22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by zinachidi(m): 2:47pm
The Nigeria police have arrested notorious robbers terrorizing Nigerians along the Badagry/Seme border of Lagos Lagos. The robbers, led by a 22-year-old boy met their waterloo few months after attacking one Mr. Garba Usman and Akubo Ibrahim, who are both officers of the Nigerian customs service where they dispossessed them of their 2006 Toyota Corolla and Lexus 350 SUV and other valuables. Following IGP Ibrahim K Idris’ directives, massive manhunt was launched by Intelligence Response Team led by ACP Abba Kyari.

Kyari in a statement sent to DAILY POST said the gunmen upon arrest confessed attacking and robbing the customs officers sometime in February. He gave the names of the suspects as, Tunji Adesanya, a native of Odojomo in Ondo State, who was just released from Agodi prison Ibadan, Oyo state, Rasaq Lawal, 22 the gang leader, a native of Lalate in Oyo state who was also just released from Agodi prison Ibadan shortly before the robbery.


Others include, Hammed Lawal, 24, a native of Lalate in Oyo State, Olanrewaju Wasiu 29 years, a notorious eiye confraternity member, a native of Ilorin in Kwara state, Kenneth Ohmai 39 years, a native of Benin in Edo state and and Ibrahim Aliu 26 years, a native of Omuaran in Kwara State. He said, “The suspects confessed to the armed robbery attacks on Mr Garba Babayaro and Akubo Idris respectively and several armed robbery attacks in Badagry/Seme areas of Lagos. One Ak47 rifle, one locally made single barrel pistol, one locally made double barrel pistol, four Ak47 rifle magazines with 84 live ammunitions and one Beretta pistol magazine with 10 rounds of live 9mm ammunitions were recovered from the gang,” Kyari said.


He added that serious effort to arrest other fleeing gang members was in progress.

http://dailypost.ng/2017/06/20/police-bust-notorious-robbery-gang-led-22-year-old-boy-lagos-photo/

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 2:49pm
That's the end of Solomon Grundy cool

31 Likes

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by shortgun(m): 2:53pm
Hang them

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by HeOrShe: 2:54pm
What amuses me is how calm and gentle this guys looks as if once u touch dem dey will die


But if dey catch u for road ehhh..

33 Likes 6 Shares

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by gentlezypher: 2:55pm
sad
Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by NwaNimo1(m): 4:10pm
Names checked...... my suspicions were confirmed

47 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:10pm
shocked

We have heard.

Abba Kyari is better than Jack Bauer
Nigerian police can catch every criminal except Shekau and Tompolo...
Nonsense!!!


Back to the real question...

Where is Buhari?

45 Likes 2 Shares

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by burkingx(f): 4:10pm
shocked

1 Like 1 Share

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by Papiikush: 4:10pm
If there is a death penalty for armed robbery, I bet crime rates will reduce.

1 Like

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by TooNoisy(f): 4:10pm
I hope they are the real gang members. I really hope they are not just people the police randomly pick on the streets.

If they are real criminals, then a life sentence should be handed out.

3 Likes

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by Loba19: 4:10pm
At his age I was busy picking beans

1 Like

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by bhouze(m): 4:10pm
na wao 22 yeras old!
Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by chynie: 4:11pm
since Evans the kidnapper story
na only story about police bravery we dey read upandan
cheesy

3 Likes

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by NinaArsenal(f): 4:11pm
Crime everywhere. Nawao.
Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by davie80: 4:11pm
End of the road
Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by mrnairaland1(m): 4:12pm
Did i read ondo?
Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by czaratwork: 4:12pm
NCAN reporting from Ojota

14 Likes

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by JefLonDon(m): 4:12pm
FP am f**king here!!!!
Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 4:12pm
Abba Kyari is a legend Jare

2 Likes

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by alcmene: 4:12pm
They are
Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 4:13pm
Loba19:
At his age I was busy picking beans

That why you are not in crime news now
Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by Built2last: 4:14pm
Name checkers....crime has no tribe
Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by notoriousbabe: 4:15pm
Their group get federal character,all tribes were represented unlike Evans own wey na so so Ibo full am
Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by raker300: 4:15pm
Afonjas

15 Likes

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by unitedsurv: 4:15pm
HeOrShe:
What amuses me is how calm and gentle this guys looks as if once u touch dem dey will die


But if dey catch u for road ehhh..
.as in ehn he taya me o no wonder they say "dont judge a book by it's cover"

1 Like

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by chemicalDisease: 4:15pm
Afonjass 2
Biafra 1

Tournament ACP Abba Kyra Cup.

9 Likes

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by oladimejiX: 4:16pm
Na only Abba dey police?
one Abba is giving criminals a tough time
the Abba is giving Nigerians a tough time with his Cabal

3 Likes

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by BabaDem(m): 4:17pm
It's like dis is front page..!
When job no dey nko... Street ti take over. Get rich or die trying cos one tin must kill a man.

1 Like

Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by 4ward(m): 4:17pm
heyah na devil work oooooooooooo
Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by oyetpel(m): 4:17pm
Abba Kyari, Nigeria's new Jack Bauer

3 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

