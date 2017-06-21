₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by Islie: 7:26am
… . he didn ’ t complete his wife ’ s traditional rites – Father - in -law
Samson Folarin
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by jay2pee(m): 7:29am
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by Caustics: 7:30am
how can he name his child a yoruba name when both families have no ties to yoruba. The father in law was right on that part. He is probably withholding the child because of loss of his daughter.
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by qualityovenbake(m): 7:53am
Who are we to believe
However, Osochukwu, explained that he did not abduct the child, saying the 39- year - old did not marry his daughter in accordance with tradition.
He said, “I met my wife Favour, sometime in June 2014 and by May 31, 2015, we had our traditional marriage in her father's compound in Umuokwara Umucheke Okwe in the Onuimo council area.Traditional wedding is sacred in Igboland. Introduction is not the same as traditional wedding. He should back his claim up with evidence. Properly he didn't engage the services of a camera man but at least someone from his relative must have the video record of his traditional wedding on their smart phones or pictures.
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by Oladimejyy(m): 8:25am
Caustics:Any igbo family that doesnt have YORUBA name ,is that one a family
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by SirVintageCock: 8:39am
Oladimejyy:What do you want now, a fight or a meaningful discussion?
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by johnjay4u2u(m): 10:56am
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by jhudit(f): 10:56am
Caustics:He should be more concerned with the meaning of the name, though I understand his sentiments.
The father-in-law has no right to take that baby away. He married her properly.
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by Kelklein(m): 10:56am
That guy looks like he was beaten by a soldier
What's with the swollen face
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by slawomir: 10:57am
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by Caustics: 10:57am
SirVintageCock:dont mind that one
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by joowealth(m): 10:57am
Why double heading na?
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by DieBuhari: 10:57am
He noted that he changed the child's name from Kayomikun , which is Yoruba name, because the two families had no ancestral link to Yoruba.Simple
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by yeyeboi(m): 10:57am
Nothing Person No Dey See
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by Caustics: 10:58am
jhudit:the meaning of the name doesnt matter. whatever it means i am sure it can be said in igbo language. The cause of the whole problem is the death of the wife/daughter. The father in law feels cheated.
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by killos11(f): 10:59am
No news dey surprise me again... Is that weird
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by Sweetguy25: 10:59am
Onye Nzuzu. I stand with the father inlaw
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by DieBuhari: 11:01am
Oladimejyy:Crap
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:02am
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by oodua1stson: 11:03am
Caustics:oh yeah, like caustics is your village name
Abunu
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by Caustics: 11:05am
oodua1stson:see how you insult yourself.
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by 9jakohai(m): 11:05am
There is more to this story than meets the eye....and i think it goes beyond dispute over the little boy.
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by Benjom(m): 11:07am
Wonderful... The father-in-law is a criminal for the fact that he renamed the child... Period!
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by fpeter(f): 11:08am
This is serious, I guess the death of the old man's daughter is his major grouse with his son inlaw. I don't support him marrying a dead person though. As for Yoruba names, the meaning is what matters. My sister has a Yoruba name and she also gave her son a Yoruba name and we are not even Yoruba but the meaning of the name is what counts.
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by bayulll011: 11:10am
Caustics:
how old are you child cos u seems to know nothing or have understanding what name means to individual,not suprise a bigot will always be one
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by Afam4eva(m): 11:11am
Even though I have reservations about naming your child outside your tribal name but it shouldnt be the business of the father in-law as long as he truly married his daughter. The issue should be whether a marriage happened and not whether an Igbo child has a Yoruba name.
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by Afam4eva(m): 11:12am
fpeter:That you accept it doesn't mean others should.
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by bayulll011: 11:13am
fpeter:
intelligent post,hope u av a beauty to compliment it,cos a beauty and brain i can do anything for such person,not all these sillyyy Unintelligent Nairaland kids with beauty but no brain
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by Mcreloaded(m): 11:15am
Ignos and their evil ways. When it comes to issue of a child because its their daughters that delivered the child the claim the child that's why their women grow old and nobody marries them and those that marry because of their possessive nature end up in divirce . Igbo's are known to colonize a child that their daughters put to birth especially that IMO state they are evil when it comes to issue of child.
It is the child that end up suffering stupid Igbo's and their stupid ways when it comes to child issue.
Spit on them
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by ebujany(m): 11:16am
Mumu banker...go and pay the complete bride price of your late sons mother or produce evidence of been married to her.....simple
|Re: Banker Accuses Father-in-law Of Abducting, Renaming Son (pics) by kitaatita: 11:19am
Caustics:It doesn't follow. I am Igbo and my wife is from Niger Delta, our son has a Yoruba name among his names; just to create affinity with where he was born. He was born in Lagos.
The young man in this case should just conclude the cultural requirement of paying bride price on the late wife. In Igbo culture, you don't claim a child unless you pay the pride price of the mother. The custom and culture of Igbo people will be strange to the magistrate. It is not something that should be subjected to legal rigmarole.
