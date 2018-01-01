Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats (4084 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source:





cc: lalasticlala, mynd44 Tiwa savage celebrates over 10,000,000 views she got in a month on her song 'maLO' featuring wiz kid. Such a big achievement. See statsSource: http://dailyhappeningblog.blogspot.com.ng/2018/01/tiwa-savage-gets-10-million-views-on.html cc: lalasticlala, mynd44 2 Likes

not even Tbliss can bring her down go girl the sky is your limit She's the definition of a successful ladynot even Tbliss can bring her downgo girl the sky is your limit 8 Likes





Holla! Wizkid made it happen!!Holla! 23 Likes

ok!...next please!...

Wizkid is just like Lil Wayne











If he's in ur track and u don't blow









Guy go find ur blowing instruments for sambisa









Manya on the way with the greatest award just expect that 24 Likes

how that one take affect me.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Issokay

This song was actually a hit.







And it's wOrth it....congratulations Aunty tiwa. 2 Likes

MrHistorian:

Wizkid made it happen!!



Holla!

Back to back





Front to front





Side to side Back to backFront to frontSide to side 4 Likes

What is fame without husband? The beauty of a woman is her husband. I'm not hating though. Nigerians should stop pampering bad stuffs. 2 Likes





agarawu23:

I careless

Olawalesadiq:

how that one take affect me..

Bia. . Na only wuna waka come? One of the best female Nigerian artist of our time.Bia. . Na only wuna waka come?

MrHistorian:

Wizkid made it happen!!

Holla! Which wizkid she gave him a career Which wizkidshe gave him a career 2 Likes

Op not in one month check ur stat...don't give us stupid information 6 Likes

Those people wey dey dislike the song for YouTube, wetiin be their wahala? Even if Jesus post video of heaven dem go still dislike am. 5 Likes

I careless

How come?

By the way We have bigger issues plaguing us aka APC Next year is elections. Who would you vote for? Like for Buhari. Share for Anonymous. 2 Likes

Wizkids voice and calmness in the video actually killed it 4 Likes







biacan:

go girl the sky is your limit

'Anyone who makes the sky a limit will not make heaven' Love the song. Hate her or love her, she has stayed relevant and she and Reekado are presently keeping Mavin afloat.'Anyone who makes the sky a limit will not make heaven' 2 Likes

Ok.



Baba Pick my call too now. I have been calling since.





https://crmnigeria.com Congrats Tiwa.Baba Pick my call too now. I have been calling since.

Nice.

Star Boi tinz

Congrats I love the song.

biacan:

She's the definition of a successful lady not even Tbliss can bring her down go girl the sky is your limit

Una don start again?.



Idle gossip before 8am? Una don start again?.Idle gossip before 8am? 3 Likes 1 Share

Tiwa is one of the great artist in Africa.

More grace for her [b][/b]

nyc

the song make sense sha

Whatever wizkid touches turns gold, holla starboy 2 Likes





African culture to the world. Visit Nigerians no 1 female export. I love her so much.African culture to the world. Visit www.ceeloaded.com and get your quality music and video downloads

taylor88:

Wizkid is just like Lil Wayne











If he's in ur track and u don't blow









Guy go find ur blowing instruments for sambisa









Manya on the way You are very right, Lil Wayne 2008-2014 You are very right, Lil Wayne 2008-2014 2 Likes

Well deserved