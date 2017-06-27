₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,581 members, 3,621,108 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2017 at 01:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice (4544 Views)
Recession: Desperate Woman Exchanges 4-year-old Son For A Bag Of Rice In Benue (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by Islie: 9:18am
By Eugene Agha, Lagos
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/man-exchanges-boy-for-n48-000-rice/203322.html
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by Caustics: 9:33am
+ =
4 Likes
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by Evablizin(f): 9:37am
Nawa oo,thank God he did'nt use the boy for ritual or explore his skull and butcher his body for sell rather he used him for foreign Rice exchange,hunger can never be your friend,kai people and crime
5 Likes
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by 2dice01: 9:46am
laugh don make me mistakenly touch diss bae boobs
Rumour as it that her bf is a soldier
1 Like
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by OrestesDante: 10:31am
There is hunger in the land.
Though this will not stop us from checking the name. Flatron flatino!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by SalamRushdie: 11:45am
Buhari induced hunger is real and on rampage
5 Likes
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by ask4double(m): 11:46am
The only thing that keeps a man going is Hope, but when the situation becomes hopeless the result is this.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by bastien: 11:46am
These days, hunger don take over conji
3 Likes
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by Next2Bezee(m): 11:46am
OrestesDante:
Did you see any name there?
This is what happens when someone that only attended nursery school is allowed to use internet.
22 Likes
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by conductor2: 11:46am
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by auntysimbiat(f): 11:46am
NA WA
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by Category1: 11:46am
Only afonjas can do DAT
7 Likes
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by STNWAUME(m): 11:47am
Hmmmmmmm
Nigeria land of mystery
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by laolu2(f): 11:47am
hahaaa....human for food. this na serious trade by barter o
1 Like
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by ChuzzyBlog: 11:47am
Damn!
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by Dutchey(m): 11:48am
booked
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by dangotesmummy: 11:48am
Smh
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by fuckerstard: 11:48am
Trade by anything.
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by Proffdada: 11:48am
So after the rice finish.....
4 Likes
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by KingLennon(m): 11:48am
Nigeria economy no get joy atall. And our president is still in London communicating with us in Hausa
1 Like
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by adetayo234: 11:48am
La wah Ó!
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by Deseo(f): 11:49am
Hunger and Konji will never cease to amaze me.
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by Curdlebug(m): 11:49am
Hello, A MOMENT OF YOUR TIME PLEASE.
KINDLY FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW AND LIKE THE PHOTO. THANKS GOD BLESS
https://mobile.facebook.com/1959416617663362/photos/a.1961551907449833.1073741828.1959416617663362/1961890830749274/?type=3&refid=17&ref=opera_speed_dial&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1961890830749274%3Atl_objid.1961890830749274%3Apage_id.1959416617663362%3Athid.1959416617663362%3A306061129499414%3A69%3A0%3A1498892399%3A-4475593638056954560
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by Partnerbiz3: 11:49am
Buhari is working...
See below for data shaa..
See testimonies too..
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by clems88(m): 11:49am
Which kain wahala be this
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by Oluwapresley(m): 11:50am
evans
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by NubiLove(m): 11:51am
There was a similar incidence like this last year.
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by Smattjohn: 11:51am
Ok
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by SeebiStore(m): 11:52am
Naso hunger no easy but the person Bleep up sha
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by sukkot: 11:52am
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by hoodedjaystrim(m): 11:52am
ehn?
|Re: Man Exchanges Boy For N48,000 Rice by lonelydora(m): 11:53am
There's hunger in the land.
See How This Man Killed A Man Who Came To Rob Him In His House Unknowingly(pict) / A Witch Confession / Brazilian Man Who Raped A One Year Old Baby Gets Raped By 20 Prisoners (pic)
Viewing this topic: mikeoh, zxcvb, koonbey(m), Progenitor52, cybermic007, Missensie, achi4u(m), nyben4eva, LUGBE, pavicky(m), alyarmouk(m), PerfectlyPerfect(m), kunlap02(m), swiitJese(f), Ologogoro, jgbemson1, alexanderkings(m), Az1000, truckin, Kylekent59, Onlywoman92, Joyekpen, numerouno01(m), Fitzy4real(m), urchcam(m), raker300, romi, Fantes(m) and 29 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25