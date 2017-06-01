Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) (1325 Views)

I shall Not Die Young. PUO Escapes Death as Car Surmarsualted Three Times along Enugu -Awgu Expressway Enugu State.



He that keeps me neither Sleeps Nor Slumber



Having Minor Pains in my Body..



https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/i-shall-not-die-young-man-says-car-somersaults-multiple-times-enugu-photos.html A young man identified as Promise if filled with thanks to God after surviving a horrible motor accident along Enugu -Awgu Expressway in Enugu State earlier today. Sharing his experience via his Facebook timeline, the young man wrote; 1 Like 1 Share

hapi survival, pls endavor to go for check up. 1 Like

Lucky you

Thank God For Your Life

God save you.

I shall not die young also 3 Likes

After you survive you begin make mouth.

This is minor. Looking at the car, no damage to the interior, you'll know the occupants must have survived.

does Evan know about this?

oluwa seun

I thank God 4 ur life...i can imagine...

Likely cause - Overspeeding

God is good... congratulations BTW, who counted it?

Same to me.. I shall not die Young

The rate at which people fear death is unimaginable .....Remember, the fear of death is worse than death itself.

Grace

His juju is very strong...

Evan must hear this

you shall not die young .God will grant u ur request

You Must Die Before your Time IJN, You and NwaAmakipe must die, Dieeeeeeeee

Yes ooo but live to fulfill ur purpose in life

Not ma portion to die young

Thank God for life.... Indeed, it's not yet your time to die.



Funny enough, there are some set of people who would be complaining about there car instead of thanking God for life.

The guy got lucky and beside the damage on the car was not much.

