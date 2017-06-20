



Meditate



You have to take time out to meditate and open your mind to all paths. This is because talent comes in usual and unusual forms. Hence, you are likely to be blind to what some of your talents really are. A nice place to start when evaluating your talents is to meditate.



Listen to others



Your friends or family members are usually aware of your talents even if you don’t. They must have told and complimented you about what you are great at. Try to listen to them more.



What do you find easy



There are things that you do with little or no stress that others find very difficult. That is probably your talent. You should grab it with both hands and try to hone it.



What you enjoy most



Your talents may be displaying itself in other ways. It may come in the form of what you love or enjoy doing especially during your free time. If you are attracted to it, it is your natural talent. You just need to be self-conscious.



Analyse times you were successful



Look back on your life and analyse the times you were successful. Sometimes what you are successful at can actually be your talent.



Subjects you are passionate about



Like earlier stated, talent comes in various form. So, ask yourself, is there a specific subject that you love to talk about to the extent that your friends tell you to shut up or keep quiet? Consider that subject, perhaps it may be one of your hidden talents.



Just ask your friends



Do not be ashamed to ask your close friends you know that will give you an honest answer about what they think your talents are. Jumia Travel adds that there is no need for them to talk about your flaws. Allow them to share the few things that they think you are good at.



Know what you spend your money on



Your values are connected with what you spend your money and time on. Look closer at what this can tell you about yourself. Remember, it must be something good and positive.



