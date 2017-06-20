₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,907 members, 3,608,425 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 02:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent (804 Views)
|8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by Opinionated: 1:30pm
Talent is natural aptitude or skill. This is the simple and precise result you will get when you Google talent. It is something that you can do effortlessly. While some people have discovered their talent at an early age, others are still struggling to find what they are good at. Even though it is important to uncover your talent from the onset, it is never too late. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares ways to unearth your talent and unleash it to the world.
Meditate
You have to take time out to meditate and open your mind to all paths. This is because talent comes in usual and unusual forms. Hence, you are likely to be blind to what some of your talents really are. A nice place to start when evaluating your talents is to meditate.
Listen to others
Your friends or family members are usually aware of your talents even if you don’t. They must have told and complimented you about what you are great at. Try to listen to them more.
What do you find easy
There are things that you do with little or no stress that others find very difficult. That is probably your talent. You should grab it with both hands and try to hone it.
What you enjoy most
Your talents may be displaying itself in other ways. It may come in the form of what you love or enjoy doing especially during your free time. If you are attracted to it, it is your natural talent. You just need to be self-conscious.
Analyse times you were successful
Look back on your life and analyse the times you were successful. Sometimes what you are successful at can actually be your talent.
Subjects you are passionate about
Like earlier stated, talent comes in various form. So, ask yourself, is there a specific subject that you love to talk about to the extent that your friends tell you to shut up or keep quiet? Consider that subject, perhaps it may be one of your hidden talents.
Just ask your friends
Do not be ashamed to ask your close friends you know that will give you an honest answer about what they think your talents are. Jumia Travel adds that there is no need for them to talk about your flaws. Allow them to share the few things that they think you are good at.
Know what you spend your money on
Your values are connected with what you spend your money and time on. Look closer at what this can tell you about yourself. Remember, it must be something good and positive.
source: http://www.opinions.ng/8-simple-ways-discover-talent/
4 Likes
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by jiorhemen(m): 2:16pm
Great
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by TANKDESTROYER(m): 2:17pm
h
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by blaquebelle: 2:17pm
None work for me
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by Papiikush: 2:17pm
I know how to fück. I can fück a girl and she cums 8 times within 1hr.
How can I make money from my talent? Please advise
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by man4power(m): 2:18pm
Nice post
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by Acecube(m): 2:18pm
nice post
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by Blackie46(m): 2:18pm
What if I like observing people alot? How can I make money with this without becoming another Evans ?
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by ukeme200(m): 2:20pm
Naso
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by shaydeenamz(m): 2:20pm
some people's own go be bet9ja n baba ijebu
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by ukeme200(m): 2:21pm
TANKDESTROYER:
the rush for FTC ehn
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by lozairio(m): 2:22pm
I will give it a try
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by jaybeekay(f): 2:22pm
i can relate to some of the points.
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by marooh(m): 2:23pm
Just ask your friends
I wan be musician I asked my friends how dey take see am
First respond with this ur Fela voice?
2nd respond: u get 50k to play it on air?
Third : did you know how musician that hungry wan kill?
Forth: hahahahahah village teckno
Me: I will let lala and mynd44 to sponsor me
3 Likes
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by Ojugunrege(f): 2:23pm
good points Op.....
but not so straightforward
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by Richydos(m): 2:24pm
blaquebelle:Ahn!!! Make church your last bus stop oooo Cox "Apostle must hear this
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by ekensi01(m): 2:25pm
Nice one.
They're many talent that are wasting here saying they're mods and also some commenting here and there.
Esp yorub
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by adeshinacute(m): 2:27pm
If you in kwara state (UK used) I phone 6 (16gig) for sale @ 119k check my Signature for my contact or come to our shop @ challenge in ilorin
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 2:30pm
h
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by BabaCommander: 2:31pm
My talent is eating and screaming Buhari why!.... Lolz
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by kirchofff(m): 2:31pm
im not even good at nothing
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by BabaCommander: 2:31pm
YOUNGSTUNNA:For hunger!
|Re: 8 Simple Ways To Discover Your Talent by Jolar101: 2:31pm
I have a talent to be the president of a country with good governance to impact positively in the lives of the masses.
But I don't have resources now, what do think?
(0) (Reply)
Strictly For Beec/nipr Professionals / Suggestions On How To Become A Talk Show Host!1 / Ican Ats Iii
Viewing this topic: fajgmail, michoim(m), amaheart(m), deolumike(m), esty27, Fabulocity(f), xtainzy, ovoSoftware, Stanley1155, Ator008(m), nsgee14(m), streetsoldier1(m), crowphantom(m), Naturalobserver(m), dejialam(m), Eyop, segematico, Drezinc, iamdynamite(m), Blackie46(m), Ursino(f), Dbrainiac1(m), kennyemm(m), Temmysexy1(f), kirchofff(m), obivick, g4gerald, OkaiCorne(m), kevincal144, yinparc, AustinSam(m), mubarakyoung, akannishemilore, nellybenn, MySay(m), YOUNGSTUNNA(m), MadeOfBlaq(m), HawttChoco(f), crazysaint(m), sammy329(m), rodeo0070(m), Ezigboune(f), FatGuy, BabaCommander, Sleyanya1(m), Thiago888, Jolar101, Rapfrick(m), abbello and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24