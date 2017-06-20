₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by zinachidi(m): 2:47pm
The Nigeria police have arrested notorious robbers terrorizing Nigerians along the Badagry/Seme border of Lagos Lagos. The robbers, led by a 22-year-old boy met their waterloo few months after attacking one Mr. Garba Usman and Akubo Ibrahim, who are both officers of the Nigerian customs service where they dispossessed them of their 2006 Toyota Corolla and Lexus 350 SUV and other valuables. Following IGP Ibrahim K Idris’ directives, massive manhunt was launched by Intelligence Response Team led by ACP Abba Kyari.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 2:49pm
That's the end of Solomon Grundy
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by shortgun(m): 2:53pm
Hang them
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by HeOrShe: 2:54pm
What amuses me is how calm and gentle this guys looks as if once u touch dem dey will die
But if dey catch u for road ehhh..
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by gentlezypher: 2:55pm
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by NwaNimo1(m): 4:10pm
Names checked...... my suspicions were confirmed
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:10pm
We have heard.
Abba Kyari is better than Jack Bauer
Nigerian police can catch every criminal except Shekau and Tompolo...
Nonsense!!!
Back to the real question...
Where is Buhari?
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by burkingx(f): 4:10pm
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by Papiikush: 4:10pm
If there is a death penalty for armed robbery, I bet crime rates will reduce.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by TooNoisy(f): 4:10pm
I hope they are the real gang members. I really hope they are not just people the police randomly pick on the streets.
If they are real criminals, then a life sentence should be handed out.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by Loba19: 4:10pm
At his age I was busy picking beans
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by bhouze(m): 4:10pm
na wao 22 yeras old!
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by chynie: 4:11pm
since Evans the kidnapper story
na only story about police bravery we dey read upandan
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by NinaArsenal(f): 4:11pm
Crime everywhere. Nawao.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by davie80: 4:11pm
End of the road
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by mrnairaland1(m): 4:12pm
Did i read ondo?
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by czaratwork: 4:12pm
NCAN reporting from Ojota
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by JefLonDon(m): 4:12pm
FP am f**king here!!!!
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 4:12pm
Abba Kyari is a legend Jare
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by alcmene: 4:12pm
They are
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 4:13pm
Loba19:
That why you are not in crime news now
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by Built2last: 4:14pm
Name checkers....crime has no tribe
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by notoriousbabe: 4:15pm
Their group get federal character,all tribes were represented unlike Evans own wey na so so Ibo full am
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by raker300: 4:15pm
Afonjas
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by unitedsurv: 4:15pm
HeOrShe:.as in ehn he taya me o no wonder they say "dont judge a book by it's cover"
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by chemicalDisease: 4:15pm
Afonjass 2
Biafra 1
Tournament ACP Abba Kyra Cup.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by oladimejiX: 4:16pm
Na only Abba dey police?
one Abba is giving criminals a tough time
the Abba is giving Nigerians a tough time with his Cabal
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by BabaDem(m): 4:17pm
It's like dis is front page..!
When job no dey nko... Street ti take over. Get rich or die trying cos one tin must kill a man.
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by 4ward(m): 4:17pm
heyah na devil work oooooooooooo
|Re: 22-Year-Old Man-Led Robbery Gang Busted In Lagos By Police (Photo) by oyetpel(m): 4:17pm
Abba Kyari, Nigeria's new Jack Bauer
