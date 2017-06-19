Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Sacked Worker Commits Suicide In Lagos (3054 Views)

The corpse of a construction worker has been found dangling from a rope tied to a mango tree at Isoto, Ajasa Command, in the Alimosho area of Lagos State.



The victim, identified as Water, was said to be among those working on the construction of the Command-AIT Road.





The corpse was said to have been found opposite the Alade Stadium end of the road.



The deceased was reportedly sacked recently, which residents claimed could be the reason for the suicide.



PUNCH Metro learnt that the corpse was spotted around 2pm on Sunday by a resident, who raised the alarm.



People in the community were said to have raced to the spot where the body was found.



A member of the landlords’ association in the area reportedly contacted policemen from the Meiran division.



A resident and witness, who spoke with our correspondent around 6pm, said although the police had arrived at the scene, the corpse was still dangling from the tree.



He said, “There is scanty information about the man. He was found by someone in this area around 2pm and the person raised the alarm.



“A crowd of people have been milling around the corpse since then. He put on a yellow polo shirt with the name, Lagos State Public Works Corporation, written at the back. The agency’s logo is also on the shirt. The action appeared deliberate. The man was among the workers employed by a private construction company to work on the Command-AIT Road. He was on daily pay, but was recently sacked. That may be the reason for the suicide.”



The resident told our correspondent that the victim couldn’t have been killed by anyone because of a building close to the scene of the incident.



“If he was taken there by some persons, he would have screamed and people would have come to his rescue. Also, there is no sign of injuries on him to suggest that he was beaten to death before being hanged,” he added.



PUNCH Metro learnt that some tenants in a house close to the scene had been invited by the police to make statements.



The resident later said officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit had arrived at the scene to remove the corpse.



“Three workers with SEHMU have just removed the body. They also took away his bag, which was at the foot of the tree,” he added.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the incident, noting that the corpse had been deposited in the Lagos Mainland Hospital mortuary for autopsy.



“The case has been transferred to the Divisional Crime Branch for further investigation,” he added.

http://punchng.com/construction-worker-commits-suicide-after-sacking/





Photo:

• Scene of the incident Photo: Samson Folarin 1 Share

Frustration is deadly than AIDS,this APC government is not funny at all,bad new everyday.SOS OH LORD 6 Likes

R.i.p to the dead





His next of kin is very lucky...



He is a coward

BUHARI and his badluck everywhere he goes....



Ever since PMB parked to England it has been one deadly calamity to the other in London..... He has been able to coordinate his brothers to bomb, ram pedestrians with vehicles and also planned the burning of the 25 storey building that killed about 58 people......



Where is 2019?. 2 Likes 1 Share

4reala:





what a country



Abeg make we hear good news biko



Women Gives Birth On A Flight, Baby Gets Free Lifetime Travel To Any Destination



see photos and info @ hmmmmwhat a countryAbeg make we hear good news bikoWomen Gives Birth On A Flight, Baby Gets Free Lifetime Travel To Any Destinationsee photos and info @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/06/women-gives-birth-on-flight-baby-gets.html?m=1

NwaAmaikpe:





It is quite unfortunate that you are going to type bullshit!!



I wish seun can conduct mental test on people before they open up accounts with Nairaland.



Kk

Hmmmmmm...



Na wa ooo. Na so so suicide and bad news we dey hear here and there...



May God help us ooo

Hmmm

kiddoiLL:

that was a very foolish thing to do..

Sucide again in this country....

BUHARI thank you Sir.







Wait ooo, what does this even mean, people just type it when something bad happens so i thought to type it too.



Meanwhile, suicide is a cowardly exit.



Let me even go and see this lady that pinged me yesterday that she was depressed........

rate of suicide under this current govt is scary

NwaAmaikpe:





His next of kin is very lucky...



At least he will flex the man's full entitlement, gratuity and all.



Your madness is at its peak







So just bcoz of job, this oga went and killed himself....#what a pity

NIGERIA ALREADY TOPPING GLOBALLY. FORK!

Evablizin:

Frustration is deadly than AIDS,this APC government is not funny at all,bad new everyday.SOS OH LORD

When is the burial?



Is there going to be R.S.V.P

Shame to Buhari

I will blame BUHARI...

I just have to start blaming him...

Architect of destruction and mayhem, even to the North

NwaAmaikpe:





His next of kin is very lucky...



Don't scoff at his "mental weakness"



We all have different levels of mental fortitude, that's why you see some people kill themselves over JAMB failure.



My God Almighty give the family the fortitude to bear the loss...RIP!

When will people realize that suicide should never be an option

Shame on Buhari 1 Like

BiafraBushBoy:







It is quite unfortunate that you are going to type bullshit!!



I wish seun can conduct mental test on people before they open up accounts with Nairaland.



