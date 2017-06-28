₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,965 members, 3,622,520 topics. Date: Wednesday, 28 June 2017 at 08:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria (10175 Views)
100 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria / Nigeria’s Top 31 Oldest Secondary School And Brief History / 23 Most Expensive Secondary Schools In Nigeria With Mind Blowing Fees (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by kudsweet(f): 9:39am On Jun 27
108 oldest secondary schools in Nigeria
1. CMS Grammar School, Bariga, Lagos (1859) – CMS
2. Methodist Boys High School, Victoria Island, Lagos (1878) – Methodist
3. Methodist Girls High School, Yaba, Lagos (1879) – Methodist
4. Baptist Academy, Obanikoro, Lagos (1885) – Baptist – The primary school arm was established in 1855 but was not changed into secondary school
5. Hope Waddell Training Institute, Calabar (1895) – United Presbyterian
6. St. Anne’s School, (Old Kudeti Girls’ School) Ibadan (1896)*- CMS
7. Oron Boy’s High School, (Old Oron Training Institute) Oron (1897)*- CMS
8. Wesley College of Science (old Wesley College), Elekuro, Ibadan (1905)* – Methodist
9. St. Paul’s College, Iyenu, Awka (1900)* – CMS
10. Methodist Boy’s High School, Oron (1905) – Methodist
11. Abeokuta Grammar School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta (1908) – CMS
12. King’s College, Catholic Mission street, Lagos (1909) – Government
13. St. John’s School, Bida (1909)* – CMS
14. Alhuda-Huda College(Old Government Secondary School), Zaria (1910) – Government
15. Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode (12 Jan. 1913) – Anglican
16. Eko Boys High School, Mushin, Lagos (13 Jan. 1913) - Methodist
17. Ibadan Grammar School, Molete, Ibadan (Mar. 1913) - CMS
18. Government Secondary School, Ilorin, Kwara (1914)- Government
19. Government College, Katsina-Ala, Benue (1915) – Government
20. Etinan Institute, Etinan, Akwa-Ibom (1915) – Qua Iboe Christian Mission
21. Ondo Boys High School, Ondo (1919) – CMS
22. Duke Town Secondary School (1919) – Qua Iboe Christian Mission
23. Baptist Boys High School, Oke-Saje, Abeokuta (1923) – Baptist
24. Government College, Kaduna (1920) – Government
25. Barewa College, (Old Katsina College, Kaduna College and Government College), Zaria (Established as Katsina Teachers’ College) (1921)* - Government
26. Methodist College, Uzuakoli, Abia (1923)- Methodist
27. Ibo Boys’ High School, Uzuakoli, Abia (1923) – CMS
28. Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha, Anambra (1925) – CMS
29. Queens College, Yaba, lagos (1927) – Government
30. Government College, Apata, Ibadan (1927) - Government
31. Government College, Umuahia, Abia (1927) – Government
32. United Memorial Grammar School, Ibadan (1928) – CMS
33. St. Gregory College, Ikoyi, Lagos (1928) – Catholic
34. St. Thomas College, Ibusa (1928) – CMS
35. St. Charles College, Onitsha (1929) – CMS
36. Aggrey Memorial College, Arochukwu (1931) – Individual (Alvan Ikoku)
37. Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos (1932) – Methodist/CMS
38. St’ Theresa College, Oke-Ado, Ibadan (1932) – Catholic
39. Oduduwa Grammar School, Ile-Ife (1932) - CMS
40. Christ the King College, Onitsha, Anambra (1933) - Catholic
41. Christ’s School, Fajuyi Park, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti (1933) – CMS
42. Ilesha Grammar School, Ilesha, Osun (1934) – Social Group (Egbe Atunlese Ijesha)
43. St. Patrick’s College, Calabar (1934) – Catholic
41. Holy Rosary College, Enugu (1935) - Catholic
42. Government Secondary School, Owerri (1935) - Government
43. Edo College, Benin City (1937) – Government
44. Ibadan Boys High School, Ibadan (1938) – Individual (Chief T.L. Oyesina)
45. Baptist High School, Bodija, Ibadan (1940) – Baptist
46. Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha (1942) – Catholic
47. African Church School, Kajola, Ifo (1943)*
48. Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta (1943)
49. Offa Grammar School, Offa (1943)
50. Olivet Heights, Oyo (1945)
51. Adeola Odutola College (old Olu-Iwa College), Ijebu-Ode (1945)
52. Government College, Ughelli (1945)
53. Anglican Girls’ Grammar School, Lagos (1945)
54. Urhobo College, Effurun (1946)
55. Remo Secondary School, Sagamu (1946)
56. Ansar –Ud – Deen Comprehensive College, Otta (1946)
57. Imade College, Owoh (1946)
58. Victory College, Ikare, Ondo (1947)
59. Hussey College, Warri (1947)
60. Ahmaddiya (Anwar-ul-Islam) College, Agege, Lagos (1948)
