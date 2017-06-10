₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,406 members, 3,620,519 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2017 at 08:30 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company (3859 Views)
15 Times People Had Just One job To Do But Failed / Big Question... Will You Quit Your Job To Start A Business?? / Am Thinking Of Quitting My Job (1) (2) (3) (4)
|10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by gabonsky: 7:44pm On Jun 26
You have a dream but you need a checklist to achieve it.
So you've decided you're ready to take the plunge, quit your job, and get your own company up and running. You have an amazing ">business idea you are ready to launch. You're probably excited and nervous at the same time, which is perfectly understandable. If this is the case, you need to take a step back and remember that you simply can't walk into work tomorrow with your resignation letter.
Being impulsive could be a huge mistake so you need to create a list of the advantages and disadvantages you will face when quitting your job. If you decide it's still what you want to do, there are a few things you must put in place before you quit.
To help you get ready before your big day of freedom, I've highlighted 10 things you should do before quitting your job and starting your own company.
1. Do research.
Quitting your current job before getting your company off the ground may seem like the best option, but trust me, it's not. The best way for you to get the wheels rolling in a safe and profitable way is to grow your business while you are still employed. This will make your transition from an employee to an entrepreneur a little smoother.
You can't jump head first into building your new office block or warehouse if you haven't done your research. You need to know that you have a product or service that you know the ins and outs of, that is unique, and above all, that will sell.
Background research you need to do includes, but is not limited to:
Learning everything about your product or service
Knowing your audience and buyer personas
Researching your competitors
Finding the right teams
Knowing what your most profitable sales and marketing channels will be.
2. Create a business plan.
Once you've done your research, you need to put it on paper. Laying out a business plan before taking the plunge will be a key success driver. Your business plan will be something you will show to potential investors, partners, and other company stakeholders. It typically includes:
An overview
An executive summary
A company description
Your objectives, vision, and mission statement
Information about the market and industry into which you are entering
The strategy you are going to follow to enter the market
The team you will have
A marketing plan
An operational plan
A financial plan
An appendix with more detailed information
3. Outline Your Funding Options
Before looking at funding for your company, you need to have your own personal finances in check. If you quit with just a couple of hundred dollars in your pocket, with rent, insurance, and your phone bill to pay, you may find it difficult to focus your efforts on your new company.
In addition to planning your personal finances, you will need to have a plan for your startup. You'll typically have three options:
One or multiple investors
Your personal savings
A grant or award for your project
Either way, you need to plan in advance because if you can't get the capital to get started, your business will stagnate and you will be faced with very few options.
4. Create the structure for your business.
You need to have the structure for your startup in place before you can quit your job, specifically, your legal structure. There are various types of businesses entities you could become:
A corporation
A limited liability company
A partnership
Sole proprietorship
You need to consider:
The operational complexity
Liability
Taxes
Control
Capital
Licenses, permits and regulations
5. Leverage your resources.
Of course, you do not want to spend money if you can avoid it. You need to look at the resources that are currently available to you. For example, you may have a friend who is a web developer; they might be able to give you special rates and work for you on a need-to-know basis.
You should contact friends who have started their own business and ask them if they know a good accountant, marketing expert, and so on. Think about joining an online book club to learn more about entrepreneurship, try Read with Entrepreneurs by Cynthia Johnson.
Lastly, contracting all your experts could become expensive. Consider investing in online education for your team that will teach them skills, such as SEO, email marketing, and much more.
6. Leave on a good note.
Quitting your job without working your notice period, gossiping across the office, not completing your final assignments, and not training your replacement could be the worst decision of your life.
Of course, you are leaving to start your own venture, but you cannot be sure that tt will be a success or that your old company won't come in handy one day. Leave without burning any bridges amd you may be able to cash in a favor one day. Your old employer may even send clients your way knowing that you are a trustworthy businessperson.
7. Don't forget the smaller planning details.
As an entrepreneur, it's easy to become the type of person that can see the big picture. Unfortunately, if you don't focus on the small details, you won't be able to mold the perfect company. Planning is key, and little things such as choosing the right social media channels, keeping up to date with emails, or even remembering to file your taxes are vital to your success.
8. Choose your new office space.
When planning the day when you quit your job, many assume that they will work from home until their company is off the ground and they have a team backing them up. Although this could work in the short term, it's not a feasible option in the long run.
If you choose to work from home, you need to find a balance between your personal space and work space. Working in bed, on your computer, all day, every day will lead you towards an unhealthy lifestyle that could have a domino effect on the progress your startup makes.
9. Create a portfolio or resume.
You may think that owning your own company means you'll never have to create another resume in your life. Wrong! Bulking up your resume and/or portfolio is a key driver when building your new business because you will need to prove to your investors, teams, and even clients that you are worth their money.
10. Finally...
Remember that starting a new business is going to be more challenging than you imagined. You're going to have to make the planning process your full-time job before you even see an income. That said, with the tips outlined above, you could make it the best, most profitable adventure you've ever embarked on from both a professional and emotional point of view.
Source: https://gabrielatanbiyi.blogspot.com.ng/2017/06/10-things-you-must-do-before-quitting.html
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by NCANpatroller: 7:55pm On Jun 26
Did Dangote ever had a business plan?
