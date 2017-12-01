Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% (12842 Views)

Satan should go and die is now the new biblical defense for tithing?

The association of Nigerian Theologians, according to 'The Point' newspaper, published on the 20th of November 2017, declared that Christians should not pay tithe. (Scroll left to see article) are they now the devil you speak of?

I will say that paying 30% tithe has NO basis in Christianity, but you can prove me wrong, by showing me one bible verse where our new High priest under the order of Melchizedek, Jesus, paid tithe, or where the disciples, our first pastors and GOs, paid 30% tithes.

Now, unto other unrelated matters, that's how one guy said one gov will die in 2 weeks and the gov is still hale and hearty, nearly 2 years later! ~FRZ

#FreeTheSheeple

Popular OAP Daddyfreeze has replied popular pastor, Apostle Suleman after he increased his tithe from 10% to 30%. Below is how the controversial OAP replied the Pastor who was involved in sex scandal with Popular actress Danielle okeke..

ohh, this tithing thing never finish 11 Likes 2 Shares

Apostle must hear this.... 15 Likes 1 Share









Apostle sir,





By all biblical and conventional standards, tithe is 10%.



Nothing more and nothing less!





30% increment is no longer tithe but a sacrifice or seed or an offering.





When God asked Noah to build an Ark, he gave him the fashion and measurements. When God asked Moses to build the Ark of Tabernacle, he was given a fashion and measurement.



They both kept absolutely to the dictates and instructions of God.



Therefore, over zealousness is not godliness. It is simply spiritual rascality.



1 Corinthians 14:40 says; "Let all things be done decently and in order".







Lol! This fight is really getting interesting!

I see one party speaking with aggression and red hot anger while the other is calm and reserved; trying to make sane and salient points! 62 Likes 4 Shares

Pastor Nollywood, when will the debate ready? 5 Likes







Don't get it twisted,

Suleiman said this not as a response to Freeze but as a subtle psych to his mumu members to increase theirs.



It seems it's not so easy meeting up with Daniella Okeke's demands anymore. Don't get it twisted,Suleiman said this not as a response to Freeze but as a subtle psych to his mumu members to increase theirs.It seems it's not so easy meeting up with Daniella Okeke's demands anymore. 125 Likes 11 Shares

daddy freeze is really tackling ds people o 26 Likes

Ds freeze is a psycho....





he should stop fooling himself.

Wetin concern am with how people use their money na... 6 Likes 1 Share

My guy, its not ur money... let him pay whatever suits him as his tithe... E no concern u ooooooo... My guy, its not ur money... let him pay whatever suits him as his tithe... E no concern u ooooooo... 8 Likes 1 Share

I'm with daddyfreeze 100%!



GOD bless him abundantly for exposing these "spiritual fraudsters"!!



Whoever is close to daddyfreeze should please tell him to seek "police protection"!



The days ahead look very rough and these "anointed demons" can go to any length in order to stop anyone who keeps revealing the "gospel truth" about their "illicit spiritual activities"!



GOD ALMIGHTY continue to protect HIS children from "evil clergymen/women" (Amen)!



Shalom! 37 Likes 4 Shares

Authoreety:

Ds freeze is a psycho....





he should stop fooling himself.

Wetin concern am with how people use their money na... Wetin concern you with how people expose fraudsters Wetin concern you with how people expose fraudsters 49 Likes 4 Shares



Oniranu He means he is getting a PAY RISE !Oniranu 6 Likes



Nigerian pastors right now 12 Likes

increased my tithe to 30%.satan, go and die"...



So does that mean one can increase or decrease der tithe at will ? He said "I just.satan, go and die"...So does that mean one can increase or decrease der tithe at will 36 Likes 3 Shares

Lalas247:

He means he is getting a PAY RISE !

Slaveman343:

Wetin concern you with how people expose fraudsters Luk at ds donkey o 1 Like

Daddy Freeze the FELA of our time 1 Like

Confused OAP...like a newspaper is now the scriptures. I tot the book of Malachi was clear on tithe... Why all these confusionists and attention seekers mauling "tithes".

Freeze should do other things for popularity and stop pandering to aggrieved tithe payers' emotions. Your anger on how many offerings including tithes are supposedly being expended on luxuries by some pastors at the expense of dying church goers may be justified but who are you to judge. Nobody is forcing tithe on anyone... You may package yours and deliver it straight to God if you find that necessary. Foolish Freeze 2 Likes

when you put 30%tithe and offering in a box and you get 100% in return cos the box self na your purse. 7 Likes

Na dem sabi... I think they should just ignore this guy. Responding to his jibes gives him credence. If the pastors believe in their doctrine they should learn to ignore guys like this....

I blame the poverty level in Africa where you have to practically wait on god to do everything for you



30% tithes

That’s no tithe



And some of this Pastor are very arrogant 6 Likes

Confused Dad