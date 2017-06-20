₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by toba400: 5:16pm
Policeman attached to the Makinde police station, seen using a POS to extort a bike rider, today, on Olowora street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.
Watch video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWp2dMqDxWY
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/20/video-policeman-seen-using-a-pos-to-extort-money-from-bike-rider-at-lagos-today/
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by NwaNimo1(m): 5:17pm
Only in Nigeria........ messed up country,
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by sarrki(m): 5:17pm
The foundation of the NPF is faulty
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by UwaBuPawPaw: 5:18pm
but this money ehn...I must make am
Love of money is just too much in d world of today
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by TANKDESTROYER(m): 5:20pm
Pos? I just weak for this one AGAIN!!!!!
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by Caustics: 5:28pm
No excuse
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by Papiikush: 5:36pm
You see a Nigerian police and you don't hiss, you are not a Nigerian
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by toba400: 6:22pm
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by SalamRushdie: 6:24pm
The truth must be said corruption has actually increased and become more desperate under the Buhari govt just like it was experienced during his last stint as head of state too...Buhari is actually the architect of desperate Nigerian corruption not because he wants too but because his bad leadership always thrust so much uncertainty and poverty on Nigerians so much that the citizen adapt to being ultra desperate and corrupt just so they can survive
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 7:42pm
Welcome to Nigeria, a land where everything is possible.
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by TheHistorian(m): 7:42pm
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by divicode: 7:42pm
This only happen in Nigeria
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by Teewhy2: 7:42pm
Nigeria police can hardly change, the bad eggs among them are the ones that even teach criminals how to go about crime without been cut. I don't want to believe this man is the only one involved in this , I sense one of their Oga who owns a business might have given it to him to monitor how much was received during the day so that he won't be cheated.
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by bankyblue(m): 7:42pm
That guy is related to Evans
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:42pm
That policeman deserves a cold bottle of Guinness stout for his ingenuity.
That's what the NPF needs now...officers who think outside the box.
Drivers and commuters have gotten so clever these days that they always feign one excuse when stopped at checkpoints.
Now there is no excuse anymore, you must pay for your crime literally.
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by mebad(m): 7:42pm
Is there anything unimaginable that the Nigerian Police cant do ?
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by Nymbols1(m): 7:42pm
What if a buyer is trying to report to the police about a trader trying to cheat him - or something? The video is too short to ascertain anything.
Or
Policeman: what are you carrying in the black nylon?
Man: brings out POS machine and gives policeman
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by islandmoon: 7:43pm
the time is now to rescue our future!
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by prodiG(m): 7:43pm
This country eh!!
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 7:43pm
na them them
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by unlimitedsoundz(m): 7:43pm
Are u serious??
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by lilfreezy: 7:43pm
Police is embracing cashless policy
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by davibid: 7:44pm
Buhari said his government fighting corruption
Meanwhile since his assumption of office there've been newer innovations for corruption
And as for that Police officer this is exactly what he deserve
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by tellwisdom: 7:46pm
Believe those ashawo recording it at ur own peril.
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by MadCow1: 7:46pm
That's it.. Nigeria must go
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by Decapo: 7:47pm
Naija I hail thee
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by ikp120(m): 7:48pm
I saw a comedy video about this before o. I thought it was just a joke
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by MadCow1: 7:48pm
NwaAmaikpe:
I would love to be extorted this way by the police. In under 2 hours after leaving the spot, there will be a civil suit in court for 250 million Naira against the Police.
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by Iamsammy(m): 7:49pm
all dz bloggers will just do anything to shade police, one question u shud ask ursef is, is d pos registered with d police guy account?. and wat will a policeman b doing with a pos terminal
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by LaEvilIMiss(f): 7:50pm
For all those complaining and acting shocked.. it is because of our in-action and wide-agape wide-eyed expression that illiterates continue to lord it over us as they ruin Nigeria
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by Iamsammy(m): 7:52pm
MadCow1:and u also believe dat pool put up by one Hungary blogger just to drive traffic?
|Re: Policeman Uses A POS To Extort Money From Bike Rider In Lagos (Video) by Josephamstrong1(m): 7:54pm
Lord...
