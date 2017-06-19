₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,464 members, 3,607,112 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 10:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help (9951 Views)
My Husband Always Threatening To Send Me Out Of The House / My Husband Always Shouts At Me In Public / Husband Always Chatting And Calling Single Female Colleague (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by mrsefan(f): 6:11pm
Please help me.
My husband whom I go married to for 4years, always fill his form as single, when ever he is filling any form that requires MARITAL STATUS.
and aside from that we don't normally have any issues (fights) and he doesn't even have sense of jealousiess towards me,
Is he really inlove with me ?
Why is he always doing that ?
Please advice me what should I do
Am really in pain and having mixed feelings.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by DeGuyNxtDoor(m): 6:13pm
mrsefan:I got one question for you; before you brought this here, have you sat him down and spoken to him about this as man and wife that you both are? If no, why are you involving a third party already into your marriage affairs?
You should act with maturity towards sensitive issues like this.
Very soon, you'll hear someone say " Husband that fills all his forms as SINGLE, is that one husband?" Or what the person below me just wrote And by that statement, you start thinking negatively which is EXACTLY what the devil needs to start destroying your marriage!
91 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by adetoroamos(m): 6:16pm
run, I repeat run
4 Likes
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by EbukaHades10(m): 6:17pm
He probably needs to fil single instead of married if d form is 4 only single people.
10 Likes
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by ethene(m): 6:17pm
mrsefan:most jobs employers have preference for single candidates.
20 Likes
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by hmbassey1960(m): 6:18pm
Laff wan kill mi.maybe u shud confront him and ask him why.his they one to give you give you answer or maybe e get wetin you dey do wey make am dey do like that
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by Caustics: 6:20pm
he is married but single at heart. No cause for concern, it happens all the time
7 Likes
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by Martin0(m): 6:22pm
mrsefan:this is so serious..if u not in nigeria maybe Europe I think his trying to avoid tax
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:23pm
You and This your husband again?
Don't two of you get tired??
8 Likes
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by Benita27(f): 6:23pm
I learnt that married women are stigmatised in the labour market 'cause their employers want single ladies who would give the job all their time. Don't know if married men experience the same thing.
Well, ma'am if you need answers then you should have a heart to heart talk with your husband, he's in a position to tell you why he does that.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by mrsefan(f): 6:27pm
I confronted him once and he said he need not to tell me that one day I will understand everything
And he is the type that use actions than words
Also he nags very well
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by NwaAmaikpe: 6:32pm
He fills his form as single when he is married, he has no sense of jealousy towards you and you ask if he loves you
Madam...will you dry your favourite lace on the line outside...and when your neighbors ask if it is yours because it is raining, you say no and go to bed in peace leaving it there?
When you answer my question...then you've answered yours.
It's not from my mouth that you will hear that the Pope is not a virgin.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by Evablizin(f): 6:35pm
Hmm, op above me what are you saying,must you add more sand to the garri,wetin be dis,i don't even know what to tell you
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by Khd95(m): 6:36pm
ure asking me when u should ask him
11 Likes
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by NwaAmaikpe: 6:36pm
Evablizin onye oma biko kpoturu m Lalasticlala.
Okay...let me stop patronizing you and tell you the truth
Your husband misses being single...in fact, he regrets marrying you...that's why he always nags at you because you won't let him be.
Marriage is such a trophy to you that your moniker even has "MRS" attached to it.
So you'd rather live in a house of bitterness as a married woman than seek true happiness alone.
In case you dont know, you are only shortchanging yourself...
So next time a man stops you on the way, instead of saying "I'm married", just give him your phone number.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by Benita27(f): 6:41pm
BiafraBushBoy:You and your own wahala. Don't you get tired?.
4 Likes
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by Jacksparr0w127: 6:46pm
This one weak me o
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by tosyne2much(m): 6:50pm
It might just be for employment opportunity.. Before concluding, kindly as him to open a Bet9ja or MMM account and watch if he will fill "Single" as martial status
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by itsJude: 6:52pm
If i marry person like u na virgin i go form, see ur english like mad man music lyrics
Now playing, soul sisters - mslaremmaky
5 Likes
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by BiafraBushBoy(m): 6:54pm
Benita27:
Two of them matter don tire me.
lol
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by legitimatefrank1(m): 6:55pm
NwaAmaikpe:young man beware
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by Evablizin(f): 6:58pm
NwaAmaikpe:don't even call me
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by samyfreshsmooth(m): 7:07pm
.
2 Likes
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by Catalyst4real: 7:17pm
mrsefan:Yes the bolded.
You ain't even sure he loves you.
Absence of quarrel and dispute in a family isn't a sure sign that all is well and love is burning . Some men can keep a lot of things inside without you ever knowing.
His inclination to appear single is clearly making you insecure. Thought about asking him why? Or you prefer answers from strangers who know nothing about your marriage.
Looks like communication in your marriage ain't so smooth
4 Likes
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by auntysimbiat(f): 7:31pm
Go mountain for am... Not NL
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by Addicted2Women: 9:08pm
Women are naturally dumb
Maybe he claims single because single guys receive some type of promotions and allowances in their office
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by BroZuma: 9:09pm
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by ULSHERLAN(m): 9:09pm
Im sorry to say but the truth is that
You are Single
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by nuti(m): 9:09pm
U don enter one chance
1 Like
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by Alariwo2: 9:09pm
you're what Northerners referred to igbos as.. Unnecessary baggage carried too far
On a more serious note, talk to him and let him know your place in the house.. all d best
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by Ekakamba: 9:09pm
He ain't in love with you.
He's doing that so you can understand the above and park outta his house/life.
Don't have mixed feelings or feel pained, just cheat on him kawai. Thank me after the divorce.
|Re: My Husband Always Fills His Forms As Single, Help by Rexyblaze: 9:09pm
This is what we call One Chance
Kidnapped 6Yr Old Girl Kosi Akilo @ Enugu On Sunday May 13th 2012 / Subliminal Messages Hidden In Disney Cartoons That Our Kids Watch / Happy Birthday To A Nairalander's Mum (born Oct 1, 1960)
Viewing this topic: Itzminstrel, Kingjags, metch1(m), Engineer3, CHIZZYCHEALSEA, tartarus(m), invinzible1, Ifyone123(f), Fesisko(m), Philinho(m), Ololanla, DavidTheGeek, emmaBS(m), Dennis1987(m), repogirl(f), eejo(m), Mstalba(m), Seyeah23(m), In4matic, Neldrizzy(m), Ifiegboria(m), Iffygod(m), Zeze06(m), matrixmuzi, studM(m), diamondstar90(f), Westadon(m), ZACHIE, fatymore(f), victor2008(m), movetoca, moruphb, wunmi590(m), hian(f), luckihy, Adesquare2(f), Tittos, agentM(m), winnywealth, engrMikemd(m), jcflex(m), Obinnau(m), adasi678, OmerianConsult, Acvictor2(m), motorized, Bayhaqqi, Genius100, phemmy008(m), Miracle4Sure, Gentlevin, DPCHUKS1, dessz(m), Manueleee(m), jackyraw09, chaxking(m), Gafg, thegrace, OkoYibo, wildrose21(m), milowys77(m), eitsei(m), GCFR696(m), michaelo2(m) and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10