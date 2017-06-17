Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper (54104 Views)

A CHANCE ENCOUNTER: Evans in shock as reporter confronts him with family photograph



Security at the State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Ikeja, yesterday afternoon, was extra-ordinarily tight.



The visit by Sunday Vanguard to the State Command was in pursuit of the need to serve the readers with the latest in the unfolding saga of the arrested kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans.



The earlier impression was that the notorious gangster was being kept in a hidden location outside the headquarters.



Clutching a copy of Saturday Vanguard’s Special Edition, which was an expose of the kingpin, the story of his father, how his mother was a major influence in his life, as well as the plea by his Ghana-based wife and his children, the reporter stepped into the building housing members of the equally dreaded Special Anti-Robbery team, SARS.



Now, this team of crack detectives is noted for its swiftness in dealing with criminals, especially armed robbers.



Just as the reporter made some flights of stairs towards the first floor, he was confronted by fierce-looking and heavily armed policemen who were also descending the stairs.



His attention was immediately drawn to the man in their midst, who was gingerly toeing their steps.



Behold, it turned out to be the notorious man of the moment, Evans, in leg chains.



Instantaneously, the reporter’s instinct was aroused.



Without weighing the consequences of what he was about to do, he dared the menacing presence of the gun-totting policemen and confronted Evans.



This, inspite of the pushing and shoving by the eagle-eyed policemen wearing black vests with the bold inscription, FED SARS.



Sunday Vanguard’s reporter wasted no time in establishing communication with Evans – an act considered a breach of protocol.



But he was an experienced crime editor, with decades of experience, risking it all just to get his scoop.



The encounter:



Sunday Vanguard: Evans, (he raised his head eagerly looking at the reporter).



I just spoke with your wife and kids in Ghana.



Evans: It is not true.





Evans wife, Uchenna and kids

It can’t be my wife.



Sunday Vanguard: (Showing him the front page of the copy of Saturday Vanguard with the photograph of his wife and kids weeping) Look at them here.



Your son in particular, crying his hearts out.



Evans: (He quickly retraced his steps, looked intently at the photograph). Suddenly, his countenance changed.



(He became speechless upon seeing the photograph clearly).



Sunday Vanguard: Are the people in the photograph not your wife and kids?



Evans: (Looking downcast and in deep thought, maintained a studied silence).



Sunday Vanguard: Just look at what what you have done to your family. The many lives of innocent people you have ruined with your activities. Look at your beautiful kids crying their hearts out just for…



His hostile stare towards the reporter spoke volumes.



Were it possible, he would have grabbed the riffle from the policemen and shot at the reporter.



Sunday Vanguard: Evans, you are a very wicked man. See what you have done to your family. This is judgement time.



Meanwhile, this encounter may appear smooth and easy, but it was more like passing through the eye of the needle while it lasted because the policemen, though decorous, did not particularly cooperate and were angry.



At this stage, the policemen pounced on the reporter with guns drawn for a kill.



“Oga, if you don want trouble, leave this place now. (They snatched the newspaper forcefully from the reporter and ordered one of their armed colleagues to escort him out to the gate).



As the reporter was being led out, it was noticed that the copy of Saturday Vanguard was being passed from one eager hand to another as they quickly threw Evans back to the cell where they were taken him to.



www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/chance-encounter-evans-shock-reporter-confronts-family-photograph/

As things are quiet in the media, every newsman is cooking news from Evans story. And Evans himself doesn't disappoint as he talks like parrot, he will need the best lawyer out there if he's to escape life sentence with all his mouth leakage. Am 99.99% sure there's a nollwood movie coming out about his crime exploit, whom do you guys think will play Evans role in the movie ? 177 Likes 12 Shares

This is the kind of news our fake and stewpid Nigerian journalist would be spreading all over the internet... But the ones that matters the most they'll never say it out. Nansense



Evans news here, Evans news there. Make them kuku hang am for cross make person rest ni. Lubbish 44 Likes 5 Shares

Evans news here, Evans news there. Make them kuku hang am for cross make person rest ni. Lubbish chill kid. chill kid. 31 Likes

Chronicles of Evans

The notorious kidnapper 12 Likes

Nigerians should be more worried about the thousand other hidden locations where kidnapped victims are used for rituals which boasts of politicians as clients. 52 Likes 7 Shares



Iriot, make those children no suffer oooo as you be cradle robber wey no allow dem mama finish school or work.

