Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) (9378 Views)

EFCC Recovers N250Million Cash From Balogun Market, Lagos Today (Pics) / Photos Of Tinubu Addressing Protesters In Lagos Today / LASTMA Official Seen Using Sugarcane Instead Of 'kondo" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Watch video below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWp2dMqDxWY



Source: Policeman attached to the Makinde police station, seen using a POS to extort a bike rider, today, on Olowora street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.Watch video below:Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/20/video-policeman-seen-using-a-pos-to-extort-money-from-bike-rider-at-lagos-today/ 1 Like

Only in Nigeria........ messed up country, 11 Likes

The foundation of the NPF is faulty 9 Likes

but this money ehn...I must make am



Love of money is just too much in d world of today but this money ehn...I must make amLove of money is just too much in d world of today 2 Likes

Pos? I just weak for this one AGAIN!!!!!

No excuse

You see a Nigerian police and you don't hiss, you are not a Nigerian 2 Likes 1 Share

Cc: Lalasticlala

The truth must be said corruption has actually increased and become more desperate under the Buhari govt just like it was experienced during his last stint as head of state too...Buhari is actually the architect of desperate Nigerian corruption not because he wants too but because his bad leadership always thrust so much uncertainty and poverty on Nigerians so much that the citizen adapt to being ultra desperate and corrupt just so they can survive 5 Likes 2 Shares

Welcome to Nigeria, a land where everything is possible.

This only happen in Nigeria





Are you building on a swampy area, want to do pile foundation /Need Roof parapet.

Reduce the building load by making use of polystyrene material for your roof parapet and slab.

Click below to get more information



http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene Nigeria police can hardly change, the bad eggs among them are the ones that even teach criminals how to go about crime without been cut. I don't want to believe this man is the only one involved in this , I sense one of their Oga who owns a business might have given it to him to monitor how much was received during the day so that he won't be cheated.Are you building on a swampy area, want to do pile foundation /Need Roof parapet.Reduce the building load by making use of polystyrene material for your roof parapet and slab.Click below to get more information 1 Like

That guy is related to Evans





That policeman deserves a cold bottle of Guinness stout for his ingenuity.

That's what the NPF needs now...officers who think outside the box.



Drivers and commuters have gotten so clever these days that they always feign one excuse when stopped at checkpoints.



Now there is no excuse anymore, you must pay for your crime literally. That policeman deserves a cold bottle of Guinness stout for his ingenuity.That's what the NPF needs now...officers who think outside the box.Drivers and commuters have gotten so clever these days that they always feign one excuse when stopped at checkpoints. 6 Likes 1 Share

Is there anything unimaginable that the Nigerian Police cant do ?

What if a buyer is trying to report to the police about a trader trying to cheat him - or something? The video is too short to ascertain anything.



Or



Policeman: what are you carrying in the black nylon?

Man: brings out POS machine and gives policeman 3 Likes

the time is now to rescue our future!

This country eh!! 1 Like

na them them 4 Likes

Are u serious??

Police is embracing cashless policy

Buhari said his government fighting corruption





Meanwhile since his assumption of office there've been newer innovations for corruption



And as for that Police officer this is exactly what he deserve 1 Like

Believe those ashawo recording it at ur own peril.

That's it.. Nigeria must go

Naija I hail thee

I saw a comedy video about this before o. I thought it was just a joke

NwaAmaikpe:





That policeman deserves a cold bottle of Guinness stout for his ingenuity.

That's what the NPF needs now...officers who think outside the box.



Drivers and commuters have gotten so clever these days that they always feign one excuse when stopped at checkpoints.



Now there is no excuse anymore, you must pay for your crime literally.



I would love to be extorted this way by the police. In under 2 hours after leaving the spot, there will be a civil suit in court for 250 million Naira against the Police. I would love to be extorted this way by the police. In under 2 hours after leaving the spot, there will be a civil suit in court for 250 million Naira against the Police.

all dz bloggers will just do anything to shade police, one question u shud ask ursef is, is d pos registered with d police guy account?. and wat will a policeman b doing with a pos terminal

For all those complaining and acting shocked.. it is because of our in-action and wide-agape wide-eyed expression that illiterates continue to lord it over us as they ruin Nigeria

MadCow1:







I would love to be extorted this way by the police. In under 2 hours after leaving the spot, there will be a civil suit in court for 250 million Naira against the Police. and u also believe dat pool put up by one Hungary blogger just to drive traffic? and u also believe dat pool put up by one Hungary blogger just to drive traffic? 2 Likes