|Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Angelanest: 8:52pm On Jun 19
The Imo State police command has reunited the three year old child who was stolen in a burial ceremony in Elelem community in the Ngor Okpala Local Area of the state on April 8 - with the parents. While the child was taken to Nnewi, Anambra State, a waiting buyer came from Lagos state and bought the baby for N600, 000.
The Police did their investigation and rescued the child after two months . Five out of the seven persons who planed and executed the crime have been rounded up. Two still at large.
The child was at the weekend reunited with her family. The state commissioner of police, Chris Ezike, undertook that assignment.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/baby-stolen-burial-imo-finally-reunited-parents-photos.html
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by decatalyst(m): 8:54pm On Jun 19
See the potbelly!
Did eat up all the case file?
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Shelloween(m): 8:57pm On Jun 19
NPF 1-0 Nollywood......The Nigerian Police is really working. Shame on Nigerian Comedians and Nollywood for giving them a bad image. Bravo Guys.
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Evablizin(f): 8:59pm On Jun 19
Thank God for the child's life,the evil plans of this evil women did'nt come pass.mothers should be careful this days,children hunters are not smiling.
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Ehiscotch(m): 8:59pm On Jun 19
See those shameless poverty -stricken women, who are likely mothers & should understand the agony of losing a child.
But Nigerian Police sef, always posing with their Suspects or Victims.
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by CARBONY500: 9:00pm On Jun 19
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:03pm On Jun 19
Ehiscotch:yeah the too like to take a selfie with their victim to show that they are working.
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Shelloween(m): 9:08pm On Jun 19
Evablizin:if no pics were taken, you would shout "Pics or I don't believe", now you have pics, you are still complaining. Typical Nigerian. By d way, you don baf?
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Ehiscotch(m): 9:09pm On Jun 19
Evablizin:LOL.
Their works shall speak for them.
They should learn from their counterparts abroad.
Besides, how many times do you see them posing with corrupt politicians - but look what they did to Evans.
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Ehiscotch(m): 9:09pm On Jun 19
Evablizin:LOL.
Their works shall speak for them.
They should learn from their counterparts abroad.
Besides, how many times do you see them posing with corrupt politicians ?- but look what they did to Evans.
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Shelloween(m): 9:14pm On Jun 19
Ehiscotch:what is this one saying? Libyan soldiers posed with Ghaddafi's body when they killed him. American troops posed with Saddam Hussien when they caught him, American forces posed with El Chapo (the notorious drug lord) when they caught him. Actually man, they did learn from their counterparts abroad.... So Sharap!
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Ehiscotch(m): 9:17pm On Jun 19
Shelloween:Libyan soilers killed Ghadaffi?
Picture of the American troops "posing" with Saddam Hussien or keep off.
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Ehiscotch(m): 9:18pm On Jun 19
Shelloween:Libyan soldiers killed Ghadaffi?
Picture of the American troops "posing" with Saddam Hussien or keep off.
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:19pm On Jun 19
Shelloween:oga na wetin nah ant de inside your cloth,did i say that taking a selfie na sin read very well before you quote me as for your question i neva baf come baf me i de my house
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Shelloween(m): 9:20pm On Jun 19
Ehiscotch:why does Your comment appear twice?
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by naaija: 11:32pm On Jun 19
Thanks be to God
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Lexusgs430: 11:32pm On Jun 19
When our police wants to work, they would....
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Lexusgs430: 11:33pm On Jun 19
Then no even fit change the pickin cloth
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by deepwater(f): 11:34pm On Jun 19
Why did they snap their backsides?
Any reason?
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by Nma27(f): 11:34pm On Jun 19
decatalyst:Show is yours na
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by jieta: 11:46pm On Jun 19
deepwater:to seduce you
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by smith666999(m): 11:48pm On Jun 19
them wan carry water kill the pikin ni? them no see dry corn give am to chew first before the litres of water?
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by darkckUSA: 11:49pm On Jun 19
Wicked people! Later you will blame yoruba people for cussing us out... this is deplorable.
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by darkckUSA: 11:51pm On Jun 19
smith666999:
Lol!
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by thenny312(m): 11:53pm On Jun 19
Glory be to God
BTW that child isn't a baby
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by vicadex07(m): 11:54pm On Jun 19
Igbos can steal anything stealable...
Look at the ugly wretched looking igbo women with their dirty wrapper. Disgusting people from a dirty tribe.
I can almost perceive the ooze from those dirty old witches wrapper from here.
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by NubiLove(m): 11:55pm On Jun 19
Heartless women...
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by henrylowe(m): 12:05am
Thank God for the baby
|Re: Baby Who Was Stolen At A Burial In Imo Finally Reunited With Her Family. Photos by marooh(m): 12:07am
So the buyer is from lagos?
NCAN
I know na Olaikpoto olaniyi olanatu