Onye ara Silly man wey for take him family far far country na Ghana abi Canada he see keep them come dey sing like canary for cellIriot, make those children no suffer oooo as you be cradle robber wey no allow dem mama finish school or work.Onye ara 8 Likes 3 Shares

Onye ara hmmm hmmm

All these potopoto people wey dey develop lagos for us, na die una go dey die 25 Likes





What kind of a reporter will confront a suspect like that? No wonder everything is not working in this country, and vanguard was even shameless enough to publish the unskillful display of their reporter. What kind of a reporter will confront a suspect like that? No wonder everything is not working in this country, and vanguard was even shameless enough to publish the unskillful display of their reporter. 82 Likes 6 Shares

I am 100% sure that Evans' children are Nairalanders. They are among those who often engage in E-wars; boasting about how their tribe developed Lagos. How they own all the mansions in Lagos, PH, Kano, Abuja etc.



We all know that those people who claim to be industrious and hardworking are actually criminals in the real sense of it. Drug trafficking, armed robbery, kidnapping, baby factory, prostitution etc is their forte. I pray they get their country very soon. 47 Likes 5 Shares

Is this news?? By the "experienced" crime journalist?? 31 Likes

Two pictures, One word.









KARMA. 45 Likes 3 Shares

Sunday Vanguard: Evans, you are a very wicked man. See what you have done to your family. This is judgement time.... Foreign journalist especially British or american will never interact like this silly Sunday Vanguard journalist. Why not kill Evans yourself, fool. Look if something positive is not done to the lives of youths and the economy keep getting hard to cope with, Evan's case is small compared to what will happen in future. We can all see that kidnapping business is lucrative. 44 Likes 9 Shares



Who are they deceiving



I guess Evans Never imagine the reporters could get a hold of his family. Yeye man The crying family pic is so Petty, see as they loose hair, looking like people that has been suffering since birthWho are they deceivingI guess Evans Never imagine the reporters could get a hold of his family. Yeye man 15 Likes

So, what should we do about it

We no follow dem chop the money



Evans lookalike kidnapped my pot of soup 4 Likes 2 Shares

Evans is the new snake on Nairaland. A mention of Evans in any topic leads to FP straight.







But wait o shey na the same cloth this man has been wearing since 1 Like

Your own don do.

When una they eat money they laugh nobody see una na.



Shameless people. 1 Like

Dragging the case too long



Dude should have faced the law! What's all this cosmetic all about!



Nigerian Judiciary system is a big joke.



Chinese would have already buried him since last week 3 Likes

I am highly disappointed with this update. The policemen should have landed the useless reporter hot slap for his action. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Iamsheye:

But wait o shey na the same cloth this man has been wearing since 4 Likes

Face the judgement

Enough of this Evans story. Where's Buhari? 12 Likes 2 Shares

Make we rest abeg

Abeg today na Sunday, make we rest for this Evans story, them never cry, they just start, Mtcheewww 1 Like 2 Shares

sunnysunny69:

As things are quiet in the media, every newsman is cooking news from Evans story. And Evans himself doesn't disappoint as he talks like parrot.

Very disgusting piece of reporting reeking of unprofessionalism and concocted tales.



A reporter abusing a suspect that has not fully gone through the criminal justice system speaks much of the calibre of journalists we have in Nigeria.



Let's wait from the next lies from other reporters or the other breed of hopeless liars called bloggers.



. Very disgusting piece of reporting reeking of unprofessionalism and concocted tales.A reporter abusing a suspect that has not fully gone through the criminal justice system speaks much of the calibre of journalists we have in Nigeria.Let's wait from the next lies from other reporters or the other breed of hopeless liars called bloggers. 14 Likes 3 Shares