|16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by Omooba77: 7:06am
16 Killed in Multiple Suicide Attacks on Borno Village.
http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/06/20/16-killed-in-multiple-suicide-attacks-on-borno-village/
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by ijinleoro: 7:34am
These days, the media rarely report news about boko haram and It seems the government and nigerians are no more concentrating on boko haram news again, probably because they are yet to find their way to the major cities again or because of the sympathy people have for the present government.
However, innocent nigerians are dying daily due to the activities of these insurgents and life still go on as usual. Which way Nigeria?
11 Likes
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by safetyInspector(m): 7:48am
ijinleoro:It is quite unfortunate. I was told by a foreigner about an hour ago. Initially I want to argue but a Nigerian sitting next to me told me he might be saying the truth. Indeed this guys are still on rampage killing people with no reportage from our local media.
4 Likes
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by Omooba77: 7:54am
safetyInspector:
I remembered those days; channels news , news bar was always red with breaking news of boko haram succide, but because they played a role to install this government, it is always silence.
Even herdsmen killings are hardly reported.
Lie is the biggest form of corruption.
God be with Nigeria.
23 Likes
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:54am
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by TimeMod1: 8:00am
Adam's state governor should have a rethink on shutting down the remaining IDP camps in the state. The coast isn't cleared yet.
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by Omooba77: 8:21am
TimeMod1:
Truth remains that this group is still deadly, but people are still made to believe all is well. The attack happened on Sunday and just being reported.
How many have gone unreported
1 Like
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by Omooba77: 9:35am
CROWNWEALTH019:lalasticlala must hear and see this laughter
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by Smart41(m): 9:41am
na dem dem...so na dem sabi
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by phaphyz05(m): 9:43am
RIP to the dead
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 9:44am
Omooba77:I got freedom of expression bro...
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by pyyxxaro: 9:44am
Sai Buhari
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by Miraxzeebility(m): 9:44am
God save Nigeria
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by MARKone(m): 9:44am
Lolz, our Northern youths that wants to hold onto power till the trumpet sounds.
1 Like
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by Nma27(f): 9:45am
Petty... Let d people rise up and b guarded.
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by dust144(m): 9:45am
Chai take heart
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by UwaBuPawPaw: 9:46am
These guyz never give up killing
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by NothingDoMe: 9:46am
Omooba77:Amen
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by conductor2: 9:47am
H
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by magoo10: 9:47am
despite the fact that boko haram terror is not the only security threats facing Nigeria,as there are other threats such as robbery ,kidnapping ,assassination s etc and are at a very alarming rate . the govt have failed woefully in fulfilling its electoral promises ,ironically they continue to claim technical victory over boko haram. this is laughable but not funny
1 Like
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by 9jakohai(m): 9:47am
Boko
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by que80(f): 9:49am
Boko harm that has been defeated
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by 9jakohai(m): 9:49am
Omooba77:
Well....back then Boko's attacks were more widespread....affecting big cities....but even as early as 2014/15....the govt then was pushing them back.
If you see...Boko only attacks villages on the frontlines. No more cities. Their last attempt on a city in 2015 ended in a big fail.
Of course...with bombings happening in places like Kano, Abuja, Kaduna....back then, it follows the Press would report more about the urban areas.
1 Like
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by Uchenna90: 9:50am
Nawaoo
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by Majestee(m): 9:50am
Omooba77:they are trying to hide their faces in shame cos they thot this administration is heaven sent
2 Likes
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by oshe11(m): 9:50am
16 People?
Thats equal to......
32 kidneys, eyes
16skulls, liver, pleek/punny
See hw dis people dey waste source of money
THIS COUNTRY TAYA ME.....
Y POVERTY NO GO PLENTY WEN WE KEEP WASTING SOURCES OF MONEY
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by don4real18(m): 9:50am
It is quite sad and unfortunate that terrorism have been on the rise in recent years and undoubtedly, prominent individuals are benefiting from it
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by 9jakohai(m): 9:51am
don4real18:
Actually, Boko has been on the back foot since late 2014....their ability to carry out attacks in cities has been severely curtailed.
Suicide bombings not longer happen in places like Kano, Kaduna, Zaria, or even Abuja. Boko's ability to strike in major urban centers has been severely curtailed.
|Re: 16 Killed In Multiple Suicide Attacks On Borno Village by Suprnov3r(m): 9:51am
Media silence is the worst form of corruption.
The evil that this administration is perpetrating will take another 16 years to cleanse. They have instituted ethnic division, nepotism, inter religious bickering, hatred and favoritism in the heart of this new generation. All the gains of nationalism and democracy have been eroded in 24 months
Everyone who aims for that seat now will go there knowing his people is his only priority
3 Likes
