just bcoz of job, this oga went and killed himself....#what a pity
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by Ekakamba: 2:34pm
NIGERIA ALREADY TOPPING GLOBALLY. FORK! undecided
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by michoim(m): 2:35pm
Evablizin:
Frustration is deadly than AIDS,this APC government is not funny at all,bad new everyday.SOS OH LORD

It is PDP government that is funny? You daughter of IPoB.
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by 0b100100111: 2:35pm
When is the burial?

Is there going to be R.S.V.P
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by madbuhari: 2:35pm
Shame to Buhari
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by EVILFOREST: 2:36pm
I will blame BUHARI...
I just have to start blaming him...
Architect of destruction and mayhem, even to the North
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by Jaqenhghar: 2:36pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

His next of kin is very lucky...

At least he will flex the man's full entitlement, gratuity and all .
In Nigeria?
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by LexngtonSteele: 2:36pm
Don't scoff at his "mental weakness"

We all have different levels of mental fortitude, that's why you see some people kill themselves over JAMB failure.

My God Almighty give the family the fortitude to bear the loss...RIP!
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by Desdola(m): 2:36pm
When will people realize that suicide should never be an option
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by madbuhari: 2:37pm
Shame on Buhari

Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by chiddyok(f): 2:37pm
BiafraBushBoy:



It is quite unfortunate that you are going to type bullshit!!

I wish seun can conduct mental test on people before they open up accounts with Nairaland.

A simple "Prove that you are human" test would have saved viewers from seeing your mentally-ill posts!!
I think you are the only one that doesn't know that one is mad. Just go through his posts. I'm sure Seun knows too.
Re: Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos by heckymaicon(m): 2:38pm
BUHARI= FAILURE

