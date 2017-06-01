₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by henryanna36: 9:04am
A UK-based Nigerian pastor Emmanuel Uchenna and his family went emotional as Apostle Suleman prayed for them.Pastor Uchenna knelt down and grabbed Apostle Suleman while prayers were ongoing.See photos of what they did after the cut.....
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/see-what-uk-based-pastor-and-his-family.html
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by henryanna36: 9:04am
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by CHOPUP411(m): 9:07am
God of man
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by KINGwax007(m): 9:10am
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 9:10am
The spirit of Suleiman is tormenting Uchenna
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 9:11am
Afonja Suyaman is nothing but a pulpit actor and a prophet of doom.
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 9:13am
who dat one help?
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:13am
Suleiman business his thriving
Maga will always be maga
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Ehiscotch(m): 9:16am
not a single speck of love for the apostle from the posters above me
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:16am
obamabinladen:
Proverbs 18:2
A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing his opinion.
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 9:17am
Offering time is a blessing time
Ipobexposed stop all tinz ur doing....just open church 2 make it big.....
I swear u would make it.....
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 9:18am
sarrki:sarrki u be pastor??
I swear no one quotes bible pass u 4 here
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:19am
Victornezzar:
Baba I am filled with the spirits
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 9:20am
sarrki:lolzz.....wych church u dey attend
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by sarrki(m): 9:21am
Victornezzar:
Rccg
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Victornezzar(m): 9:22am
sarrki:Ah no wonda
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:23am
Ok seen wish them all the best,happy receiving prayers,is berra to receive prayers than to carry juju pot
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 9:26am
sarrki:
Verse 7
A fool's mouth is his destruction, and his lips are the snare of his soul.
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:32am
obamabinladen:verse 8
going to read it lols
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 9:43am
obamabinladen:..Go and sit down..
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by obamabinladen(m): 9:48am
Uyi168:Goan die.
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by liftedhigh: 10:03am
Hmm
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:03am
MAKE SENSE
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 10:03am
Man worship.
Man worship.
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by hoodedjaystrim(m): 10:03am
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by Piiko(m): 10:04am
Apostle come and pray for me, I need spiritual healing
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:04am
CHOPUP411:
You're very correct
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by TonyCizzy: 10:04am
He looks like one veteran actor with big eyeballs ....� �
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:05am
9jakohai:Its becoming stale already. I'm tired of all these actions
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by squash47(m): 10:05am
sarrki:Spirit of what
|Re: Emmanuel Uchenna & Family Kneel As Apostle Suleman Prays For Them (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:05am
TonyCizzy:
Segun Arinze
