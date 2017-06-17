₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,824,656 members, 3,604,410 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 June 2017 at 01:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper (54104 Views)
IGP Promotes Policemen Who Arrested Evans, The Kidnapper / A Businessman's Picture Mistakenly Published As That Of Evans The Kidnap Kingpin / Kidnapper Evans' Wife And 5 Children Chilling In His Mansion (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by seunlly(m): 7:37am
A CHANCE ENCOUNTER: Evans in shock as reporter confronts him with family photograph
www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/chance-encounter-evans-shock-reporter-confronts-family-photograph/
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by sunnysunny69: 7:39am
As things are quiet in the media, every newsman is cooking news from Evans story. And Evans himself doesn't disappoint as he talks like parrot, he will need the best lawyer out there if he's to escape life sentence with all his mouth leakage. Am 99.99% sure there's a nollwood movie coming out about his crime exploit, whom do you guys think will play Evans role in the movie ?
177 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by smartty68(m): 7:43am
This is the kind of news our fake and stewpid Nigerian journalist would be spreading all over the internet... But the ones that matters the most they'll never say it out. Nansense
Evans news here, Evans news there. Make them kuku hang am for cross make person rest ni. Lubbish
44 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by seunlly(m): 7:56am
smartty68:chill kid.
31 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by tolugar: 8:13am
Chronicles of Evans
The notorious kidnapper
12 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Chubhie: 8:27am
Nigerians should be more worried about the thousand other hidden locations where kidnapped victims are used for rituals which boasts of politicians as clients.
52 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by AuroraB(f): 8:46am
Silly man wey for take him family far far country na Ghana abi Canada he see keep them come dey sing like canary for cell
Iriot, make those children no suffer oooo as you be cradle robber wey no allow dem mama finish school or work.
Onye ara
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by seunlly(m): 9:04am
AuroraB:hmmm
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by omofunaab(m): 9:19am
All these potopoto people wey dey develop lagos for us, na die una go dey die
25 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by free2ryhme: 9:29am
What kind of a reporter will confront a suspect like that? No wonder everything is not working in this country, and vanguard was even shameless enough to publish the unskillful display of their reporter.
82 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Musiwa419: 9:29am
I am 100% sure that Evans' children are Nairalanders. They are among those who often engage in E-wars; boasting about how their tribe developed Lagos. How they own all the mansions in Lagos, PH, Kano, Abuja etc.
We all know that those people who claim to be industrious and hardworking are actually criminals in the real sense of it. Drug trafficking, armed robbery, kidnapping, baby factory, prostitution etc is their forte. I pray they get their country very soon.
47 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by free2ryhme: 9:29am
Is this news?? By the "experienced" crime journalist??
31 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Turks: 9:29am
Two pictures, One word.
KARMA.
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Ayo001: 9:29am
Sunday Vanguard: Evans, you are a very wicked man. See what you have done to your family. This is judgement time.... Foreign journalist especially British or american will never interact like this silly Sunday Vanguard journalist. Why not kill Evans yourself, fool. Look if something positive is not done to the lives of youths and the economy keep getting hard to cope with, Evan's case is small compared to what will happen in future. We can all see that kidnapping business is lucrative.
44 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Omotayor123(f): 9:30am
The crying family pic is so Petty, see as they loose hair, looking like people that has been suffering since birth
Who are they deceiving
I guess Evans Never imagine the reporters could get a hold of his family. Yeye man
15 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by seunny4lif(m): 9:30am
So, what should we do about it
We no follow dem chop the money
Evans lookalike kidnapped my pot of soup
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Sharon6(f): 9:30am
Evans is the new snake on Nairaland. A mention of Evans in any topic leads to FP straight.
GIVE YOUR SKIN A TREAT, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Iamsheye(m): 9:30am
But wait o shey na the same cloth this man has been wearing since
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by Eportal123: 9:30am
Your own don do.
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by lifestyle1(m): 9:30am
When una they eat money they laugh nobody see una na.
Shameless people.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by 0b100100111: 9:30am
Dragging the case too long
Dude should have faced the law! What's all this cosmetic all about!
Nigerian Judiciary system is a big joke.
