Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kate Henshaw Reacts To Photo Of Policemen Posing With Evans, The Kidnapper (2451 Views)

Attempt To Rob A White Man In Enugu State Foiled By Mobile Police Men (photos) / "I'm The Defender Of The Defenseless": Dolapo Badmus, Fans React / Lady Sends Nudes Of Her 3-Month-Old Niece To Guy That Asked For Her Unclad Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Below is the tweet..



"If these are police men... SHAME ON YOU!! What is the meaning of this?? @PoliceNG"





http://sharenewsnow.blogspot.com.ng/2017/06/screenshot-if-these-are-police-men-kate.html Stylish Nollywood actress, Catherine Henshaw-Nuttall, popularly called Kate Henshaw today came after some policemen who posed with the trending billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudi Onuamadike aka Evans in her twitter handle.Below is the tweet..

But seriously...

Nigerians lack professionalism

Especially Police 7 Likes









http://sharenewsnow.blogspot.com.ng/2017/06/screenshot-if-these-are-police-men-kate.html Fans reaction

All I see is hard working police officers celebrating the fruit of their labour. Just like when footballers finally manage to score a goal... 11 Likes

am in support. shame on them, they lack professionalism

This pic is decent, have you seen the one with earrings and cele church regalia? 1 Like

Na wa 2 Likes

E dey pain u say dem dey snap with celebrity?

hmmm

Evans don turn to celebrity.



When him go begin autograph?

Taking snapshot with the MOST POPULAR MAN in Nigeria right now ain't ripe cherries that falls every now and then.



I love Nigerians. We make joke out of every 'serious' ish.

Buhari is a non issue for now. Evans is the real distraction. Lolz







If nt for the small love I av for U ehn









Y U go blame all dese our foolish police, dey r feeling like james bond kos of one mumu dat dey caught like say dem beta pass Buhari!





I no blame dem sha wit dia flat nyash like Evans head Bia Kate....If nt for the small love I av for U ehnY U go blame all dese our foolish police, dey r feeling like james bond kos of one mumu dat dey caught like say dem beta pass Buhari!I no blame dem sha wit dia flat nyash like Evans head

the only difference between Evans and Nigerian police is... Evans is more intelligent and smarter than them. 1 Like

THEY ARE REACTING BECAUSE EVENS HAS BECOME MORE POPULAR THAN THEM 1 Like

Kate henshaw should mind her own business.

, anytime I see police vans or any of our leaders, it reminds me how unlucky I am of being a Nigerian..... Useless people Nigerian police are so dumb, posing with a criminal for a selfie, anytime I see police vans or any of our leaders, it reminds me how unlucky I am of being a Nigerian..... Useless people

K

. 9ja which way I wonder self. 9ja which way

Yes

Too bad

The Nigerian police are the most corrupt set of useless people in Africa.

90% of them are criminals especially the SARS.



VERY SENSELESS AND WICKED PEOPLE.



I'M SURE BY NOW, THEY MUST OF STOLEN 60% OF EVANS LOOT.

Evans got fans

LifeIsGuhd:

But seriously...

Nigerians lack professionalism

Especially Police Try to be professional too by uploading a picture of yourself to your profile too bae....Professionalism starts from you

keep quiet and face front, I'm sure u won't spew dis trash if u are a victim.Kudis to Kari and his men keep quiet and face front, I'm sure u won't spew dis trash if u are a victim.Kudis to Kari and his men

Rubbish

Giving themselves recognition the govt won't give them.

In a saner clime the names of the officers should be trending also.

EVANS MATTER DON TIRED ME HAAAR SWEAR

Na em fans na.



person no fit get fans again?



check my signature.

Clo

Are you jealous of uncle Evans celebrity status....