Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by obiremy: 11:59am
Dr. Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke paid a visit to the Emperor of Iwo Empire, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi Telu 1 in his palace in Iwo.He said...
'Our Royal fathers are the custodians of our culture and tradition. I subscribe to the school of thought that gives absolute respect to the traditional institution, so I pay homage at every opportunity I get.
On Sunday 18th July, myself and our party (PDP) Elders, Leaders, Stakeholders and faithfuls paid a courtesy visit to the Emperor of Iwo Empire, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi Telu 1 in his palace in Iwo.
Kabiyesi prayed wholeheartedly for us and we are sure whatever words come from the mouth of the King, is divine'
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by ajigiteri(m): 12:17pm
Oga o, prostrating up and down during campaign. After election if you dial his number would be switched off
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by timilehin007(m): 1:26pm
the the poster above...in a normal circumstances you are not the f2c o...u already booked space B4 the OP even submitted is essay..that's how people like u goes about commenting trash to book space on any random thread and relax, waiting for notifications of the thread hitting FP. look at the time the post make FP look at the time you commented...I déy vex oo
na joke I dey o
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by Ra88: 1:26pm
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by Loba19: 1:26pm
Them go dey form humble waka... Hahaha
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by biosepeter1(m): 1:27pm
Wahala
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by dessz(m): 1:27pm
wetin concern us. if he prostates it is his body so y tell us
9ja has made it such that if I hear any politician saying "if u vote me in, I will provide good roads,24/7 electricity, powerful economy etc"
after hearing it I will be like;
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by Nat2008(m): 1:27pm
Respect in the highest place
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by DatLagboi: 1:28pm
He's problem
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by Vanessa200(f): 1:28pm
So respectful
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by tripzalee(m): 1:28pm
#fundlautech
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by Youngdream1: 1:29pm
If he is wise, the next thing for him now, is to start eating corn or cutting "pomo" in public in order to get the vote of the masses.
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by burkingx(f): 1:29pm
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by dee02(m): 1:29pm
Normal stuff... No biggie here!
Respect the culture.
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by Kelvinortabo: 1:29pm
WHO THEM EPP?
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by UnknownT: 1:29pm
Lemme book this space, since whatever comes out of the mouth of the Oba is divine, let's watch as he wins the election
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by chukiz(m): 1:31pm
Nairaland see news na wah
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:31pm
I earnestly wish that the scumbag is defeated.
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by FrankFrenzy(m): 1:31pm
He is the Man for the Job
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by akphrat(m): 1:32pm
[color=#006600][/color Election. Time don dey near abi]
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by jieta: 1:33pm
timilehin007:how d guy do am pass
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by BABANGBALI: 1:33pm
Just because him wan chop cow, him dey call cow broda
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by allrightsir: 1:33pm
Did I see Omisore there? Nothing good can come from this!
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 1:38pm
Propaganda and sycophancy
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by BerryAnny(m): 1:38pm
Prostrating 4 Obagucci?? Issokay.
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 1:41pm
if na apostle Suleiman now , una go run mouth like tap. lmao humble my ass. gerarahere
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by erico2k2(m): 1:44pm
obiremy:Plz were are this people criticising Ipob members for humbling thier selves b4 Kanu ? Where are those haters ? ?
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by frisky2good(m): 1:48pm
And Kanu is the king of .............................................
erico2k2:
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by AntiWailer: 2:07pm
Na wa oo
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by Topshow2010(m): 2:08pm
Naija politicians and deception are like 5 and 6,honestly am beginning to suspect this man on d death of his brother.
Re: Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) by miqos02(m): 2:09pm
jseen