Chinese would have already buried him since last week
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by madridguy(m): 9:31am
I am highly disappointed with this update. The policemen should have landed the useless reporter hot slap for his action.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by seunny4lif(m): 9:31am
Iamsheye:
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by KKKWHITE(m): 9:31am
Face the judgement
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by doublewisdom: 9:31am
Enough of this Evans story. Where's Buhari?
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by SexyNairalander(m): 9:31am
booked
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by AntiWailer: 9:32am
Make we rest abeg
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by larrybabanla: 9:33am
Abeg today na Sunday, make we rest for this Evans story, them never cry, they just start, Mtcheewww
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by 1stCitizen: 9:33am
sunnysunny69:
Very disgusting piece of reporting reeking of unprofessionalism and concocted tales.
A reporter abusing a suspect that has not fully gone through the criminal justice system speaks much of the calibre of journalists we have in Nigeria.
Let's wait from the next lies from other reporters or the other breed of hopeless liars called bloggers.
.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photo Of Evans Wife And Children Crying Shocks Evans, The Kidnapper by slap1(m): 9:33am
Where is Buhari?
6 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply)
Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) / Man Hires Assassins To Kill Baba Ijebu Boss (photo) / Face Of Man Who Led A 30-man Robbery Gang
Viewing this topic: fcetbici(m), benardemma(m), evanstinobbc, Keketu(m), Yendysthesage(m), Shuaibltf(m), idreezbaba(m), slyopez(m), obipemma, Rxcalculus, awareness01(m), JAZIK(m), hulkmandaza, agya1, Marineetyon(m), femmykenny, imstillnovice, olayinks007(m), Meritocracy, DEEDEE111(m), Agarli(m), deyoungy, estagirl(f), Cuteamigo1(m), Pchikaodili(m), ekeneluvsu(m), Geeman777(m), vIckyy10, chiraqDemon(m), MrPrsdent(m), Tekzyflex(m), Larriekay, dpreacher92, lekkie073(m), Emmykonking01, tehinse1, Jezyfreezman(m), yahooz, Adedeji1993(m), JohnXcel, toptop, Princealex1(m), Mamuskybill, JAZES(m), sylvar02(m), Bossmafia(m), chuggy(m), Annie2059(f), harbeycares12(m), neologism(m), IamZod(m), ebioloye1, taiwog700, lankykenny20, Detola2007, mesoprogress(m), peluwumi, duabba, Lankaline(m), KINGROLAND1(m), ireneidiva(f), OKANGPRECIOUS(f), Basalt(m), prettyanthonia, phyllumtopilla, reliablenenge1, Olokovictor, charytea(f), raph86, Ahmed9959, Peachlane, bolrew, Martin042, meenermesut, ebyjoyken(f), 3rdeye1(m), ladyflair, cardeeree, Sirhethat12(f), ifyn4real(m), Kustin(m), sennyaca(m), ekpeukwu, specco(m), gbmorgan(m), eidy, Heywhizzy(m), boomey(m), remsonik(f), Wazzap, Waley23, solid3(m), tendertina, kumalee, emirsky(m), pureorganic, Kizobaba(m), ejobona, xwebyna(m), nikolasx, Okite15(m), Austinoiz(m), Realgeo(m), Ahmeddedon(m), TemiATM(m), goke4all(m), olexy4real(m), hardywaltz(m), aariwa(m), JOYOSITA(f), JandyJ(m), Andking, undefeated(m), zaida202(f), preshinno, Emmyk(m), Ibelove, Timblaze(m), MissIndependent(f), Emmayen(m), Fadamant, ono(m), mosesbola(f), Lilaex, Triniti(m), mayored(m), ojuikwu, vanhelsing2099(m), melojo, 12inches1(m), odiokay, baggylips(m), zicomaster, EmmySupol, othenok(f), luvcarz(m), delana, jaykay68, dabimzy(f), Horlahtoye, prettyphlake(f), Champele(m), darocha1(m), MRSALT, critique2(m), Ogbuekene, Danhumprey, B11ladman, Sailo, Solatium(m), Manfred05(m), bellotaofeek, ojietu, Aaronwyze(m), sanmitee(m), TemmyTee82(f), laSompee and 266 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4