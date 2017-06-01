₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,524 members, 3,620,950 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2017 at 11:33 AM

Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) (13550 Views)

Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye / Bishop Daniel Obinim Prays For Joysticks Of Members (Video) / Pastor Mboro Prays For Couple In Their Bedroom While They Almost Have Sex (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by henryanna36: 9:04am
A UK-based Nigerian pastor Emmanuel Uchenna and his family went emotional as Apostle Suleman prayed for them.Pastor Uchenna knelt down and grabbed Apostle Suleman while prayers were ongoing.See photos of what they did after the cut.....



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/see-what-uk-based-pastor-and-his-family.html

1 Share

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by henryanna36: 9:04am
Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/see-what-uk-based-pastor-and-his-family.html

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by CHOPUP411(m): 9:07am
God of man

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by KINGwax007(m): 9:10am
undecided

19 Likes

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 9:10am
The spirit of Suleiman is tormenting Uchenna grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 9:11am
Afonja Suyaman is nothing but a pulpit actor and a prophet of doom.

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 9:13am
who dat one help?

1 Like

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:13am
Suleiman business his thriving

Maga will always be maga

7 Likes

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Ehiscotch(m): 9:16am
not a single speck of love for the apostle from the posters above me grin

1 Like

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:16am
obamabinladen:
Afonja Suyaman is nothing but a pulpit actor and a prophet of doom.

Proverbs 18:2



A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinion.

40 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 9:17am
Offering time is a blessing time grin
Ipobexposed stop all tinz ur doing....just open church 2 make it big.....
I swear u would make it.....
Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 9:18am
sarrki:


Proverbs 18:2



A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinion.
sarrki u be pastor??
I swear no one quotes bible pass u 4 here grin

5 Likes

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:19am
Victornezzar:

sarrki u be pastor??
I swear no one quotes bible pass u 4 here grin

Baba I am filled with the spirits

3 Likes

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 9:20am
sarrki:


Baba I am filled with the spirits
lolzz.....wych church u dey attend

1 Like

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:21am
Victornezzar:

lolzz.....wych church u dey attend

Rccg

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 9:22am
sarrki:


Rccg

Ah no wonda

1 Like

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:23am
Ok seen wish them all the best,happy receiving prayers,is berra to receive prayers than to carry juju pot

2 Likes

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 9:26am
sarrki:


Proverbs 18:2



A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinion.


Verse 7




A fool's mouth is his destruction, and his lips are the snare of his soul.

10 Likes

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:32am
obamabinladen:



Verse 7




A fool's mouth is his destruction, and his lips are the snare of his soul.
verse 8
going to read it lols

2 Likes

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 9:43am
obamabinladen:
Afonja Suyaman is nothing but a pulpit actor and a prophet of doom.
..Go and sit down..

2 Likes

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 9:48am
Uyi168:
..Go and sit down..
Goan die.
Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by liftedhigh: 10:03am
Hmm
Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:03am
MAKE SENSE
Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 10:03am
Man worship.

Man worship.
Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by hoodedjaystrim(m): 10:03am
sad

1 Like

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Piiko(m): 10:04am
Apostle come and pray for me, I need spiritual healing

1 Like

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:04am
CHOPUP411:
God of man

You're very correct

1 Like

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by TonyCizzy: 10:04am
He looks like one veteran actor with big eyeballs ....� �

1 Like

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:05am
9jakohai:
Man worship.

Man worship.

Its becoming stale already. I'm tired of all these actions

2 Likes

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by squash47(m): 10:05am
sarrki:

Baba I am filled with the spirits
Spirit of what

1 Like

Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:05am
TonyCizzy:
He looks like one veteran actor with big eyeballs ....� �

Segun Arinze

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

The Universal Declaration Of Peace and Safety and the End Of Time. / Reasons Why You Must Go To Church. / When Principles Meet Principalities.

Viewing this topic: ziga, bobot(m), muriunited(m), jonnyp(m), hotswagg12, Owoblow44(m), xnsandrxns, ZN2, oyemomilara, Decentitunu, ijeshaboy, crowned1(m), Kontriboy, Luciferdevil(m), jerisace, emmanugo, aidelojestan(m), kayjasper(f), ade2003, Drienzia, lexxwiz(m), yungkels(m), lilbest4(m), kolemark22(m), guy2two, gaiza, dinyelutochukwu, Remson23, NeuroBoss(m), Blaze101, packaging, Interesting15, yungchief(m), gameboyo, FatGuy, jamal080(m), Mayany(m), Chris100, Propene, val68(m), avalanche25, Lanceslot(m), ans123, jman77(m), Donyai, Kamali(m), wizzywisdom(m), slowice(m), vilvic, osho213(m) and 84 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.