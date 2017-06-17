₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,656 members, 3,604,410 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 June 2017 at 01:41 PM

Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper (54104 Views)

IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper / A Businessman's Picture Mistakenly Published As That Of Evans The Kidnap Kingpin / Kidnapper Evans' Wife And 5 Children Chilling In His Mansion (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by seunlly(m): 7:37am
A CHANCE ENCOUNTER: Evans in shock as reporter confronts him with family photograph

Security at the State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Ikeja, yesterday afternoon, was extra-ordinarily tight.

The visit by Sunday Vanguard to the State Command was in pursuit of the need to serve the readers with the latest in the unfolding saga of the arrested kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans.

The earlier impression was that the notorious gangster was being kept in a hidden location outside the headquarters.

Clutching a copy of Saturday Vanguard’s Special Edition, which was an expose of the kingpin, the story of his father, how his mother was a major influence in his life, as well as the plea by his Ghana-based wife and his children, the reporter stepped into the building housing members of the equally dreaded Special Anti-Robbery team, SARS.

Now, this team of crack detectives is noted for its swiftness in dealing with criminals, especially armed robbers.

Just as the reporter made some flights of stairs towards the first floor, he was confronted by fierce-looking and heavily armed policemen who were also descending the stairs.

His attention was immediately drawn to the man in their midst, who was gingerly toeing their steps.

Behold, it turned out to be the notorious man of the moment, Evans, in leg chains.

Instantaneously, the reporter’s instinct was aroused.

Without weighing the consequences of what he was about to do, he dared the menacing presence of the gun-totting policemen and confronted Evans.

This, inspite of the pushing and shoving by the eagle-eyed policemen wearing black vests with the bold inscription, FED SARS.

Sunday Vanguard’s reporter wasted no time in establishing communication with Evans – an act considered a breach of protocol.

But he was an experienced crime editor, with decades of experience, risking it all just to get his scoop.

The encounter:

Sunday Vanguard: Evans, (he raised his head eagerly looking at the reporter).

I just spoke with your wife and kids in Ghana.

Evans: It is not true.


Evans wife, Uchenna and kids
It can’t be my wife.

Sunday Vanguard: (Showing him the front page of the copy of Saturday Vanguard with the photograph of his wife and kids weeping) Look at them here.

Your son in particular, crying his hearts out.

Evans: (He quickly retraced his steps, looked intently at the photograph). Suddenly, his countenance changed.

(He became speechless upon seeing the photograph clearly).

Sunday Vanguard: Are the people in the photograph not your wife and kids?

Evans: (Looking downcast and in deep thought, maintained a studied silence).

Sunday Vanguard: Just look at what what you have done to your family. The many lives of innocent people you have ruined with your activities. Look at your beautiful kids crying their hearts out just for…

His hostile stare towards the reporter spoke volumes.

Were it possible, he would have grabbed the riffle from the policemen and shot at the reporter.

Sunday Vanguard: Evans, you are a very wicked man. See what you have done to your family. This is judgement time.

Meanwhile, this encounter may appear smooth and easy, but it was more like passing through the eye of the needle while it lasted because the policemen, though decorous, did not particularly cooperate and were angry.

At this stage, the policemen pounced on the reporter with guns drawn for a kill.

“Oga, if you don want trouble, leave this place now. (They snatched the newspaper forcefully from the reporter and ordered one of their armed colleagues to escort him out to the gate).

As the reporter was being led out, it was noticed that the copy of Saturday Vanguard was being passed from one eager hand to another as they quickly threw Evans back to the cell where they were taken him to.

www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/chance-encounter-evans-shock-reporter-confronts-family-photograph/

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by sunnysunny69: 7:39am
As things are quiet in the media, every newsman is cooking news from Evans story. And Evans himself doesn't disappoint as he talks like parrot, he will need the best lawyer out there if he's to escape life sentence with all his mouth leakage. Am 99.99% sure there's a nollwood movie coming out about his crime exploit, whom do you guys think will play Evans role in the movie ?

