Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos (2777 Views)

5 Women And Police Officer Sell 3-yr-old Boy Stolen At Burial Ceremony For 600k / Woman Finds Her Family Photos In Her Housemaid's Bag, Raises Alarm (Pic, Video) / Baby Who Was Snatched By A Policeman In Imo Reunites With Parents (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Police did their investigation and rescued the child after two months . Five out of the seven persons who planed and executed the crime have been rounded up. Two still at large.



The child was at the weekend reunited with her family. The state commissioner of police, Chris Ezike, undertook that assignment.



Source; The Imo State police command has reunited the three year old child who was stolen in a burial ceremony in Elelem community in the Ngor Okpala Local Area of the state on April 8 - with the parents. While the child was taken to Nnewi, Anambra State, a waiting buyer came from Lagos state and bought the baby for N600, 000.The Police did their investigation and rescued the child after two months . Five out of the seven persons who planed and executed the crime have been rounded up. Two still at large.The child was at the weekend reunited with her family. The state commissioner of police, Chris Ezike, undertook that assignment.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/baby-stolen-burial-imo-finally-reunited-parents-photos.html 1 Like

see more >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/baby-stolen-burial-imo-finally-reunited-parents-photos.html 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala

See the potbelly!



Did eat up all the case file? 1 Like

NPF 1-0 Nollywood......The Nigerian Police is really working. Shame on Nigerian Comedians and Nollywood for giving them a bad image. Bravo Guys. 3 Likes

Thank God for the child's life,the evil plans of this evil women did'nt come pass.mothers should be careful this days,children hunters are not smiling.

See those shameless poverty -stricken women, who are likely mothers & should understand the agony of losing a child.







But Nigerian Police sef, always posing with their Suspects or Victims.

Ehiscotch:

See those shameless poverty -stricken women, who are likely mothers & should understand the agony of losing a child.







But Nigerian Police sef, always posing with their Suspects or Victims. yeah the too like to take a selfie with their victim to show that they are working. yeah the too like to take a selfie with their victim to show that they are working. 1 Like

Evablizin:

yeah the too like to take a selfie with their victim to show that they are working. if no pics were taken, you would shout "Pics or I don't believe", now you have pics, you are still complaining. Typical Nigerian. By d way, you don baf? if no pics were taken, you would shout "Pics or I don't believe", now you have pics, you are still complaining. Typical Nigerian. By d way, you don baf? 3 Likes

Evablizin:

yeah the too like to take a selfie with their victim to show that they are working. LOL.

Their works shall speak for them.

They should learn from their counterparts abroad.

Besides, how many times do you see them posing with corrupt politicians - but look what they did to Evans. LOL.Their works shall speak for them.They should learn from their counterparts abroad.Besides, how many times do you see them posing with corrupt politicians - but look what they did to Evans.

Evablizin:

yeah the too like to take a selfie with their victim to show that they are working. LOL.

Their works shall speak for them.

They should learn from their counterparts abroad.

Besides, how many times do you see them posing with corrupt politicians ?- but look what they did to Evans. LOL.Their works shall speak for them.They should learn from their counterparts abroad.Besides, how many times do you see them posing with corrupt politicians ?- but look what they did to Evans.

Ehiscotch:

LOL.

Their works shall speak for them.

They should learn from their counterparts abroad.

Besides, how many times do you see them posing with corrupt politicians ?- but look what they did to Evans. what is this one saying? Libyan soldiers posed with Ghaddafi's body when they killed him. American troops posed with Saddam Hussien when they caught him, American forces posed with El Chapo (the notorious drug lord) when they caught him. Actually man, they did learn from their counterparts abroad.... So Sharap! what is this one saying? Libyan soldiers posed with Ghaddafi's body when they killed him. American troops posed with Saddam Hussien when they caught him, American forces posed with El Chapo (the notorious drug lord) when they caught him. Actually man, they did learn from their counterparts abroad.... So Sharap! 1 Like

Shelloween:

what is this one saying? Libyan soldiers posed with Ghaddafi's when they killed him. American troops posed with Saddam Hussien when they caught him, American forces posed with El Chapo (the notorious drug lord) when they caught him. Sharap man! Libyan soilers killed Ghadaffi?

Picture of the American troops "posing" with Saddam Hussien or keep off. Libyan soilers killed Ghadaffi?Picture of the American troops "posing" with Saddam Hussien or keep off.

Shelloween:

what is this one saying? Libyan soldiers posed with Ghaddafi's when they killed him. American troops posed with Saddam Hussien when they caught him, American forces posed with El Chapo (the notorious drug lord) when they caught him. Sharap man! Libyan soldiers killed Ghadaffi?

Picture of the American troops "posing" with Saddam Hussien or keep off. Libyan soldiers killed Ghadaffi?Picture of the American troops "posing" with Saddam Hussien or keep off.

Shelloween:

if no pics were taken, you would shout "Pics or I don't believe", now you have pics, you are still complaining. Typical Nigerian. By d way, you don baf? oga na wetin nah ant de inside your cloth,did i say that taking a selfie na sin read very well before you quote me as for your question i neva baf come baf me i de my house oga na wetin nah ant de inside your cloth,did i say that taking a selfie na sin read very well before you quote me as for your question i neva baf come baf me i de my house 1 Like

Ehiscotch:

Libyan soilers killed Ghadaffi?

Picture of the American troops "posing" with Saddam Hussien or keep off. why does Your comment appear twice? why does Your comment appear twice?

Thanks be to God

When our police wants to work, they would.... 1 Like

Then no even fit change the pickin cloth



Any reason? Why did they snap their backsides?Any reason? 1 Like

decatalyst:

See the potbelly!



Did eat up all the case file? Show is yours na Show is yours na

deepwater:

Why did they snap their backsides? Any reason? to seduce you to seduce you 1 Like

them wan carry water kill the pikin ni? them no see dry corn give am to chew first before the litres of water?

Wicked people! Later you will blame yoruba people for cussing us out... this is deplorable.

smith666999:

them wan carry water kill the pikin ni?

them no see dry corn give am to chew first before the litres of water?

Lol! Lol!



BTW that child isn't a baby Glory be to GodBTW that child isn't a baby

Igbos can steal anything stealable...



Look at the ugly wretched looking igbo women with their dirty wrapper. Disgusting people from a dirty tribe.



I can almost perceive the ooze from those dirty old witches wrapper from here. 1 Like

Heartless women...

Thank God for the baby