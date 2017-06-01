₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by TriumphJohnson: 12:27pm
Mavin's Act, Reekado Banks has apologized to all girls who have been faithful for the sins and wrongdoing done by their men.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/reekado-banks-apologizes-to-faithful.html?m=1
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by Chiefly(m): 1:43pm
Hmmm... This one u dey throw apologies everywhere. What u been smoking mate
Loba19:
;Sorry dude maybe next time
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by Loba19: 1:43pm
Ftc
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by NwaAmaikpe: 1:43pm
He is obviously a fool that has no experience with women.
The problem is..men think that they are the real players...
If only men knew wetin women dey knack for their back.
Every girl says they have a boyfriend..yet we still score with them.
It's just a complex symbiotic web
Reekado Banks...just shut up.
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by ekesoft(m): 1:43pm
Ftc
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by Youngdream1: 1:43pm
Attention seeker. I no send you message.
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by nattyjay(m): 1:43pm
Na gurls even worse pass, pretending to be loyal
Which bank is the worst in Nigeria = Reekado Banks
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by oluwatymylehyn(m): 1:44pm
lol
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by dessz(m): 1:44pm
publicity and attention stunt
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:44pm
I ask you to apologize ?
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:44pm
Interesting times.
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by BroZuma: 1:44pm
Okay, now go look for your missing hit songs...
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by nawtielizzie(f): 1:44pm
Sigh!
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:45pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Lolzzz
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by Originality007: 1:45pm
iranu, who send him?
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by TulsaOklahoma: 1:45pm
.
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by mineANDurs(f): 1:46pm
Too late Bro!
We got no heart anymore.
Its game on!
Pocket draining things
"Either you are rich or you go and hug transformer"
cos thats the only thing guys have to offer.
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by ymee(m): 1:46pm
Loba19:
For your mind
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by Dicedpineapple(f): 1:47pm
Chiefly:I love this picture...kinda made me feel hurt sha..
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by jakandeola(m): 1:47pm
Useless guy u didnt see wat dat girls do to guys who told did mu mu dat girls are faithful. cos a girl give u toto first time u now tink wit ur ass. I can neva listen to ur rubbish music again
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by olowobaba10: 1:48pm
WHAT DID HE SMOKE ?
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by positivelord: 1:48pm
who send you??
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by muller101(m): 1:48pm
We send u to apologize?
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by AustineCJ: 1:49pm
Total nonsense, you should use that time of yours and apologise for falling behind these year... more so not all guys are play boys....its in a girls nature to cheat so none is loyal.
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by thesuave10(m): 1:49pm
Apologize for what. It's our nature. Man is by nature a polygamous creature
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by Chiefly(m): 1:49pm
Dicedpineapple:
Yeah, it really deep, can relate too.
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by pinkus: 1:50pm
Oya take am
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by luciouscookie: 1:51pm
jakandeola:So many faithful girls out there but you guys prefer slayqueens.
Only to come to social media and rant once you guys get played.
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by Chiefly(m): 1:51pm
NwaAmaikpe:
He is a player by default... You'll understand his point of view if you were a celebrity and wanted by all Gurls which I doubt you are.
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by adeshinacute(m): 1:52pm
If you in kwara state (UK used) I phone 6 (16gig) for sale @ 119k check my Signature for my contact or come to our shop @ challenge in ilorin
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by duketerry22: 1:53pm
A kid will always be a kid don't worry Reekado the time is coming when you would slap yourself asking yourself what u were thinking stop seeking for attention and allow it to come naturally... And also use your time more productively it's not a necessity to be posting things anyhow to stay relevant sometimes your silence will speak volumes about you and earn u respect...
|Re: Reekado Banks Apologies To Faithful Girls For All Wrongs Done By Men by madbuhari: 1:55pm
waste of megabytes
