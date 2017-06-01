₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,260 members, 3,606,372 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 02:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Berger Paints Sacks All Staff (2034 Views)
AIT Benin Shut Down, Sacks All Workers / Virgin Atlantic Airline Sacks All Nigerian Cabin Crew / Lacasera Shuts Down Operations; Sacks All Staff (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by gist212: 1:13pm
All staff of Berger Paints have been dismissed. Information has it that, The staffs are said to have been on strike for the past 2 weeks because of the new living wage implemented by the company.
The new wage stops gratuity payment and adds the money to staff’s monthly salary, so that upon retirement, you get no gratuity. The new policy was said to have been implemented in 2015, which was used to create an impression of Salary increment.
Reports also has it that the management didn’t consult the staff on the matter before its implementation.
The staffs got to know about the policy recently this 2017, and then proceeded with the strike.
They have now been sacked and told to reapply if they are still interested in working for the company.
Source: http://www.primebazemedia.com/national/berger-paints-allegedly-sacks-staff/
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by Keneking: 1:16pm
Buhari sef
Harsh economic conditions have led employers to take drastic action to cut cost
To those fired, one road closes, another opens, take heart
Useless APC led government
Jonathan sorry for the wrong name calling...
But where is lalasticlala sef now
2 Likes
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by AngelicBeing: 1:56pm
Keneking:
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by grayht(m): 2:12pm
lobatan!
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by MadeInTokyo: 2:36pm
It is finished
Buhari has finally succeded in destroying Nigeria to the ground like he did 1984
Thunder fire all APC members with their leaders for these untold hardships Nigerians have been going through since May 2015
These are tying times
1 Like
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by lumydee44: 2:36pm
Sacked and asked to reapply? The management is just flexing muscle.
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by Sirpaul(m): 2:37pm
Ah,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by BroZuma: 2:37pm
OMG
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by girlhaley(f): 2:37pm
A zoo indeed
God save us!
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 2:38pm
more awaiting kidnappers and armed robbers
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by chimah3(m): 2:38pm
see vex!
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by romenna: 2:38pm
what is the meaning of STAFFS?
1 Like
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by Jiang(m): 2:38pm
well, suckz to be them
I will always prefer to save my own money personally than to allow som1 to do it for me, but i guess people are diffrent
1 Like
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by Ekakamba: 2:38pm
CHISOS! REGIME OF SACKING! AIN'T FUNNY!
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by Miles300: 2:38pm
Some people will still come here and say Buhari should continue in 2019
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by Kayoski(m): 2:38pm
Nothing Like job security , pension again. Self employment ti take over
Anyways since I did NYSC more than a year ago ,I have not dropped my CV on any mans table...I make money via internet marketing..
Check my signature to contact me on WhatsApp ,if you want to know the secret..
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by elyte89: 2:39pm
Ema ya tetey apply b4 d promo elapse,millions re out dere willing to take d job for a meagre amount
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by EmmaLege: 2:39pm
Haha.. Na wa oo
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by hardbody: 2:39pm
Choi.
Stark reality now facing them, you will see scampering to reapply with abeg oga.
THe reality of half bread being better than puff puff is now here.
Do any how see anyhow.
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by 4ward(m): 2:40pm
recesionnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by RRhrry: 2:40pm
See wetin Buhari don cause
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by Alero3Arubi(f): 2:40pm
So now they have to reapply.
Smh..
Any move now is a bug one.
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by bumi10: 2:40pm
omg
is Nigeria shorting down?
No wonder Biafrans want to go
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by geozone: 2:41pm
looks like an exit strategy
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by rozayx5(m): 2:41pm
lai mohammed wud say its a holiday
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by NwaAmaikpe: 2:42pm
Good for them..
Now they can demonstrate all they want.
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by Pavore9: 2:43pm
They want them to re-apply!
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by Dollabiz: 2:45pm
All staffs ke
|Re: Berger Paints Sacks All Staff by NubiLove(m): 2:45pm
(0) (Reply)
Business Insights: Learn How 2 Bcom Qualified Ip/cctv Cam Technician: Comp/elec / Win 98% Of All Ur Bet On Nairabet Vfl League / High Paid Referral Job With Mda24-7 Online Banking Daily Profit
Viewing this topic: RRhrry, cupidhero(m), volo112, meritfrank, mattychuks2017, Lanrelorry, LordCenturion(m), sinaj(f), depost, leexey(m), Abati60, blessingee, jidesamuel(m), Alero3Arubi(f), joe4christ2008(m), KAYD007(m), DAramis, ugomsinachibia, eddy1212(m), samtextop, pokenose(m), Ralphdan(m), diordaves(m), Ddaji(m), bumi10, chynie, eaglebeing(m), shootsight(m), dre44k(m), talk2odim(m), Fabulocity(f), scoobs, imurboss, bolethings, dabraska, veraponpo(m), MidasTouche01(m), skolar49, DaGC(m), Estellar, ruxxz, Creamz(m), Emulti(m), merits(m), Hezkano, jr4u2(m), Jay4joy, Denn(m), Kayoski(m), Destined2win, oludy, FRANK6070, ayovi(m), anochuks08(m), busoye19, planetx13, rayenigma, ohluwanome(m), onelovenigeria(m), mrsough(m), Ifyikillz(m), MightyVicky(m), olassy239(f), sapesuper(m), ErnyyBobo, DICKtator, pedrozone15(m), emmaitive(m), geezer10(m), Urukpe, mrkarisma(m), Amanyanabo(m), erad(m), AkhereOkaka(m), NwaAmaikpe, LordKO, Deocle, uvbiakpo, nkwako, Temas(m), Beetobee(f), Itsteewhy(f), olayemite(m), nedman77, Osomalo(m), Bhol28, donchrisville, Midy28(f), carls003, Ezekiel68(m), susanovy(f), cousins, etebefia, assemble, iphunanya(f), cktheluckyman, kachi105(m), felixzo1(m), Owoblow44(m), alexanderkings(m), passwelle, mayowagabriel(m), sulaimon22, abuaoyen(f), LiLK, sylviaeo(f), menacity(m), MadeInTokyo, Freshboi, sweetstuff20(f), JamieRocks(m), naxman(m), Structuralman, Alikote, Kindycute(m), okon37, KOMZYLEE(m), olansart(m), foyeks2001(f), dele55, BiafraBushBoy(m), NubiLove(m), kisibo, emmancipated(m), justice2017, Dollabiz, uche988, woodcook, contactwale, gpmorgan, FagsamPHP(m), dveteran, kunletoks(m), yemi1261(m), neoclassical and 237 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11