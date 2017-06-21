₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by DeGuyNxtDoor(m): 1:40pm
Believe it or not, gas explosions are more common than you think. So what can you do if you hear a hissing sound, or smell gas inside your home?
1.Check the stove: If it's safe, walk over to your stove and make sure all your burners are turned off. It's a common mistake: Someone bumps into the stove, and the gas is accidentally turned on.
2. Keep the lights off: Don't turn the lights on, as that could spark an explosion if gas is present. Make sure you have a flashlight handy.
3. Open all the doors and windows: Make sure you ventilate the house. Keep doors and windows open, that'll help get any gases out.
4. Know where your gas meter is located: When there isn't an emergency, go outside your home and check to see where your meter is, and how to operate it. You can shut it off if you smell gas. Use a wrench to turn the valve from the on to off positions.
5. Get out: finally, you should make sure you evacuate your home. Get a safe distance away — across the street will work. Once you feel safe, call for help.
http://www.today.com/home/how-avoid-gas-explosion-5-tips-can-save-your-life-t104161
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by DeGuyNxtDoor(m): 1:45pm
Cc: lalasticlala, Dominique, sissy3
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by MykOnyxo(m): 1:46pm
hmm thanks op...
this can help someone someday....
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by Theyveedo(m): 2:10pm
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by icon8: 3:09pm
Gas meter ko, gas gauge ni
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by michaelwilli(m): 3:10pm
When you are unsure of what you are smelling, ask someone else. Make use of your nose wella.
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:10pm
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by purplelips(f): 3:11pm
If possible, don't put the gas cylinder inside the kitchen. Connecting the gas stove with the gas cylinder outside the main house is safer.
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by tosyne2much(m): 3:12pm
Also, if you're living in a one room apartment, avoid cooking indoor, in case anything funny wan happen, you go quickly pick race.
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by thunderbabs(m): 3:12pm
Gas meter ko? For naija? Meter dey ur own cylinder, op?
Post stuffs applicable to buhari's change, plz
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by shumuel(m): 3:12pm
DeGuyNxtDoor:.
Hmmm, this came at the right time, with the change in weather one has to do a routine check on the gas cylinda, epecially those who placed theirs outside.
Just last week, i kept on perceiving the smell of gas but it wasn't on, luckyly i went to the gas cylinda and placed my ears to it, lo and behold it was leaking silently, thank God it wasn't in use imagine what could have happened, well i had to replace the head proparly before the leaking stoped.
Now everyone should be safety conscious, Hot or cold weather might cause Linear expansivity, also don't forget in extremely cold conditions gas could excape from metals.
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by YelloweWest: 3:12pm
Keep the gas cylinder outside the house. Even if u live upstairs.
Get a welder to weld a suspension crate out on the wall outside the building for those living upstairs.
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by Cutesexy1(f): 3:12pm
Nice one @op
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by Sweetcollins: 3:12pm
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by fatdick(m): 3:13pm
Do not turn on/off any electrical switches and sockets.
Do not use your mobile phones as flashlight
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by agadez007(m): 3:13pm
Abeg we dont use Gas meter for Naija,O.P think say we be Oyibos
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by Quality20(m): 3:19pm
I think all those complex gas cooker, stoves and connections should be in a separate kitchen away from the main apartment with enough ventilation. We should maybe use only simple gas stoves in our flats and rooms
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by Lincoln275(m): 3:21pm
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by NubiLove(m): 3:22pm
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by macaranta(m): 3:23pm
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by Keneking: 3:24pm
|Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by prettyprecy(f): 3:26pm
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by Ralphdan(m): 3:27pm
DeGuyNxtDoor:
Gas meter? In Nigeria?
This is not for Nigerians
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by Jdesilentkiller(m): 3:36pm
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by madridguy(m): 3:36pm
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by John189: 3:37pm
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by MrImole(m): 3:40pm
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by aboyaji(m): 3:52pm
Make sure you know where you left your door key. Should you misplace it while in the room and there's a gas leak... OYO becomes your nomenclature.
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by sweetilicious(f): 4:12pm
aboyaji:I almost died two weeks ago cos of fumes.Was sleeping when i had some meat on fire. I thank God for my life
Re: How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. by Iamwrath: 4:13pm
