108 oldest secondary schools in Nigeria



1. CMS Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos (1859) – CMS

2. Methodist Boys High School, Victoria Island, Lagos (1878) – Methodist

3. Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, Lagos (1879) – Methodist

4. Baptist Academy, Obanikoro, Lagos (1885) – Baptist – The primary school arm was established in 1855 but was not changed into secondary school

5. Hope Waddell Training Institute, Calabar (1895) – United Presbyterian

6. St. Anne’s School, (Old Kudeti Girls’ School) Ibadan (1896)*- CMS

7. Oron Boy’s High School, (Old Oron Training Institute) Oron (1897)*- CMS

8. Wesley College of Science (old Wesley College), Elekuro, Ibadan (1905)* – Methodist

9. St. Paul’s College, Iyenu, Awka (1900)* – CMS

10. Methodist Boy’s High School, Oron (1905) – Methodist

11. Abeokuta Grammar School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta (1908) – CMS

12. King’s College, Catholic Mission street, Lagos (1909) – Government

13. St. John’s School, Bida (1909)* – CMS

14. Alhuda-Huda College(Old Government Secondary School), Zaria (1910) – Government

15. Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode (12 Jan. 1913) – Anglican

16. Eko Boys High School, Mushin, Lagos (13 Jan. 1913) - Methodist

17. Ibadan Grammar School, Molete, Ibadan (Mar. 1913) - CMS

18. Government Secondary School, Ilorin, Kwara (1914)- Government

19. Government College, Katsina-Ala, Benue (1915) – Government

20. Etinan Institute, Etinan, Akwa-Ibom (1915) – Qua Iboe Christian Mission

21. Ondo Boys High School, Ondo (1919) – CMS

22. Duke Town Secondary School (1919) – Qua Iboe Christian Mission

23. Baptist Boys High School, Oke-Saje, Abeokuta (1923) – Baptist

24. Government College, Kaduna (1920) – Government

25. Barewa College, (Old Katsina College, Kaduna College and Government College), Zaria (Established as Katsina Teachers’ College) (1921)* - Government

26. Methodist College, Uzuakoli, Abia (1923)- Methodist

27. Ibo Boys’ High School, Uzuakoli, Abia (1923) – CMS

28. Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha, Anambra (1925) – CMS

29. Queens College, Yaba, lagos (1927) – Government

30. Government College, Apata, Ibadan (1927) - Government

31. Government College, Umuahia, Abia (1927) – Government

32. United Memorial Grammar School, Ibadan (1928) – CMS

33. St. Gregory College, Ikoyi, Lagos (1928) – Catholic

34. St. Thomas College, Ibusa (1928) – CMS

35. St. Charles College, Onitsha (1929) – CMS

36. Aggrey Memorial College, Arochukwu (1931) – Individual (Alvan Ikoku)

37. Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos (1932) – Methodist/CMS

38. St’ Theresa College, Oke-Ado, Ibadan (1932) – Catholic

39. Oduduwa Grammar School, Ile-Ife (1932) - CMS

40. Christ the King College, Onitsha, Anambra (1933) - Catholic

41. Christ’s School, Fajuyi Park, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti (1933) – CMS

42. Ilesha Grammar School, Ilesha, Osun (1934) – Social Group (Egbe Atunlese Ijesha)

43. St. Patrick’s College, Calabar (1934) – Catholic

41. Holy Rosary College, Enugu (1935) - Catholic

42. Government Secondary School, Owerri (1935) - Government

43. Edo College, Benin City (1937) – Government

44. Ibadan Boys High School, Ibadan (1938) – Individual (Chief T.L. Oyesina)

45. Baptist High School, Bodija, Ibadan (1940) – Baptist

46. Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha (1942) – Catholic

47. African Church School, Kajola, Ifo (1943)*

48. Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta (1943)

