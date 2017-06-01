



All staff of Berger Paints have been dismissed. Information has it that, The staffs are said to have been on strike for the past 2 weeks because of the new living wage implemented by the company.



The new wage stops gratuity payment and adds the money to staff’s monthly salary, so that upon retirement, you get no gratuity. The new policy was said to have been implemented in 2015, which was used to create an impression of Salary increment.



Reports also has it that the management didn’t consult the staff on the matter before its implementation.



The staffs got to know about the policy recently this 2017, and then proceeded with the strike.



They have now been sacked and told to reapply if they are still interested in working for the company.



Source: All staff of Berger Paints have been dismissed. Information has it that, The staffs are said to have been on strike for the past 2 weeks because of the new living wage implemented by the company.The new wage stops gratuity payment and adds the money to staff’s monthly salary, so that upon retirement, you get no gratuity. The new policy was said to have been implemented in 2015, which was used to create an impression of Salary increment.Reports also has it that the management didn’t consult the staff on the matter before its implementation.The staffs got to know about the policy recently this 2017, and then proceeded with the strike.They have now been sacked and told to reapply if they are still interested in working for the company.Source: http://www.primebazemedia.com/national/berger-paints-allegedly-sacks-staff/