|Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by TunezMediaTV: 8:00pm
Its quite rare to see a Nigerian proudly showing off his passport but ace disc jockey, DJ Spinal got offended by a statement and decided to brag about Nigeria by flaunting his passport and quoting it with the words; "the best country in the world"... Tho many will beg to differ on this note...
See his snapshots below...
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by etzskillz(m): 8:01pm
proud Nigerian or high on codeine and trams
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by praizephoto(m): 8:10pm
who that one epp
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by Fresca(f): 8:48pm
Yes oo!! Naija for life!
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by samincredible44(m): 8:52pm
u become proud of naija when u make it in naija
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by SalamRushdie: 9:05pm
samincredible44:
OR when you are chopping free govt money
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by temitope277(m): 9:24pm
oloshi
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by ymee(m): 9:57pm
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by TheHistorian(m): 9:57pm
We all know 75% of Nigerians will jump without hesitation at a USA passport.
Not leaving out DJ Spinall
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by googlepikins: 9:57pm
I never knew this DJ is a mumuu
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by winkmart: 9:57pm
Yinmuuuu, even Nigerian passport different from Nigerian passport. Some people's passport no get Benin Republic stamp and some get almost all the countries for the world stamp
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by olufoluke: 9:57pm
Yes o. Up naija,u r always welcome
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by mmafhew(m): 9:58pm
Brag or not, thats your cup of tea. Its your passport not mine
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by Cladez(m): 9:58pm
No doubt the nigga is high on something strong.please pass me a wrap.
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by 2shure: 9:58pm
Dj spinall againio
In mr eazi voice.
Spin am again
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by highrise07: 9:58pm
"it is good to believe in the Nigerian dream, but the issue is , i will rather travel abroad and believe from there"
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by SoldierBoy1(m): 9:58pm
So?
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by nwachinemelu(m): 9:58pm
Honestly I see Nigerians as very happy
pple
Whatever happens good or bad will be
used as a joke or even for advert
For example ...
You ll soon hear "Buy Evans paracetamol it will kidnap all your headache
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by tdayof(m): 9:58pm
Trust me, I'm not embarrassed about my Nigerian passport.
It's a pride to me. Being Nigerian is a pride especially when other Africans are present.
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by Yomit71: 9:58pm
weldone man
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by Felaak47(m): 9:59pm
Okay
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by soberdrunk(m): 9:59pm
With this type of mentality he is part of the problem, how can we find a 'solution' when we keep denying there is a "problem"?? The fact that he has little change in his pocket and access to things that make him comfortable doesnt mean he should be shying away from the 'truth'. Too many people are hungry and frustrated in this country and all we hear everyday is big grammar and leaders protecting their selfish interests..........
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by fairprincekenzy(m): 10:00pm
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by drakeli: 10:00pm
tdayof:Then you've never left the shore of Nigeria never. If you are well traveled, there would be instances when you are ashame to say you are a Nigerian. Even being interrogated at the airport more than other nationalities because of your passport is enough embarrassment.
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by onajo2000(m): 10:00pm
only the hungry ones will not be proud of the country....NIGERIA I HAIL THEE
for most of you that are not proud of your country NIGERIA is a shame because you have not or never make any contribution to the uprightness of the citizens of the great country.....most Nigeria mindset is how to cheat his or her next neighbour but thank God NIGERIANS are the most happiest people in the world
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by laurel03: 10:00pm
naija for life. ... you can port togo if you don't like naija
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by madbuhari: 10:00pm
this guy is just mocking Nigeria passport... best country in the world... opposite
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by Realwvn(m): 10:00pm
Abeg come and take mine and give me US passport. Nonsense
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by chimoney17(m): 10:01pm
When osogbo weed is at work
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by richy16(m): 10:01pm
Because e dun for you.. Na im mk u cal am best country in the world.. Until when everywhere gud for ma syd na im den I go reason like dis..
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by Tenim47(m): 10:01pm
pastpo
|Re: Dj Spinal Brags About His Nigerian Passport [PICS] by dacovajnr: 10:03pm
temitope277:
