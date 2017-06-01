Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] (12055 Views)

See his snapshots below...



Its quite rare to see a Nigerian proudly showing off his passport but ace disc jockey, DJ Spinal got offended by a statement and decided to brag about Nigeria by flaunting his passport and quoting it with the words; "the best country in the world"... Tho many will beg to differ on this note...See his snapshots below...

proud Nigerian or high on codeine and trams 37 Likes 2 Shares

who that one epp 7 Likes

Yes oo!! Naija for life! 16 Likes 2 Shares

u become proud of naija when u make it in naija 38 Likes 2 Shares

samincredible44:

u become proud of naija when u make it in naija

OR when you are chopping free govt money OR when you are chopping free govt money 36 Likes

oloshi 2 Likes

I NEED MY BIAFRAN PASSPORT NOTIN ELSE



We all know 75% of Nigerians will jump without hesitation at a USA passport.



Not leaving out DJ Spinall



23 Likes

I never knew this DJ is a mumuu 7 Likes 1 Share

Yinmuuuu, even Nigerian passport different from Nigerian passport. Some people's passport no get Benin Republic stamp and some get almost all the countries for the world stamp 6 Likes

Yes o. Up naija,u r always welcome 2 Likes

Brag or not, thats your cup of tea. Its your passport not mine 1 Like

No doubt the nigga is high on something strong.please pass me a wrap.

Dj spinall againio

In mr eazi voice.

Spin am again

"it is good to believe in the Nigerian dream, but the issue is , i will rather travel abroad and believe from there" 6 Likes 2 Shares

So?

Honestly I see Nigerians as very happy

pple

Whatever happens good or bad will be

used as a joke or even for advert

For example ...

You ll soon hear "Buy Evans paracetamol it will kidnap all your headache 14 Likes

Trust me, I'm not embarrassed about my Nigerian passport.



It's a pride to me. Being Nigerian is a pride especially when other Africans are present. 3 Likes

weldone man

Okay

With this type of mentality he is part of the problem, how can we find a 'solution' when we keep denying there is a "problem"?? The fact that he has little change in his pocket and access to things that make him comfortable doesnt mean he should be shying away from the 'truth'. Too many people are hungry and frustrated in this country and all we hear everyday is big grammar and leaders protecting their selfish interests.......... 8 Likes

tdayof:

Trust me, I'm not embarrassed about my Nigerian passport.



It's a pride to me. Being Nigerian is a pride especially when other Africans are present. Then you've never left the shore of Nigeria never. If you are well traveled, there would be instances when you are ashame to say you are a Nigerian. Even being interrogated at the airport more than other nationalities because of your passport is enough embarrassment. Then you've never left the shore of Nigeria never. If you are well traveled, there would be instances when you are ashame to say you are a Nigerian. Even being interrogated at the airport more than other nationalities because of your passport is enough embarrassment. 7 Likes

only the hungry ones will not be proud of the country....NIGERIA I HAIL THEE



for most of you that are not proud of your country NIGERIA is a shame because you have not or never make any contribution to the uprightness of the citizens of the great country.....most Nigeria mindset is how to cheat his or her next neighbour but thank God NIGERIANS are the most happiest people in the world 2 Likes

naija for life. ... you can port togo if you don't like naija 1 Like

this guy is just mocking Nigeria passport... best country in the world... opposite

Abeg come and take mine and give me US passport. Nonsense

When osogbo weed is at work 1 Like

Because e dun for you.. Na im mk u cal am best country in the world.. Until when everywhere gud for ma syd na im den I go reason like dis..

