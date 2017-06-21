Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / How To Avoid A Gas Explosion: 5 Tips That Can Save Your Life. (4852 Views)

Believe it or not, gas explosions are more common than you think. So what can you do if you hear a hissing sound, or smell gas inside your home?



1.Check the stove: If it's safe, walk over to your stove and make sure all your burners are turned off. It's a common mistake: Someone bumps into the stove, and the gas is accidentally turned on.



2. Keep the lights off: Don't turn the lights on, as that could spark an explosion if gas is present. Make sure you have a flashlight handy.



3. Open all the doors and windows: Make sure you ventilate the house. Keep doors and windows open, that'll help get any gases out.



4. Know where your gas meter is located: When there isn't an emergency, go outside your home and check to see where your meter is, and how to operate it. You can shut it off if you smell gas. Use a wrench to turn the valve from the on to off positions.



5. Get out: finally, you should make sure you evacuate your home. Get a safe distance away — across the street will work. Once you feel safe, call for help.







Cc: lalasticlala, Dominique, sissy3 1 Like

hmm thanks op...



this can help someone someday.... 1 Like

Gas meter ko, gas gauge ni 4 Likes

When you are unsure of what you are smelling, ask someone else. Make use of your nose wella. 5 Likes 1 Share

Thanks for sharing

If possible, don't put the gas cylinder inside the kitchen. Connecting the gas stove with the gas cylinder outside the main house is safer. 6 Likes 1 Share

Thanks for sharing this.



Also, if you're living in a one room apartment, avoid cooking indoor, in case anything funny wan happen, you go quickly pick race. 5 Likes

Gas meter ko? For naija? Meter dey ur own cylinder, op?



Post stuffs applicable to buhari's change, plz 5 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm, this came at the right time, with the change in weather one has to do a routine check on the gas cylinda, epecially those who placed theirs outside.



Just last week, i kept on perceiving the smell of gas but it wasn't on, luckyly i went to the gas cylinda and placed my ears to it, lo and behold it was leaking silently, thank God it wasn't in use imagine what could have happened, well i had to replace the head proparly before the leaking stoped.



Now everyone should be safety conscious, Hot or cold weather might cause Linear expansivity, also don't forget in extremely cold conditions gas could excape from metals. Hmmm, this came at the right time, with the change in weather one has to do a routine check on the gas cylinda, epecially those who placed theirs outside.Just last week, i kept on perceiving the smell of gas but it wasn't on, luckyly i went to the gas cylinda and placed my ears to it, lo and behold it was leaking silently, thank God it wasn't in use imagine what could have happened, well i had to replace the head proparly before the leaking stoped.Now everyone should be safety conscious, Hot or cold weather might cause Linear expansivity, also don't forget in extremely cold conditions gas could excape from metals. 3 Likes 1 Share

Keep the gas cylinder outside the house. Even if u live upstairs.



Get a welder to weld a suspension crate out on the wall outside the building for those living upstairs. 3 Likes

Nice one @op 1 Like 1 Share

Nice one

Do not turn on/off any electrical switches and sockets.



Do not use your mobile phones as flashlight 1 Like

Abeg we dont use Gas meter for Naija,O.P think say we be Oyibos

I think all those complex gas cooker, stoves and connections should be in a separate kitchen away from the main apartment with enough ventilation. We should maybe use only simple gas stoves in our flats and rooms

hmmm

1 Like

Great tips

This Buhari government sef

Gas meter? In Nigeria?

This is not for Nigerians Gas meter? In Nigeria?This is not for Nigerians 3 Likes

Yu

Noted.

nice

Wetin concern ashewo with rosary?

Make sure you know where you left your door key. Should you misplace it while in the room and there's a gas leak... OYO becomes your nomenclature.

aboyaji:

Make sure you know where you left your door key. Should you misplace it while in the room and there's a gas leak... OYO becomes your nomenclature. I almost died two weeks ago cos of fumes.Was sleeping when i had some meat on fire. I thank God for my life I almost died two weeks ago cos of fumes.Was sleeping when i had some meat on fire. I thank God for my life