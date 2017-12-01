₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Igboblog: 11:52pm On Dec 02
Popular OAP Daddyfreeze has replied popular pastor, Apostle Suleman after he increased his tithe from 10% to 30%. Below is how the controversial OAP replied the Pastor who was involved in sex scandal with Popular actress Danielle okeke..
Satan should go and die is now the new biblical defense for tithing?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by medexico(m): 11:57pm On Dec 02
ohh, this tithing thing never finish
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by medexico(m): 11:59pm On Dec 02
Apostle must hear this....
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by UbanmeUdie: 12:12am On Dec 03
Apostle sir,
By all biblical and conventional standards, tithe is 10%.
Nothing more and nothing less!
30% increment is no longer tithe but a sacrifice or seed or an offering.
When God asked Noah to build an Ark, he gave him the fashion and measurements. When God asked Moses to build the Ark of Tabernacle, he was given a fashion and measurement.
They both kept absolutely to the dictates and instructions of God.
Therefore, over zealousness is not godliness. It is simply spiritual rascality.
1 Corinthians 14:40 says; "Let all things be done decently and in order".
On this; I am with Frz.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Lordfranklin(m): 12:59am On Dec 03
Lol! This fight is really getting interesting!
I see one party speaking with aggression and red hot anger while the other is calm and reserved; trying to make sane and salient points!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Me77: 2:09am On Dec 03
Pastor Nollywood, when will the debate ready?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by NwaAmaikpe: 7:08am On Dec 03
Don't get it twisted,
Suleiman said this not as a response to Freeze but as a subtle psych to his mumu members to increase theirs.
It seems it's not so easy meeting up with Daniella Okeke's demands anymore.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Larrey(f): 7:39am On Dec 03
daddy freeze is really tackling ds people o
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Authoreety: 7:39am On Dec 03
Ds freeze is a psycho....
he should stop fooling himself.
Wetin concern am with how people use their money na...
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Authoreety: 7:41am On Dec 03
UbanmeUdie:My guy, its not ur money... let him pay whatever suits him as his tithe... E no concern u ooooooo...
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Igboblog: 8:25am On Dec 03
See how his fans reacted here http://www.ndigbotvnews.com/2017/12/tithing-controversy-daddyfreeze-bombs.html?m=1
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by crisisexpert321(m): 8:32am On Dec 03
Get the Audio tape THE MISSION you will hear everything
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by kadas01(m): 8:45am On Dec 03
I'm with daddyfreeze 100%!
GOD bless him abundantly for exposing these "spiritual fraudsters"!!
Whoever is close to daddyfreeze should please tell him to seek "police protection"!
The days ahead look very rough and these "anointed demons" can go to any length in order to stop anyone who keeps revealing the "gospel truth" about their "illicit spiritual activities"!
GOD ALMIGHTY continue to protect HIS children from "evil clergymen/women" (Amen)!
Shalom!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Slaveman343: 9:27am On Dec 03
Authoreety:Wetin concern you with how people expose fraudsters
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Lalas247(f): 9:42am On Dec 03
He means he is getting a PAY RISE !
Oniranu
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Settingz321(m): 9:54am On Dec 03
Nigerian pastors right now
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by RSVP(m): 9:59am On Dec 03
He said "I just increased my tithe to 30%.satan, go and die"...
So does that mean one can increase or decrease der tithe at will?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by humeeh(f): 10:03am On Dec 03
Lalas247:Who vexed you this morning?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Lalas247(f): 10:17am On Dec 03
humeeh:Morning dear
Didn’t go church lol maybe that’s why
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by humeeh(f): 10:19am On Dec 03
Lalas247:Aiit then.. good morning
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by hamilton62(m): 12:35pm On Dec 03
UbanmeUdie:Just because you have decided to do things the way it is stated and it doesn't mean that people with more zeal for providence don't exist...
Tithing is 10% but within you and a purpose can go on a ratio above... I don't pay 10% because it is too poor being that i want extra-ordinary grace for providence though i know the recommended is 10%...
We all can't do same and want or need same magnitude of providence.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Authoreety: 12:54pm On Dec 03
Luk at ds donkey o
Slaveman343:
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by cahrym(m): 12:59pm On Dec 03
Daddy Freeze the FELA of our time
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Mac2016(m): 11:04pm On Dec 03
Confused OAP...like a newspaper is now the scriptures. I tot the book of Malachi was clear on tithe... Why all these confusionists and attention seekers mauling "tithes".
Freeze should do other things for popularity and stop pandering to aggrieved tithe payers' emotions. Your anger on how many offerings including tithes are supposedly being expended on luxuries by some pastors at the expense of dying church goers may be justified but who are you to judge. Nobody is forcing tithe on anyone... You may package yours and deliver it straight to God if you find that necessary. Foolish Freeze
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Wisdomkosi(m): 11:04pm On Dec 03
OK
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Nonnyflex(m): 11:04pm On Dec 03
As you guys have said everything let me go back to my temple run
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by OceanmorganTrix: 11:04pm On Dec 03
.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by Lanretoye(m): 11:05pm On Dec 03
when you put 30%tithe and offering in a box and you get 100% in return cos the box self na your purse.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by silas24(m): 11:05pm On Dec 03
Na dem sabi... I think they should just ignore this guy. Responding to his jibes gives him credence. If the pastors believe in their doctrine they should learn to ignore guys like this....
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by kolnel: 11:05pm On Dec 03
I blame the poverty level in Africa where you have to practically wait on god to do everything for you
30% tithes
That’s no tithe
And some of this Pastor are very arrogant
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by EshjayLee(m): 11:05pm On Dec 03
Confused Dad
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Apostle Suleman Increases His Tithe From 10% To 30% by IsaacBuchi(m): 11:05pm On Dec 03
Tithing is not biblical, it's not Christian, how hard is that for them blind Christians to understand?
