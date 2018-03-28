



According to opinion making rounds on the internet, the cause of Lolu and Anto’s beef is the fact that Anto found out that Lolu has a girlfriend outside the house and her name is Dodo.



Lolu who is not comfortable with the strain in their relationship has decided to apologise to her.



Watch the video in the link below;

