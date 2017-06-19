Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help (9951 Views)

Please help me.

My husband whom I go married to for 4years, always fill his form as single, when ever he is filling any form that requires MARITAL STATUS.

and aside from that we don't normally have any issues (fights) and he doesn't even have sense of jealousiess towards me,

Is he really inlove with me ?

Why is he always doing that ?

Please advice me what should I do

Am really in pain and having mixed feelings.

I got one question for you; before you brought this here, have you sat him down and spoken to him about this as man and wife that you both are? If no, why are you involving a third party already into your marriage affairs?



You should act with maturity towards sensitive issues like this.





I got one question for you; before you brought this here, have you sat him down and spoken to him about this as man and wife that you both are? If no, why are you involving a third party already into your marriage affairs?

You should act with maturity towards sensitive issues like this.

Very soon, you'll hear someone say " Husband that fills all his forms as SINGLE, is that one husband?" Or what the person below me just wrote And by that statement, you start thinking negatively which is EXACTLY what the devil needs to start destroying your marriage!

run, I repeat run 4 Likes

He probably needs to fil single instead of married if d form is 4 only single people. 10 Likes

most jobs employers have preference for single candidates.

Laff wan kill mi.maybe u shud confront him and ask him why.his they one to give you give you answer or maybe e get wetin you dey do wey make am dey do like that

he is married but single at heart. No cause for concern, it happens all the time 7 Likes

this is so serious..if u not in nigeria maybe Europe I think his trying to avoid tax this is so serious..if u not in nigeria maybe Europe I think his trying to avoid tax

You and This your husband again?

Don't two of you get tired??

I learnt that married women are stigmatised in the labour market 'cause their employers want single ladies who would give the job all their time. Don't know if married men experience the same thing.

Well, ma'am if you need answers then you should have a heart to heart talk with your husband, he's in a position to tell you why he does that. 6 Likes 1 Share

I confronted him once and he said he need not to tell me that one day I will understand everything

And he is the type that use actions than words

Also he nags very well







Madam...will you dry your favourite lace on the line outside...and when your neighbors ask if it is yours because it is raining, you say no and go to bed in peace leaving it there?



When you answer my question...then you've answered yours.

He fills his form as single when he is married, he has no sense of jealousy towards you and you ask if he loves you

Madam...will you dry your favourite lace on the line outside...and when your neighbors ask if it is yours because it is raining, you say no and go to bed in peace leaving it there?

When you answer my question...then you've answered yours.

Hmm, op above me what are you saying,must you add more sand to the garri,wetin be dis,i don't even know what to tell you

ure asking me when u should ask him 11 Likes



Evablizin onye oma biko kpoturu m Lalasticlala.









Okay...let me stop patronizing you and tell you the truth

Your husband misses being single...in fact, he regrets marrying you...that's why he always nags at you because you won't let him be.



Marriage is such a trophy to you that your moniker even has "MRS" attached to it.



So you'd rather live in a house of bitterness as a married woman than seek true happiness alone.



In case you dont know, you are only shortchanging yourself...

Okay...let me stop patronizing you and tell you the truth

Your husband misses being single...in fact, he regrets marrying you...that's why he always nags at you because you won't let him be.

Marriage is such a trophy to you that your moniker even has "MRS" attached to it.

So you'd rather live in a house of bitterness as a married woman than seek true happiness alone.

In case you dont know, you are only shortchanging yourself...

So next time a man stops you on the way, instead of saying "I'm married", just give him your phone number.

This one weak me o

It might just be for employment opportunity.. Before concluding, kindly as him to open a Bet9ja or MMM account and watch if he will fill "Single" as martial status

If i marry person like u na virgin i go form, see ur english like mad man music lyrics







Now playing, soul sisters - mslaremmaky 5 Likes

Yes the bolded.

You ain't even sure he loves you.

Absence of quarrel and dispute in a family isn't a sure sign that all is well and love is burning . Some men can keep a lot of things inside without you ever knowing.



His inclination to appear single is clearly making you insecure. Thought about asking him why? Or you prefer answers from strangers who know nothing about your marriage.

Yes the bolded.
You ain't even sure he loves you.
Absence of quarrel and dispute in a family isn't a sure sign that all is well and love is burning . Some men can keep a lot of things inside without you ever knowing.

His inclination to appear single is clearly making you insecure. Thought about asking him why? Or you prefer answers from strangers who know nothing about your marriage.
Looks like communication in your marriage ain't so smooth

Go mountain for am... Not NL 1 Like



Women are naturally dumb



Maybe he claims single because single guys receive some type of promotions and allowances in their office

Im sorry to say but the truth is that





You are Single

U don enter one chance 1 Like





you're what Northerners referred to igbos as.. Unnecessary baggage carried too far



On a more serious note, talk to him and let him know your place in the house.. all d best







He's doing that so you can understand the above and park outta his house/life.





He ain't in love with you.
He's doing that so you can understand the above and park outta his house/life.
Don't have mixed feelings or feel pained, just cheat on him kawai. Thank me after the divorce.