177 Likes 12 Shares

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by smartty68(m): 7:43am
This is the kind of news our fake and stewpid Nigerian journalist would be spreading all over the internet... But the ones that matters the most they'll never say it out. Nansense

Evans news here, Evans news there. Make them kuku hang am for cross make person rest ni. Lubbish

44 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by seunlly(m): 7:56am
smartty68:
This is the kind of news our fake and stewpid Nigerian journalist would be spreading all over the internet... But the ones that matters the most they'll never say it out. Nansense

Evans news here, Evans news there. Make them kuku hang am for cross make person rest ni. Lubbish
chill kid.

31 Likes

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by tolugar: 8:13am
Chronicles of Evans
The notorious kidnapper

12 Likes

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Chubhie: 8:27am
Nigerians should be more worried about the thousand other hidden locations where kidnapped victims are used for rituals which boasts of politicians as clients.

52 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by AuroraB(f): 8:46am
Silly man wey for take him family far far country na Ghana abi Canada he see keep them come dey sing like canary for cell undecided
Iriot, make those children no suffer oooo as you be cradle robber wey no allow dem mama finish school or work.
Onye ara angry

8 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by seunlly(m): 9:04am
grin
AuroraB:
Silly man wey for take him family far far country na Ghana abi Canada he see keep them come dey sing like canary for cell undecided
Iriot, make those children no suffer oooo as you be cradle robber wey no allow dem mama finish school or work.
Onye ara angry
hmmm
Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by omofunaab(m): 9:19am
All these potopoto people wey dey develop lagos for us, na die una go dey die

25 Likes

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by free2ryhme: 9:29am
angry

What kind of a reporter will confront a suspect like that? No wonder everything is not working in this country, and vanguard was even shameless enough to publish the unskillful display of their reporter.

82 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Musiwa419: 9:29am
I am 100% sure that Evans' children are Nairalanders. They are among those who often engage in E-wars; boasting about how their tribe developed Lagos. How they own all the mansions in Lagos, PH, Kano, Abuja etc.

We all know that those people who claim to be industrious and hardworking are actually criminals in the real sense of it. Drug trafficking, armed robbery, kidnapping, baby factory, prostitution etc is their forte. I pray they get their country very soon.

47 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by free2ryhme: 9:29am
Is this news?? By the "experienced" crime journalist??

31 Likes

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Turks: 9:29am
Two pictures, One word.




KARMA.

45 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Ayo001: 9:29am
Sunday Vanguard: Evans, you are a very wicked man. See what you have done to your family. This is judgement time.... Foreign journalist especially British or american will never interact like this silly Sunday Vanguard journalist. Why not kill Evans yourself, fool. Look if something positive is not done to the lives of youths and the economy keep getting hard to cope with, Evan's case is small compared to what will happen in future. We can all see that kidnapping business is lucrative.

44 Likes 9 Shares

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Omotayor123(f): 9:30am
The crying family pic is so Petty, see as they loose hair, looking like people that has been suffering since birth undecided
Who are they deceiving

I guess Evans Never imagine the reporters could get a hold of his family. Yeye man smiley

15 Likes

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by seunny4lif(m): 9:30am
So, what should we do about it
We no follow dem chop the money

Evans lookalike kidnapped my pot of soup

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Sharon6(f): 9:30am
Evans is the new snake on Nairaland. A mention of Evans in any topic leads to FP straight.



GIVE YOUR SKIN A TREAT, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Iamsheye(m): 9:30am
But wait o shey na the same cloth this man has been wearing since

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Eportal123: 9:30am
Your own don do.
Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by lifestyle1(m): 9:30am
When una they eat money they laugh nobody see una na.

Shameless people.

1 Like

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by 0b100100111: 9:30am
Dragging the case too long

Dude should have faced the law! What's all this cosmetic all about!

Nigerian Judiciary system is a big joke.

Chinese would have already buried him since last week

3 Likes

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by madridguy(m): 9:31am
I am highly disappointed with this update. The policemen should have landed the useless reporter hot slap for his action.

