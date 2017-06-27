



SYNOPSIS OF 10 DAYS IN SUNCITY



Bianca is a campus beauty queen who Akpos has sacrificed his livelihood to make successful. After successfully winning a national beauty pageant, Bianca, ever loyal to Akpos, is now an international celebrity rolling with society’s ‘high and mighty’. Otunba who is also invested in Bianca follows Akpos and Bianca to Sun city but will Akpos give up his love with all the sweat he has invested or will Otunba win this time with the use of his wit and charm as the ‘old fox’ which he has used to conquer like he has done time and again, in the world of business?



SUMMARY OF 10 DAYS IN SUNCITY



10 Days in Suncity tells the generic grass to grace story of Bianca (played by Adesua Etomi). Bianca, as the story unfolds, is aspiring to compete in a Nigerian beauty Pageant, representing Delta State. She is managed by her semi-illiterate-loquacious-boyfriend Akpos (AY).



The couple arrive Lagos for the competition and decides to lodge in Monica’s apartment. Monica (Mercy Johnson) who insists on being called Monique is a love-vendor for Aristos, and lures Bianca to sleep with an Aristo (Ali Baba.) Bianca outsmarts the slow old man and runs away thereby infuriating Monica. AY is upset that Monica could set his girlfriend up, so he tells Monica to her face that she is a cheap hoe. He spoke the truth, but the truth costs him the free accommodation Monica had given him and Bianca.



The couple had to lodge in another friend’s (Falz) apartment. The much awaited day comes and Bianca beats every other contestant to the crown and wins the pageant.



Bianca soon realizes that a Gold Fish has no hiding place. Otunba (Richard Mofe Damijo), a cosmetic magnate, lures Bianca to become the face of his cosmetic brand. The contract includes a 10 day photoshoot in Suncity, South Africa.



Bianca and Akpos arrive the beautiful city of Suncity and soon make themselves at home. AY is immediately carried away by the attractions of the beautiful city and neglects his jealous beauty queen girlfriend who as a result of AY’s flirtations is unable to fully focus on the proposed photoshoot.



Otunba also arrives Suncity and wastes no time in setting Akpos up. He succeeds in splitting Akpos and Bianca but his success does not last long enough for him to reap the fruits. AY pairs up with Miguel Nunez Jr (who has scores to settle with Otunba) to rescue Bianca from the influential Otunba who holds her hostage.



As the war conflagrates, Apkos relies on bottles and catapult to fight the pistol wielding-vicious-looking body guards of Otunba. The result is a hilarious dare-devil venture… Who wins the battle for the heart of Bianca? You need to stroll to the cinema to find out!



Now let’s talk Business



CAST OF 10 DAYS IN SUNCITY



10 Ten days in Suncity follows on the heels of the record breaking A Trip to Jamaica, and continues the travel adventures of the Warri boy Akpos, your fada. But whether 10 days in Suncity is as fantastic is a question that will surely polarize many fans. However, like the prequels, 10 Days in Suncity boasts of elite casts like 2face Idibia, Ayo Makun, Adesua Etomi, Mercy Johnson, Falz The Bahd Guy, Freeze, Annie Idibia, Uti Nwachukwu, Yvonne Jegede, Alexx Ekubo, Ali Baba and veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo.



Also featured in the movie are South African comedienne, Thenjiwe Moseley, Amanda Du Pont, Celeste Ntuli and a bit of Hollywood actor Miguel Nunez Jr.



AY who played Akpos, the boyfriend cum manager of Adesua Etomi put up an engaging performance that will surely appeal to a local audience. His anecdotal reference to local jokes and trends were effective in spicing up the over exploited Boy-loses-girl-boy-gets-girl-back plot of the story. On the other hand, his constant fall back on the cliché, Warri no dey carry last, is fast losing its thrill.



Everybody’s love, Adesua Etomi continues her cinema dominance in 10 days in Suncity. Her role as Bianca was a walk over, more because the role lacks depth and complexity than because of her thespian prowess. One cannot however fail to notice that the emotional connection between her and her boyfriend, Apkos (AY) was shallow and failed to strike the right cords in the audience’s heart.



Ever evolving Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe Damijo (Otunba) proves he earned every bit of his fame with his confident rendition of his character as a randy-trigger-happy-opulent-capitalist. He did well to add his personal charm to his poorly knit dialogues. No thanks to the writer (Kehinde Ogunlola.)



THE PLOT OF 10 DAYS IN SUNCITY



The plot of 10 Days in Suncity is too watery to inspire a rewatch. In fact, one could stitch all that happened in the film into a short sentence and not lose breath. The adventure film doesn’t bring anything new into the hackneyed boy loses girl; boy gets girl archetype, except broken bottles, and well, nothing else. Except for the trio of RMD, AY, Mercy Johnson and Adesua, the other characters makes one feel like they breezed in and breezed out of the scenes with no lasting impact or memorable lines.







THE ACTION OF 10 DAYS IN SUNCITY. WHAT ACTION?



The action scenes failed to create any suspense; they were more or less a continuation of majority of the film that seemed like a huge comic relief. As a result, the denoument failed to excite any catharsis because there was really no welled up emotion to purge. The martial arts and gun run were as good as the ones you’d normally see in a high school drama. The whole kicks and gunshots ended up making everyone laugh in the cinema more because of their ridiculousness than their comic effects . Perhaps that was the aim of the director, South Africa-based Nigerian, Adze Ugah and the martial arts director, and Gbenro Ajibade who also doubled as Otunba’s body guard.



THE SETTING OF 10 DAYS IN SUNCITY



The setting, Suncity, is a beautiful picturesque tourist city that will surely encourage audiences to part with a couple of thousands to get the ticket to watch the film. But if the fans expect the plot of the film will be setting-driven, they would be proved wrong. The gates of Suncity weren’t fully thrown open for the audience. All that the audience will console themselves with are a couple of elephant trunks and a well-kept golf course. The hotel and pools are magnificent, but after paying two thousand naira without the option of getting the promo free popcorn and drink, I wanted to see more animals, more nature, more tourist potentials, more something. Poor me, I’d have to visit Suncity myself to see if those hungry elephants are all Suncity has to offer.



10 days in Suncity is still showing at the cinemas; it plays for one and half hour, but the memories you have of the film don’t last as long as that after your crumple your popcorn paper bag into the waste bin and speed out to beat the traffic.



