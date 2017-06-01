Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) (13550 Views)

Pastor Adeboye Prays For Apostle Suleman, As He Bends To Greet Faith Adeboye / Bishop Daniel Obinim Prays For Joysticks Of Members (Video) / Pastor Mboro Prays For Couple In Their Bedroom While They Almost Have Sex (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source: A UK-based Nigerian pastor Emmanuel Uchenna and his family went emotional as Apostle Suleman prayed for them.Pastor Uchenna knelt down and grabbed Apostle Suleman while prayers were ongoing.See photos of what they did after the cut.....Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/see-what-uk-based-pastor-and-his-family.html 1 Share

God of man 12 Likes 1 Share

19 Likes

The spirit of Suleiman is tormenting Uchenna 3 Likes

Afonja Suyaman is nothing but a pulpit actor and a prophet of doom. 4 Likes 2 Shares

who dat one help? 1 Like

Suleiman business his thriving



Maga will always be maga 7 Likes

not a single speck of love for the apostle from the posters above me 1 Like

obamabinladen:

Afonja Suyaman is nothing but a pulpit actor and a prophet of doom.

Proverbs 18:2







A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinion. 40 Likes 3 Shares



Ipobexposed stop all tinz ur doing....just open church 2 make it big.....

I swear u would make it..... Offering time is a blessing timeIpobexposed stop all tinz ur doing....just open church 2 make it big.....I swear u would make it.....

sarrki:





Proverbs 18:2







A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinion. sarrki u be pastor??

I swear no one quotes bible pass u 4 here sarrki u be pastor??I swear no one quotes bible pass u 4 here 5 Likes

Victornezzar:



sarrki u be pastor??

I swear no one quotes bible pass u 4 here

Baba I am filled with the spirits Baba I am filled with the spirits 3 Likes

sarrki:





Baba I am filled with the spirits lolzz.....wych church u dey attend lolzz.....wych church u dey attend 1 Like

Victornezzar:



lolzz.....wych church u dey attend

Rccg Rccg 3 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





Rccg



Ah no wonda Ah no wonda 1 Like

Ok seen wish them all the best,happy receiving prayers,is berra to receive prayers than to carry juju pot 2 Likes

sarrki:





Proverbs 18:2







A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinion.



Verse 7









A fool's mouth is his destruction, and his lips are the snare of his soul. Verse 7A fool's mouth is his destruction, and his lips are the snare of his soul. 10 Likes

obamabinladen:







Verse 7









A fool's mouth is his destruction, and his lips are the snare of his soul. verse 8

going to read it lols verse 8going to read it lols 2 Likes

obamabinladen:

Afonja Suyaman is nothing but a pulpit actor and a prophet of doom. ..Go and sit down.. ..Go and sit down.. 2 Likes

Uyi168:

..Go and sit down.. Goan die. Goan die.

Hmm

MAKE SENSE

Man worship.



Man worship.

1 Like

Apostle come and pray for me, I need spiritual healing 1 Like

CHOPUP411:

God of man

You're very correct You're very correct 1 Like

He looks like one veteran actor with big eyeballs ....� � 1 Like

9jakohai:

Man worship.



Man worship.



Its becoming stale already. I'm tired of all these actions Its becoming stale already. I'm tired of all these actions 2 Likes

sarrki:



Baba I am filled with the spirits Spirit of what Spirit of what 1 Like