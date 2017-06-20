Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village (2956 Views)

16 Killed in Multiple Suicide Attacks on Borno Village.



Suicide attacks on a Maiduguri suburb, the police confirmed Monday.



The spokesman of the Nigeria Police in Borno State, Victor Isuku, stated in a press release that four female suicide bombers besieged Kofa, a settlement in Konduga Local Government Area of the troubled state, wreaking havoc.



He said the suicide bombers killed themselves and 12 other persons in the explosions that also got 11 others injured at a settlement for internally displaced persons (IDPs), about eight kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital and birthplace of the Boko Haram insurgency.



The statement said: “Multiple suicide bomb attacks happened yesterday Sunday 18/6/2017, at about 2030hrs, four female suicide bombers detonated IEDs strapped to their bodies in Kofa community, which is about 8km from Maiduguri town and situated along Maiduguri- Konduga road.



“The first suicide bomber her bomb detonated near a mosque, killing seven persons. The second detonated in a house killing five persons, while two other suicide bombers detonated within the same vicinity, killing themselves only.



“A total of 16 persons including the four suicide bombers died, while eleven persons sustained injuries and were rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

“EOD team was mobilised to the scene and normalcy has since been restored.”



Another statement issued by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), North-east said: “At about 8.45 p.m. two female suicide bombers were intercepted when they tried to gain access into Dalori 2 IDP camp.

“Two other female suicide bombers also detonated their explosives at the adjoining Dalori kofa village at about 8.10 p.m., where they killed 16 people.



“A total of four suicide bombers were involved in the incident. Injured victims have been administered with first aid and transported to hospitals within Maiduguri for treatment.”

http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/06/20/16-killed-in-multiple-suicide-attacks-on-borno-village/

These days, the media rarely report news about boko haram and It seems the government and nigerians are no more concentrating on boko haram news again, probably because they are yet to find their way to the major cities again or because of the sympathy people have for the present government.



However, innocent nigerians are dying daily due to the activities of these insurgents and life still go on as usual. Which way Nigeria?

It is quite unfortunate. I was told by a foreigner about an hour ago. Initially I want to argue but a Nigerian sitting next to me told me he might be saying the truth. Indeed this guys are still on rampage killing people with no reportage from our local media.

I remembered those days; channels news , news bar was always red with breaking news of boko haram succide, but because they played a role to install this government, it is always silence.

Even herdsmen killings are hardly reported.

Lie is the biggest form of corruption.

I remembered those days; channels news , news bar was always red with breaking news of boko haram succide, but because they played a role to install this government, it is always silence.

Even herdsmen killings are hardly reported.

Lie is the biggest form of corruption.

God be with Nigeria.

Adam's state governor should have a rethink on shutting down the remaining IDP camps in the state. The coast isn't cleared yet.

Truth remains that this group is still deadly, but people are still made to believe all is well. The attack happened on Sunday and just being reported.

Truth remains that this group is still deadly, but people are still made to believe all is well. The attack happened on Sunday and just being reported.

How many have gone unreported

RIP to the dead

I got freedom of expression bro...

Sai Buhari

God save Nigeria

Lolz, our Northern youths that wants to hold onto power till the trumpet sounds. 1 Like

Petty... Let d people rise up and b guarded.

Chai take heart

These guyz never give up killing

despite the fact that boko haram terror is not the only security threats facing Nigeria,as there are other threats such as robbery ,kidnapping ,assassination s etc and are at a very alarming rate . the govt have failed woefully in fulfilling its electoral promises ,ironically they continue to claim technical victory over boko haram. this is laughable but not funny 1 Like

Boko harm that has been defeated

Well....back then Boko's attacks were more widespread....affecting big cities....but even as early as 2014/15....the govt then was pushing them back.



If you see...Boko only attacks villages on the frontlines. No more cities. Their last attempt on a city in 2015 ended in a big fail.



Well....back then Boko's attacks were more widespread....affecting big cities....but even as early as 2014/15....the govt then was pushing them back.

If you see...Boko only attacks villages on the frontlines. No more cities. Their last attempt on a city in 2015 ended in a big fail.

Of course...with bombings happening in places like Kano, Abuja, Kaduna....back then, it follows the Press would report more about the urban areas.

It is quite sad and unfortunate that terrorism have been on the rise in recent years and undoubtedly, prominent individuals are benefiting from it

Actually, Boko has been on the back foot since late 2014....their ability to carry out attacks in cities has been severely curtailed.



Suicide bombings not longer happen in places like Kano, Kaduna, Zaria, or even Abuja. Boko's ability to strike in major urban centers has been severely curtailed. Actually, Boko has been on the back foot since late 2014....their ability to carry out attacks in cities has been severely curtailed.Suicide bombings not longer happen in places like Kano, Kaduna, Zaria, or even Abuja. Boko's ability to strike in major urban centers has been severely curtailed.