49. Offa Grammar School, Offa (1943)

50. Olivet Heights, Oyo (1945)

51. Adeola Odutola College (old Olu-Iwa College), Ijebu-Ode (1945)

52. Government College, Ughelli (1945)

53. Anglican Girls’ Grammar School, Lagos (1945)

54. Urhobo College, Effurun (1946)

55. Remo Secondary School, Sagamu (1946)

56. Ansar –Ud – Deen Comprehensive College, Otta (1946)

57. Imade College, Owoh (1946)

58. Victory College, Ikare, Ondo (1947)

59. Hussey College, Warri (1947)

60. Ahmaddiya (Anwar-ul-Islam) College, Agege, Lagos (1948)

61. Government College, Keffi (old Keffi Secondary School situated in Kaduna) (1949)

62. Molusi College, Ijebu-Igbo (1949)

63. Baptist High School, Borokiri, Port Harcourt (1949)

64. Oriwu College, Ikorodu (1949)

65. Ago-Iwoye Secondary School, Ago-Iwoye (1950)

66. Ijebu Muslim College (1950)

66. Our Ladies of Apostle Secondary School, Yaba, Lagos (1950)

67. St. Peter Claver’s College, Sapele (1950)

68. Egbado (Yewa) College, Ilaro (1950)

69. St. Thomas’s Aquinas College, Akure (1951)

70. Queen’s School, Ibadan (1952)

71. Government College, Afikpo, Ebonyi (1952)

72. Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure (1953)

73. Loyola College, Ibadan (1954)

74. St. Bernadine’s, Oyo (1954)

75. Our Ladies of Apostle Secondary School, Ijebu-Ode (1954)

76. St. Anthony’s Grammar School, Ijebu-Imushin (1954)

77. Manuwa Memorial Grammar School, Iju-Odo ( 1954)

78. Fiditi Grammar School, Fiditi, Oyo (1954)

79. National High School, Arondizuogu, Imo (1954)

80. Iheme Memorial Grammar School, Arondizuogu, Imo (1954)

81. St. Louis Secondary School, Ondo (1954)

82. Gboluji Grammar School, Ile-Oluji, Ondo (1954)

83. Badagry Grammar School, Badagry (1955)

84. African Church Grammar School, Abeokuta (1955)

85. Ibara Anglican High School, Abeokuta (1955)

86. Doherty Memorial Grammar School, Ijero- Ekiti (1955)

87. St Patrick’s College, Asaba (1955)

88. St. Monica Girls’ School, Ondo (1955)

89. St. Catherine’s Anglican Girls School, Owo (1956)

90. St Joseph’s College, Ondo (1956)

91. Methodist High School, Okiti Pupa (1956)

92. Mayflower School, Ikenne (1956)

93. Isoyin Grammar School, Isoyin (1956)

94. Ebenezer Grammar School, Abeokuta (1956)

95. St. Joseph College, Ondo (1956)

96. Odogbolu Grammar School, Odogbolu (1957)

97. Notre Dame College, Ozoro (1957)

98. Government College, Makurdi (1957)

99. Holy Rosary College, Idah (1957)

100. Anglican Grammar School, Iju-itaogbolu (1957)

101. African Church Grammar School, Oka-Akoko (1957)

102. Okemesi Grammar School, Okemesi-Ekiti (1958)

103. Lagelu Grammar School, Ibadan (1958)

104. Ahmadu Bahago Secondary School (old Niger Baptist College), Niger (1958)

105. Anglican Grammar School, Igbara-Oke (1958)

106. St. Patrick’s College, Oka-Akoko (1959)

107. Ondo Anglican Grammar School, Ondo (1959)

108. Premier Grammar School, Abeokuta (1959)



The highlighted schools morphed from primary schools/Teachers’ Training Colleges into secondary schools before independence. The exact date of metamorphosis of these schools cannot be ascertained, hence the original years of establishment was used in listing them. Primary Schools and Teachers’ Training Colleges that didn’t morph into secondary schools are exempted from the list. Northern Provincial Schools are also exempted because of inadequate information/recorded history. Examples include;

Adamawa Provincial Secondary School (Gen. Murtala Muhammed College), Yola (1920)?!

Katsina Provincial Secondary school (Government College, Katsina) (1930)?! 9 Likes 3 Shares