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by seunny4lif(m): 9:31am
Iamsheye:
But wait o shey na the same cloth this man has been wearing since

4 Likes

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by KKKWHITE(m): 9:31am
Face the judgement
Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by doublewisdom: 9:31am
Enough of this Evans story. Where's Buhari?

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by SexyNairalander(m): 9:31am
booked
Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by AntiWailer: 9:32am
Make we rest abeg
Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by larrybabanla: 9:33am
Abeg today na Sunday, make we rest for this Evans story, them never cry, they just start, Mtcheewww

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by 1stCitizen: 9:33am
sunnysunny69:
As things are quiet in the media, every newsman is cooking news from Evans story. And Evans himself doesn't disappoint as he talks like parrot.

Very disgusting piece of reporting reeking of unprofessionalism and concocted tales.

A reporter abusing a suspect that has not fully gone through the criminal justice system speaks much of the calibre of journalists we have in Nigeria.

Let's wait from the next lies from other reporters or the other breed of hopeless liars called bloggers.

.

14 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by slap1(m): 9:33am
Where is Buhari?

6 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)

Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) / Man Hires Assassins To Kill Baba Ijebu Boss (photo) / Face Of Man Who Led A 30-man Robbery Gang

Viewing this topic: fcetbici(m), benardemma(m), evanstinobbc, Keketu(m), Yendysthesage(m), Shuaibltf(m), idreezbaba(m), slyopez(m), obipemma, Rxcalculus, awareness01(m), JAZIK(m), hulkmandaza, agya1, Marineetyon(m), femmykenny, imstillnovice, olayinks007(m), Meritocracy, DEEDEE111(m), Agarli(m), deyoungy, estagirl(f), Cuteamigo1(m), Pchikaodili(m), ekeneluvsu(m), Geeman777(m), vIckyy10, chiraqDemon(m), MrPrsdent(m), Tekzyflex(m), Larriekay, dpreacher92, lekkie073(m), Emmykonking01, tehinse1, Jezyfreezman(m), yahooz, Adedeji1993(m), JohnXcel, toptop, Princealex1(m), Mamuskybill, JAZES(m), sylvar02(m), Bossmafia(m), chuggy(m), Annie2059(f), harbeycares12(m), neologism(m), IamZod(m), ebioloye1, taiwog700, lankykenny20, Detola2007, mesoprogress(m), peluwumi, duabba, Lankaline(m), KINGROLAND1(m), ireneidiva(f), OKANGPRECIOUS(f), Basalt(m), prettyanthonia, phyllumtopilla, reliablenenge1, Olokovictor, charytea(f), raph86, Ahmed9959, Peachlane, bolrew, Martin042, meenermesut, ebyjoyken(f), 3rdeye1(m), ladyflair, cardeeree, Sirhethat12(f), ifyn4real(m), Kustin(m), sennyaca(m), ekpeukwu, specco(m), gbmorgan(m), eidy, Heywhizzy(m), boomey(m), remsonik(f), Wazzap, Waley23, solid3(m), tendertina, kumalee, emirsky(m), pureorganic, Kizobaba(m), ejobona, xwebyna(m), nikolasx, Okite15(m), Austinoiz(m), Realgeo(m), Ahmeddedon(m), TemiATM(m), goke4all(m), olexy4real(m), hardywaltz(m), aariwa(m), JOYOSITA(f), JandyJ(m), Andking, undefeated(m), zaida202(f), preshinno, Emmyk(m), Ibelove, Timblaze(m), MissIndependent(f), Emmayen(m), Fadamant, ono(m), mosesbola(f), Lilaex, Triniti(m), mayored(m), ojuikwu, vanhelsing2099(m), melojo, 12inches1(m), odiokay, baggylips(m), zicomaster, EmmySupol, othenok(f), luvcarz(m), delana, jaykay68, dabimzy(f), Horlahtoye, prettyphlake(f), Champele(m), darocha1(m), MRSALT, critique2(m), Ogbuekene, Danhumprey, B11ladman, Sailo, Solatium(m), Manfred05(m), bellotaofeek, ojietu, Aaronwyze(m), sanmitee(m), TemmyTee82(f), laSompee and 266 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.