3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by Spazwik: 1:52pm On Jun 23
Been working 10 hours every day at the office lately? There is acute unemployment in Nigeria, we know, but a 70-hour work week? Being stressed at work can be a major cause of health problems, not to mention strained relationships and depression—even if you love your job.
Check out these reasons to take a break from work, and we totally give you our go-ahead.
Working for hours non-stop
When you work on a task for too long, you will become tired, no matter what will-power tells you. So, take a break, even for a moment, you may be even more behind with work piled up waiting for you, but your health will thank you.
Moreover, small breaks can help increase your productivity, decrease in fatigue, boost concentration, motivation, and energy in the workplace. No matter the duration, a time-out helps you press the reset button and be better prepared to move forward.
A hostile work environment
Rather than allowing arguments explode with anger, it’s better to take a breather. This basically means removing yourself from a deadlocked situation so you have time to cool off and gain clearer perspective. It’s a healthy way to manage your emotions before things get out of control.
So, before you and that colleague start butting heads, press pause on the debate and revisit it later. Spend some time aside to mull it over more, and then have a one-on-one with the other person.
Having trouble solving a problem
When you walk away from a problem and cease staring at your computer screen helplessly, the solution will magically appear. In other words, even a short interruption from what you’re doing helps wake up your creativity and generate new ideas. It allows you to replace the stale thoughts you’ve been trying to escape with fresh (and better) ones.
So, it’s time you tried a different environment and stop forcing yourself to think about problems when your mind would rather wander away.
more at http://www.dailydigest.ng/3-times-go-ahead-take-break-work/
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by senboy204(m): 3:37pm On Jun 23
Nice points, Well though of. Although I would have love to see maybe "for career development purpose" because there is no greater reason to leave your job than to add value to yourself because if you don't then your job will leave you behind in no time.
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by Spazwik: 12:48pm On Jun 24
Nice addition
senboy204:
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by NwaAmaikpe: 7:19am
The best time to take a break from work is when your pay is being delayed.
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by bsideboii(m): 7:19am
Good points there...works for me.Especially taking a power nap or just Lying down and closing my eyes for 10mins and do nothing but breath.
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by yemstok(m): 7:19am
Enough said
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by dhope001(m): 7:20am
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by blazetitov: 7:22am
.? what does that mean?
Nice point OP. I can relate perfectly.
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by blazetitov: 7:23am
yemstok:
Stark reality!
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by obaival(m): 7:24am
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by Safiaa(f): 7:25am
Unfortunately at my workplace, you can only take a 30 min break at 12. So this can't happen everywhere. You have to follow the rules, you can't please yourself. That's just how it is, unless you want to work for yourself.
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by horlerstane(f): 7:26am
Very important point, you can't stay on a spot for long if you really want to develop yourself, a
senboy204:
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by dhope001(m): 7:29am
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by Iconoclaste: 7:38am
This is soo talking to me. I need an extended break from work. Ironically I am the one who usually advice peeps to take it easy on themselves.
Life na one by one oooo
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by LordBaelish: 7:38am
Two times in the fp?
mods what the hell is happening?
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by Kobicove(m): 8:20am
Very insightful piece
Re: 3 Times You Have Our Go-ahead To Take A Break From Work by Evaberry(f): 8:42am
I' didn't read this trash
