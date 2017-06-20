The Nigeria police have arrested notorious robbers terrorizing Nigerians along the Badagry/Seme border of Lagos Lagos. The robbers, led by a 22-year-old boy met their waterloo few months after attacking one Mr. Garba Usman and Akubo Ibrahim, who are both officers of the Nigerian customs service where they dispossessed them of their 2006 Toyota Corolla and Lexus 350 SUV and other valuables. Following IGP Ibrahim K Idris’ directives, massive manhunt was launched by Intelligence Response Team led by ACP Abba Kyari.



Kyari in a statement sent to DAILY POST said the gunmen upon arrest confessed attacking and robbing the customs officers sometime in February. He gave the names of the suspects as, Tunji Adesanya, a native of Odojomo in Ondo State, who was just released from Agodi prison Ibadan, Oyo state, Rasaq Lawal, 22 the gang leader, a native of Lalate in Oyo state who was also just released from Agodi prison Ibadan shortly before the robbery.





Others include, Hammed Lawal, 24, a native of Lalate in Oyo State, Olanrewaju Wasiu 29 years, a notorious eiye confraternity member, a native of Ilorin in Kwara state, Kenneth Ohmai 39 years, a native of Benin in Edo state and and Ibrahim Aliu 26 years, a native of Omuaran in Kwara State. He said, “The suspects confessed to the armed robbery attacks on Mr Garba Babayaro and Akubo Idris respectively and several armed robbery attacks in Badagry/Seme areas of Lagos. One Ak47 rifle, one locally made single barrel pistol, one locally made double barrel pistol, four Ak47 rifle magazines with 84 live ammunitions and one Beretta pistol magazine with 10 rounds of live 9mm ammunitions were recovered from the gang,” Kyari said.





He added that serious effort to arrest other fleeing gang members was in progress.



