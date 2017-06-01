Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ademola Adeleke Prostrates For Oba Rasheed Akanbi (Photos) (14020 Views)

'Our Royal fathers are the custodians of our culture and tradition. I subscribe to the school of thought that gives absolute respect to the traditional institution, so I pay homage at every opportunity I get.



On Sunday 18th July, myself and our party (PDP) Elders, Leaders, Stakeholders and faithfuls paid a courtesy visit to the Emperor of Iwo Empire, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi Telu 1 in his palace in Iwo.



Kabiyesi prayed wholeheartedly for us and we are sure whatever words come from the mouth of the King, is divine'





Oga o, prostrating up and down during campaign. After election if you dial his number would be switched off 28 Likes

the the poster above...in a normal circumstances you are not the f2c o...u already booked space B4 the OP even submitted is essay..that's how people like u goes about commenting trash to book space on any random thread and relax, waiting for notifications of the thread hitting FP. look at the time the post make FP look at the time you commented...I déy vex oo





































na joke I dey o 1 Like

Them go dey form humble waka... Hahaha 1 Like

Wahala 8 Likes

if he prostates it is his body so y tell us



9ja has made it such that if I hear any politician saying "if u vote me in, I will provide good roads,24/7 electricity, powerful economy etc"

Respect in the highest place

He's problem



So respectful





If he is wise, the next thing for him now, is to start eating corn or cutting "pomo" in public in order to get the vote of the masses. 4 Likes

4 Likes

Normal stuff... No biggie here!

Respect the culture.

WHO THEM EPP?

Lemme book this space, since whatever comes out of the mouth of the Oba is divine, let's watch as he wins the election 1 Like

Nairaland see news na wah



I earnestly wish that the scumbag is defeated. I earnestly wish that the scumbag is defeated. 1 Like 1 Share

He is the Man for the Job

[color=#006600][/color Election. Time don dey near abi]

timilehin007:

Just because him wan chop cow, him dey call cow broda

Did I see Omisore there? Nothing good can come from this! 1 Like

Propaganda and sycophancy

Prostrating 4 Obagucci?? Issokay. 1 Like

if na apostle Suleiman now , una go run mouth like tap. lmao humble my ass. gerarahere 2 Likes

erico2k2:



Plz were are this people criticising Ipob members for humbling thier selves b4 Kanu ? Where are those haters ? ? And Kanu is the king of ............................................. 1 Like

Na wa oo

Naija politicians and deception are like 5 and 6,honestly am beginning to suspect this man on d death of his brother.