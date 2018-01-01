₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by lacemose(m): 7:39am
Tiwa savage celebrates over 10,000,000 views she got in a month on her song 'maLO' featuring wiz kid. Such a big achievement. See stats
Source: http://dailyhappeningblog.blogspot.com.ng/2018/01/tiwa-savage-gets-10-million-views-on.html
cc: lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by biacan(f): 7:41am
She's the definition of a successful lady not even Tbliss can bring her down go girl the sky is your limit
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by MrHistorian: 7:43am
Wizkid made it happen!!
Holla!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by ceezarhh(m): 7:43am
ok!...next please!...
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by taylor88(m): 7:43am
Wizkid is just like Lil Wayne
If he's in ur track and u don't blow
Guy go find ur blowing instruments for sambisa
Manya on the way with the greatest award just expect that
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by Olawalesadiq(m): 7:43am
how that one take affect me..
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by raquel97: 7:43am
Issokay
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by chriskosherbal(m): 7:43am
This song was actually a hit.
And it's wOrth it....congratulations Aunty tiwa.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by taylor88(m): 7:44am
MrHistorian:
Back to back
Front to front
Side to side
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by lonelydora(m): 7:44am
What is fame without husband? The beauty of a woman is her husband. I'm not hating though. Nigerians should stop pampering bad stuffs.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by dalaman: 7:44am
One of the best female Nigerian artist of our time.
agarawu23:
Olawalesadiq:
Bia. . Na only wuna waka come?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by biacan(f): 7:44am
MrHistorian:Which wizkid she gave him a career
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by Eleniyan007(m): 7:45am
Op not in one month check ur stat...don't give us stupid information
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by Asito(m): 7:45am
Those people wey dey dislike the song for YouTube, wetiin be their wahala? Even if Jesus post video of heaven dem go still dislike am.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by agarawu23(m): 7:45am
I careless
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by jeeqaa7(m): 7:45am
How come?
By the way We have bigger issues plaguing us aka APC Next year is elections. Who would you vote for? Like for Buhari. Share for Anonymous.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by kumakunta: 7:45am
Wizkids voice and calmness in the video actually killed it
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by oliidell(m): 7:46am
Love the song. Hate her or love her, she has stayed relevant and she and Reekado are presently keeping Mavin afloat.
biacan:
'Anyone who makes the sky a limit will not make heaven'
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by LordGuru1: 7:46am
Ok.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by adeoba2008(m): 7:46am
Congrats Tiwa.
Baba Pick my call too now. I have been calling since.
https://crmnigeria.com
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by SurePresident: 7:46am
Nice.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by CornFooPanda(m): 7:46am
Star Boi tinz
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by bmxshop: 7:47am
Congrats I love the song.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by Okoyeebos: 7:47am
biacan:
Una don start again?.
Idle gossip before 8am?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by Agbodu2(m): 7:48am
Tiwa is one of the great artist in Africa.
More grace for her [b][/b]
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by arejibadz(m): 7:49am
nyc
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by Emperor119(m): 7:49am
the song make sense sha
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by Edge1(m): 7:49am
Whatever wizkid touches turns gold, holla starboy
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by cystem(m): 7:49am
Nigerians no 1 female export. I love her so much.
Nigerians no 1 female export. I love her so much.
African culture to the world.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by Mandynews(f): 7:50am
taylor88:You are very right, Lil Wayne 2008-2014
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by victichy: 7:50am
Well deserved
|Re: Tiwa Savage Gets Over 10 Million Views On Malo In 1 Month, See Stats by yungmoney447(m): 7:50am
MaLo joor ooo yhu gimme love i never see ooo.
MaLo joor ooo yhu gimme love i never see ooo.