Or bill gate
Or Steve Jobs
Or Oprah winfrey
Guy achieve monopoly in any business. You ll be rich
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by GodsLastBorn: 8:05pm On Jun 26
NCANpatroller:wow thats deep bro, mononpoly is the most important thing.
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by ashbishop(m): 9:54pm On Jun 26
Impressive ���
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by gabonsky: 4:54am
ashbishop:
Thank you and you can also add yours too
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by TheHistorian(m): 7:16am
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by k4kings(m): 7:16am
"Cancel a date with a yoruba girl and you will hear... So u made me bath 2day for nothing" lol na joke oooo
4 Likes
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by ReverseEngineer: 7:17am
Very smart and helpful tips
You don't want to quit only to become a liability
It's the primary reason it's very very helpful that you acquire some skills or add a skill to your skill set especially in terms of ICT while on the Job
It's an information age, an ICT driven age. Can you even afford to not equip yourself with software skills? Forget it's not your field, it's today as much as the future. You'd always need to develop competency in programming to be an authority in your field few years to come. Techies know this. You, too, can become a software developer. It takes nothing but your dedication. So, how?
Get yourself familiar with the Necessary technologies. Get our whole Package on Web and Mobile App Development today; It consists of tonnes of Video tutorials and PDF textbooks required to get you started on Web and similar projects. A vast number of programming Languages. You get to select the one you deem fit for the job.
Contact 08106501622 (Call and WhatsApp)
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by KingLennon(m): 7:19am
Nice points there OP but next time just try to Bolden your points. And lastly if you are quitting your Job seek the face of God first and he will direct you.
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by Mopolchi: 7:20am
OK I don hear
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by Victornezzar(m): 7:20am
op nice 1
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by dfrost: 7:21am
NCANpatroller:
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by dfrost: 7:22am
k4kings:
And you had to bring your joke to a serious thread? The joke is actually in you.
3 Likes
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by chuksjuve(m): 7:26am
just start anyhow possible.... All other things will be taken care of as time goes..
contact us for your Horticulture, Landscape and Gardening service..
Chukkyconcepts Landscape & Beautifications we bring nature closer to you.
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by davodyguy: 7:34am
NCANpatroller:To achieve that monopoly, you'll start small.
The people you mentioned, study how they started, following some of the things highlighted in the OP
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by davodyguy: 7:36am
chuksjuve post=57873754[b:Just not true.
I have friends that did that and regretted at some point, only to return to pay/paid Job
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by jaytime(m): 7:39am
NCANpatroller:And you think that's as easy as you say it?
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by AYOUNG(m): 7:46am
NCANpatroller:
They might not have any business plan back then,but they had a long term plan for their business.
And planning they say is a basic necessity of every business..
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by mployer(m): 7:47am
The op never started a business while working. He just writes what he feels it is like.
Here are the real working steps.
1. run the business for like one year while still working. Do it any how you can but make sure it doesn't affect your job much. That way you get to know the hidden risks in the business.
2. Don't borrow money to start. Start with your savings. Chances are that your initial capital will go down the drain. I am talking from experience
3. Trim down your living expense before quiting your job to avoiding putting pressure on the business. If possible move to smaller apartment, park your car for a while and reduce your number of dependants(girlfriends etc)
4. Check if there are some freelance jobs you can be doing when you quit your main job. This is to reduce financial pressure on the business and keep your head clear when things aren't moving as planed.
And many more..
5 Likes
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by Alexbrain(m): 7:48am
Discovering your talents and building up your skills with be a very productive way to tackle unemployment and become an entrepreneur.
Check out this free online book that will help you with that
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/657738
http://okadabooks.com/book/about/talent__the_bomb/12751#
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by kasmail(m): 7:48am
nice post... more of this on fp
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by Byggshoes(m): 7:48am
wonderful startup tip. But mostly work in an advanced work. you forgot to write knowing the necessary agency's to bribe at the right time.
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by steve6: 7:53am
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by COOLDK(m): 8:02am
ATTITUDE, PERSERVERANCE (NO MATTER THE INITIAL OUTCOME), FOCUS AND UNDERSTANDING WINS IT ALL.
AND NEVER FORGET THE "G" FACTOR
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by Wealthyonos(m): 8:20am
Monopoly is not achieved over night, but I think it's one of the ways of being extremely wealthy.
|Re: 10 Things You Must Do Before Quitting Your Job To Start Your Company by chuksjuve(m): 8:30am
davodyguy:
Thank God you said your friend
just one out a whole lot..
my former boss started with 65 in 1989 but today... he's worth seven digits....
I started with nothing, today I thank God...
not everybody can, your friend was a clear example...
There are several examples that abound
(0) (Reply)
Diary Of An SAP Implementation Team Member / Who Knows AC NIELSEN COMPANY? They Owe Us 5 Month Salary / Total Oil And Gas Test
Viewing this topic: benflow7(m), timjohnson, nandyz(m), emisun(m), Inspired4life, Nickky28(m), FLOZY4LIFE, olumideinfo, Internetinfo, hade(m), oluwaseun63, samdavjustin(m), THEconqueror, Ollysaro(f), Ojix85, richhy84, dotman10(m), Drienzia, BrainArk(m), kolikay(m), mambodilah, SayITnw, phorget(m), Shittaakeem(m), gabonsky, kdon0000, civilgun90(m), esorison(m), writers100(m), sammie234, chuksjuve(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24