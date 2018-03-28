₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by ajibolajiblo: 11:44am
Since Anto’s return to the Big Brother house, her relationship with Lolu has not been as beautiful as it used to be. Anto is now seen to be hanging out more with Tobi and Miracle.
According to opinion making rounds on the internet, the cause of Lolu and Anto’s beef is the fact that Anto found out that Lolu has a girlfriend outside the house and her name is Dodo.
Lolu who is not comfortable with the strain in their relationship has decided to apologise to her.
Watch the video in the link below;
https://www.e4unaija.com.ng/bbnaija-lolu-apologises-anto-breaking-heart-video/
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by Samusu(m): 12:21pm
Lolu and Dodo. Bole and Kpekere
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by Gretaolant: 1:22pm
Fools
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by timilehin007(m): 1:22pm
I thought she wasn't suppose to talk about outside the bbnaija room
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by onupeter(m): 1:22pm
Who cares!!!
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by joenor(m): 1:23pm
Smile...
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by Barcanister(m): 1:23pm
Lolu.. Sharp niquo
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by IgbosAreOsus: 1:24pm
Foolish people
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by HeWrites(m): 1:25pm
Lolu issa #TeenageDemon
Live on show, he's apologizing BUT in his mind...
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by H2Ossss(m): 1:26pm
whars my biznez?
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by Abluvs9ja: 1:27pm
Nawa o, why is he apologising, is she truly saying she dosnt have a boyfriend outside? Fear girls...chai
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by Fiisty(m): 1:27pm
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by Antiruka: 1:29pm
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by darlenese(f): 1:30pm
so
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by HSfoundation(m): 1:31pm
Iyanu Abacha
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by biacan(f): 1:33pm
I feel for him she accepted but suggest they should remain house mates not partners
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by honestivo(m): 1:34pm
Unnecessary news of the year
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by tayo4ng: 1:37pm
their wahala
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by majamajic(m): 1:37pm
timilehin007:
she didn't talk, u are free to act.
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by Kaybaba5(m): 1:39pm
lolu my main guy.................................xoxo
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by Damilare6293: 1:44pm
virtual love....keep deceiving your viewers.
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by Xter92cy(f): 1:45pm
Samusu:
U killed it
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by OdikwaRisky: 1:46pm
The thing pain you sha
Gretaolant:
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by Lucas10: 1:47pm
Anto still love Lolu
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by Esseite: 1:58pm
If its not DoDo... its not DoDo
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by mokt(m): 2:01pm
New sex tape loading.
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by trendednews(f): 2:03pm
Lol
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by AngelicBeing: 2:04pm
Samusu:
Re: BBNaija: Lolu Apologises To Anto For Breaking Her Heart by Prettyyemi(f): 2:04pm
Big brother,see wetin u cause ooo..
Because d gul don go out before...
U cum bring am in again...
Na wetin dey cause this yawa oooo
