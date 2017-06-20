Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnappers Of Students Of Nigerian-turkish International College Arraigned. Pics (3516 Views)

Kidnappers Of Igbonla Model School Students Bore A Hole On School Fence / Police Arrest Kidnappers Of Turkish School Children & Their Staff, Recover Money / Two Staff, 3 Students Of Turkish International School Kidnapped (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









The Nigeria Police on Tuesday arraigned suspected kidnappers of students of Nigerian-Turkish International College (NTIC) Isheri, Ogun State, before the Federal High Court, Abuja.



The five-man gang kidnapped six students and teachers on January 13, 2017.



Photos by Femi Ipaye

















https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/06/20/photos-faces-kidnappers/



Lefulefu bia do you know these boys



Awon team Evans

Red eyes of laive Kai this is peakLefulefu bia do you know these boysAwon team EvansRed eyes of laive

Hmmm, police, our friends dey shine these days like kilode! 7 Likes

Na so

NCAN reporters are waiting for the names.

Ermacc:

NCAN reporters are waiting for the names. i i SIR ! i i SIR ! 1 Like

Na wao! See their faces. Faces of the devil.

AWON EYAN EVANS.

Them is some ugly, devious and evil looking muffugus, and that is no lie. I would have no trouble making up my mind to repeatedly blast away at any of those demons without hesitation, should the occasion arise.

Lalas247:

Kai this is peak

Lefulefu bia do you know these boys



Awon team Evans slaydaddies/evansboys

see dhier endtime faces

i dont associate with slaydaddies slaydaddies/evansboyssee dhier endtime facesi dont associate with slaydaddies 2 Likes

lefulefu:



slaydaddies/evansboys

see dhier endtime faces

i dont associate with slaydaddies Wahlahi that light skin one don slay finish

But they are kids o na teachers them dey kidnap ... for what ? Money? Wahlahi that light skin one don slay finishBut they are kids o na teachers them dey kidnap ... for what ? Money?

Lalas247:



Wahlahi that light skin one don slay finish

But they are kids o na teachers them dey kidnap ... for what ? Money?



these ones na kindergaten kidnappers .dem dey kidnap teachers and other civil servants for salary ransome.Evans own na d big stuff these ones na kindergaten kidnappers.dem dey kidnap teachers and other civil servants for salary ransome.Evans own na d big stuff 1 Like

lefulefu:



these ones na kindergaten kidnappers .dem dey kidnap teachers and other civil servants for salary ransome.Evans own na d big stuff Evans will be crying reading this

Bet the pic 3( red eye with red shirt) he fit pass Evans when him grow up Evans will be crying reading thisBet the pic 3( red eye with red shirt) he fit pass Evans when him grow up

Lalas247:



Evans will be crying reading this

Bet the pic 3( red eye with red shirt) he fit pass Evans when him grow up my chest my chest 2 Likes 1 Share





My people, where is President Muhammadu Buhari?

Wait ooo, that guy tattoo nah Yanga Boy dem write

see tattoo"yanga boy" After serious beating dat tattoo will change to" prison boy"

The first guy looks like Evans.

Boys don't want to use their head









They want quick money

The real kidnappers have settled police so they are using these 'innocent' boys to cover.

See the tatoo for the last one hand

to Kidnap is now a Job in here in N...a

Don't they have names ni or spam bot is hiding names now

Names: 1. Uchenna 2. Okechukwu 3. Ifeanyi 4. Chibuzor.....



Race : Jews



Country of origin: ? Unknown?





The wey dem take yellow, dem fit he from SE/SS Beck's Yoruba pple black wella.

it seems kidnapping is now more lucrative to criminals than armed robbery.

Kudos to the Nigerian police. Please guys remove your hands from crime, it doesn't pay. The last day, the regret that you will feel definitely will surpass all the days you thought you enjoyed.

#killcrime

#goodlifepayes

what we are expecting, more are coming in the next days

pls help me with any Pt job around abeokuta



Am so broke now



Email address amgettingsquared@gmail.com

I Want Names