|Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by ipreach(m): 11:16am
Stylish Nollywood actress, Catherine Henshaw-Nuttall, popularly called Kate Henshaw today came after some policemen who posed with the trending billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudi Onuamadike aka Evans in her twitter handle.
Below is the tweet..
"If these are police men... SHAME ON YOU!! What is the meaning of this?? @PoliceNG"
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by LifeIsGuhd(f): 11:17am
But seriously...
Nigerians lack professionalism
Especially Police
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by ipreach(m): 11:18am
Fans reaction
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by thesicilian: 11:24am
All I see is hard working police officers celebrating the fruit of their labour. Just like when footballers finally manage to score a goal...
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by nkowalo(f): 11:29am
am in support. shame on them, they lack professionalism
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by dyadeleye(m): 11:36am
This pic is decent, have you seen the one with earrings and cele church regalia?
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by jerryunit48: 11:48am
Na wa
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by Jaytecq(m): 5:54pm
E dey pain u say dem dey snap with celebrity?
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by highrise07: 5:55pm
hmmm
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by Ra88: 5:55pm
Evans don turn to celebrity.
When him go begin autograph?
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by FemiEddy(m): 5:55pm
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by emusmithy(m): 5:55pm
Taking snapshot with the MOST POPULAR MAN in Nigeria right now ain't ripe cherries that falls every now and then.
I love Nigerians. We make joke out of every 'serious' ish.
Buhari is a non issue for now. Evans is the real distraction. Lolz
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by oshe11(m): 5:56pm
Bia Kate....
If nt for the small love I av for U ehn
Y U go blame all dese our foolish police, dey r feeling like james bond kos of one mumu dat dey caught like say dem beta pass Buhari!
I no blame dem sha wit dia flat nyash like Evans head
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 5:56pm
the only difference between Evans and Nigerian police is... Evans is more intelligent and smarter than them.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by BininEmpire: 5:56pm
THEY ARE REACTING BECAUSE EVENS HAS BECOME MORE POPULAR THAN THEM
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by steppins: 5:56pm
Kate henshaw should mind her own business.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by LordCenturion(m): 5:56pm
Nigerian police are so dumb, posing with a criminal for a selfie , anytime I see police vans or any of our leaders, it reminds me how unlucky I am of being a Nigerian..... Useless people
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by obembet(m): 5:56pm
K
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by ajalawole(m): 5:56pm
I wonder self . 9ja which way
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by Gougher: 5:56pm
Yes
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by b3llo(m): 5:56pm
Too bad
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by MrIcredible: 5:56pm
The Nigerian police are the most corrupt set of useless people in Africa.
90% of them are criminals especially the SARS.
VERY SENSELESS AND WICKED PEOPLE.
I'M SURE BY NOW, THEY MUST OF STOLEN 60% OF EVANS LOOT.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by iyke926(m): 5:56pm
Evans got fans
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by LetUSbleep: 5:57pm
LifeIsGuhd:Try to be professional too by uploading a picture of yourself to your profile too bae....Professionalism starts from you
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by ipobarecriminals: 5:57pm
keep quiet and face front, I'm sure u won't spew dis trash if u are a victim.Kudis to Kari and his men
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by tobdee: 5:57pm
Rubbish
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by emandman: 5:57pm
Giving themselves recognition the govt won't give them.
In a saner clime the names of the officers should be trending also.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by iamnicer: 5:57pm
EVANS MATTER DON TIRED ME HAAAR SWEAR
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by sontoly2(m): 5:57pm
Na em fans na.
person no fit get fans again?
check my signature.
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by marooh(m): 5:57pm
Clo
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by oxygen247(m): 5:58pm
Are you jealous of uncle Evans celebrity status....
|Re: Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper by notoriousbabe: 5:58pm
thesicilian:where is your brain?
