₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,826,127 members, 3,609,206 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 June 2017 at 09:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) (1325 Views)
"I Hold No Grudges Against Anyone" -- James Ibori Says After His Release. Photos / Governor Ugwuanyi Observing The 3Day Fasting Declared In Enugu (pics) / Arase At The Scene Of The Fulani Hersdmen Attack In Enugu (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:29pm
A young man identified as Promise if filled with thanks to God after surviving a horrible motor accident along Enugu -Awgu Expressway in Enugu State earlier today. Sharing his experience via his Facebook timeline, the young man wrote;
I shall Not Die Young. PUO Escapes Death as Car Surmarsualted Three Times along Enugu -Awgu Expressway Enugu State.
He that keeps me neither Sleeps Nor Slumber
Having Minor Pains in my Body..
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/i-shall-not-die-young-man-says-car-somersaults-multiple-times-enugu-photos.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 6:32pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by newyorks(m): 6:34pm
hapi survival, pls endavor to go for check up.
1 Like
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by Theyveedo(m): 6:38pm
Lucky you
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by Micheezy7(m): 8:58pm
Thank God For Your Life
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by Ericaikince(m): 8:58pm
God save you.
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by deb303(f): 8:58pm
I shall not die young also
3 Likes
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by WORLDPEACE(m): 8:58pm
After you survive you begin make mouth.
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by XXLDICK(m): 8:58pm
This is minor. Looking at the car, no damage to the interior, you'll know the occupants must have survived.
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by Ericaikince(m): 8:59pm
does Evan know about this?
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by obajoey(m): 8:59pm
oluwa seun
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by immortal145: 8:59pm
I thank God 4 ur life...i can imagine...
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by Goahead(m): 9:00pm
Likely cause - Overspeeding
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by dammike(m): 9:00pm
God is good... congratulations BTW, who counted it?
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by NLProblemChild(m): 9:00pm
Same to me.. I shall not die Young
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by elderhimself(m): 9:00pm
The rate at which people fear death is unimaginable .....Remember, the fear of death is worse than death itself.
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by Sharon6(f): 9:00pm
Grace
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by Fresca(f): 9:01pm
His juju is very strong...
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by Ericaikince(m): 9:01pm
Evan must hear this
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by Abfinest007(m): 9:02pm
you shall not die young .God will grant u ur request
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by NLTroubleChild: 9:02pm
You Must Die Before your Time IJN, You and NwaAmakipe must die, Dieeeeeeeee
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by obembet(m): 9:02pm
Yes ooo but live to fulfill ur purpose in life
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by Psalmpy(m): 9:02pm
Not ma portion to die young
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by VeniJu: 9:03pm
Thank God for life.... Indeed, it's not yet your time to die.
Funny enough, there are some set of people who would be complaining about there car instead of thanking God for life.
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by chakula(m): 9:03pm
The guy got lucky and beside the damage on the car was not much.
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by oldfoolnigger(m): 9:03pm
lalasticlala is also viewing!!!
lala do u believe in miracles?
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by johnjay4u2u(m): 9:03pm
Weather for 2=Pregnancy for 1
Be wise!Drink hot tea and cover yourself with the blood of Jesus!
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by curvilicious: 9:04pm
NLTroubleChild:
Lol
Patiently waiting to see him fight u to death
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by orjaha(m): 9:05pm
your God needs you
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:05pm
|Re: Man's Car Somersaulted Multiple Times In Enugu (Photos) by Sunmibare6(m): 9:06pm
His church pastor will be like "You see, that's the power of the water you drank last year at the crusade "
(0) (Reply)
Free Vacation In Las Vegas Or Thailand / British Airways Plane Catches Fire At Las Vegas Airport (photo) / Fashola Should Complete Lagos/ibadan Expressway, Says Fasanmi
Viewing this topic: divineshare(m), DammyInforms(m), tunezvic(m), phiyin4God, klarke(m), stonedigital, bamisefoster(m), module(m), jerryfisher(m), khalids, osasighalo(m), iykofias(m), gotnel, Maureenah(f), heckymaicon(m), ib4real95(m), julioralph(m), piagetskinner(m), Emeritusseun(m), Ziinno(f), jikjimmy, Godman001(m), oldfoolnigger(m), cricifixo(m), easternguy, Jacobx007, pogolowa1, bouncin04, Treasurewamiri(f), Hollary(m), Abfinest007(m), Jaiyeola24, fmprof, Myexpo, Baroba(m), mekd, trojanviru, MistadeRegal(m), preewtychamp23(f), BiafraBushBoy(m), connectpoint, LilPeezy(m), Molebs(m), mebad(m), lexyman(m), uchediego(m), lekzyn(m), oluwafemi89(m), zeezeegal(f), Odunharry(m), TimAllen, dan56, COdeGenesis, Kfed4ril(m), DozieInc(m), lungtruth(m), Ralphdan(m), Fimbiology(m), newsnigeria01, sammie771, feelings1, expee06(m), achinice(m), Decapo, okpukpu(m), vickiej(m), seeker121(m), ednut1(m), Hereigns4eva, joyjonathan, Sultannayef, joewhale, hammer6, raphafire, rafeelly(m), kennyone, sichri(m), paulinus2(m), edawg(m), Adeinfo, orjaha(m), edunis02, emmsnice(m), double0seven(m), ipobarecriminals, unclepach, Nkemakonam62, Leebeedo(m), isaac7819(m), wahabest(m), gabbywatch77, ukay2, WORLDPEACE(m), barule, fleshb(m), Isuachrist, amoleoluyinka, EmeeNaka, monaPhilz(m), HIPROFILE(m), neyop85(m), Inception(m), Excelento(m), obinoral1179(m), Schematics, Sunmibare6(m), vicky3(m), kosablaze(m), kingLebron, schot(m), eddyrymz(m) and 187 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18