|Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by lalasticlala(m): 5:12pm
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/06/20/photos-faces-kidnappers/
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by Lalas247(f): 5:14pm
Kai this is peak
Lefulefu bia do you know these boys
Awon team Evans
Red eyes of laive
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by jaytime(m): 5:14pm
Hmmm, police, our friends dey shine these days like kilode!
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by jmaxjohn(m): 5:14pm
Na so
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by Ermacc: 5:17pm
NCAN reporters are waiting for the names.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by boman2014: 5:22pm
Ermacc:i i SIR !
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by oake(m): 5:25pm
Na wao! See their faces. Faces of the devil.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by Moreoffaith(m): 5:26pm
AWON EYAN EVANS.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by Jakumo(m): 5:28pm
Them is some ugly, devious and evil looking muffugus, and that is no lie. I would have no trouble making up my mind to repeatedly blast away at any of those demons without hesitation, should the occasion arise.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by lefulefu(m): 5:29pm
Lalas247:slaydaddies/evansboys
see dhier endtime faces
i dont associate with slaydaddies
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by Lalas247(f): 5:31pm
lefulefu:Wahlahi that light skin one don slay finish
But they are kids o na teachers them dey kidnap ... for what ? Money?
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by lefulefu(m): 5:35pm
Lalas247:these ones na kindergaten kidnappers .dem dey kidnap teachers and other civil servants for salary ransome.Evans own na d big stuff
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by Lalas247(f): 5:37pm
lefulefu:Evans will be crying reading this
Bet the pic 3( red eye with red shirt) he fit pass Evans when him grow up
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by lefulefu(m): 5:41pm
Lalas247:my chest
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by sukkot: 5:45pm
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by BroZuma: 5:45pm
My people, where is President Muhammadu Buhari?
Wait ooo, that guy tattoo nah Yanga Boy dem write
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by FemiEddy(m): 5:46pm
see tattoo"yanga boy" After serious beating dat tattoo will change to" prison boy"
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by tesppidd: 5:46pm
The first guy looks like Evans.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by brunofarad(m): 5:46pm
Boys don't want to use their head
They want quick money
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by careytommy7(m): 5:46pm
The real kidnappers have settled police so they are using these 'innocent' boys to cover.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by Oyindidi(f): 5:47pm
See the tatoo for the last one hand
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by Jaytecq(m): 5:48pm
to Kidnap is now a Job in here in N...a
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by eluquenson(m): 5:48pm
Don't they have names ni or spam bot is hiding names now
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by GeneralOjukwu: 5:49pm
Names: 1. Uchenna 2. Okechukwu 3. Ifeanyi 4. Chibuzor.....
Race : Jews
Country of origin: ? Unknown?
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by able20(m): 5:49pm
The wey dem take yellow, dem fit he from SE/SS Beck's Yoruba pple black wella.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by NubiLove(m): 5:49pm
it seems kidnapping is now more lucrative to criminals than armed robbery.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by mybestlove(m): 5:50pm
Kudos to the Nigerian police. Please guys remove your hands from crime, it doesn't pay. The last day, the regret that you will feel definitely will surpass all the days you thought you enjoyed.
#killcrime
#goodlifepayes
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by Marcelinho(m): 5:50pm
what we are expecting, more are coming in the next days
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by Camlot000007: 5:50pm
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by kurungu92: 5:50pm
I Want Names
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by LetUSbleep: 5:50pm
|Re: Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics by oshe11(m): 5:50pm
All these tin mumu wen 15yrs old boy go use ahine for warri nai b daredevil kidnappers
Abeg mk sure u use dia blood n kidney for moni ritual or to save life
See as Dem blike REPROBATES that needs to be EXORCISED