61. Government College, Keffi (old Keffi Secondary School situated in Kaduna) (1949)
62. Molusi College, Ijebu-Igbo (1949)
63. Baptist High School, Borokiri, Port Harcourt (1949)
64. Oriwu College, Ikorodu (1949)
65. Ago-Iwoye Secondary School, Ago-Iwoye (1950)
66. Ijebu Muslim College (1950)
66. Our Ladies of Apostle Secondary School, Yaba, Lagos (1950)
67. St. Peter Claver’s College, Sapele (1950)
68. Egbado (Yewa) College, Ilaro (1950)
69. St. Thomas’s Aquinas College, Akure (1951)
70. Queen’s School, Ibadan (1952)
71. Government College, Afikpo, Ebonyi (1952)
72. Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure (1953)
73. Loyola College, Ibadan (1954)
74. St. Bernadine’s, Oyo (1954)
75. Our Ladies of Apostle Secondary School, Ijebu-Ode (1954)
76. St. Anthony’s Grammar School, Ijebu-Imushin (1954)
77. Manuwa Memorial Grammar School, Iju-Odo ( 1954)
78. Fiditi Grammar School, Fiditi, Oyo (1954)
79. National High School, Arondizuogu, Imo (1954)
80. Iheme Memorial Grammar School, Arondizuogu, Imo (1954)
81. St. Louis Secondary School, Ondo (1954)
82. Gboluji Grammar School, Ile-Oluji, Ondo (1954)
83. Badagry Grammar School, Badagry (1955)
84. African Church Grammar School, Abeokuta (1955)
85. Ibara Anglican High School, Abeokuta (1955)
86. Doherty Memorial Grammar School, Ijero- Ekiti (1955)
87. St Patrick’s College, Asaba (1955)
88. St. Monica Girls’ School, Ondo (1955)
89. St. Catherine’s Anglican Girls School, Owo (1956)
90. St Joseph’s College, Ondo (1956)
91. Methodist High School, Okiti Pupa (1956)
92. Mayflower School, Ikenne (1956)
93. Isoyin Grammar School, Isoyin (1956)
94. Ebenezer Grammar School, Abeokuta (1956)
95. St. Joseph College, Ondo (1956)
96. Odogbolu Grammar School, Odogbolu (1957)
97. Notre Dame College, Ozoro (1957)
98. Government College, Makurdi (1957)
99. Holy Rosary College, Idah (1957)
100. Anglican Grammar School, Iju-itaogbolu (1957)
101. African Church Grammar School, Oka-Akoko (1957)
102. Okemesi Grammar School, Okemesi-Ekiti (1958)
103. Lagelu Grammar School, Ibadan (1958)
104. Ahmadu Bahago Secondary School (old Niger Baptist College), Niger (1958)
105. Anglican Grammar School, Igbara-Oke (1958)
106. St. Patrick’s College, Oka-Akoko (1959)
107. Ondo Anglican Grammar School, Ondo (1959)
108. Premier Grammar School, Abeokuta (1959)
The highlighted schools morphed from primary schools/Teachers’ Training Colleges into secondary schools before independence. The exact date of metamorphosis of these schools cannot be ascertained, hence the original years of establishment was used in listing them. Primary Schools and Teachers’ Training Colleges that didn’t morph into secondary schools are exempted from the list. Northern Provincial Schools are also exempted because of inadequate information/recorded history. Examples include;
Adamawa Provincial Secondary School (Gen. Murtala Muhammed College), Yola (1920)?!
Katsina Provincial Secondary school (Government College, Katsina) (1930)?!
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by JakeII(m): 10:08am On Jun 27
Proudly ACA, Integritas! St. Thomas Aquinas College, my great Alma Mater
But OP, are you sure about Oyemekun Grammar school? I think the founding year was 1960.
7 Likes
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by eluquenson(m): 12:30pm On Jun 27
My school is not mentioned oh
Nigeria is really blessed with education.
Kudos to South westerns for bringing education into Nigeria...Let them know now.
I rep Yoruba nation
17 Likes
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by fhavourish(f): 1:14pm On Jun 27
I rep oriwu college ikorodu
4 Likes
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by CivilzedTyger(m): 4:24pm On Jun 27
What about AAMCO
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by hilroy: 7:23am
Southwest leads others follow
45 Likes
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by Victornezzar(m): 7:24am
wat of otomokpo grammar school located at ogbemoshi
don't ask me about it please
3 Likes
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by BestChoiceTutor(m): 7:24am
What about Baptist Boys' High School, Oke-saje, Abeokuta
1 Like
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by dhope001(m): 7:24am
.
1 Like
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by BroZuma: 7:24am
Okay
1 Like
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by itiswellandwell: 7:25am
Kids on Nairaland haven't heard those school names before.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive.
1 Like
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by MrTechy(m): 7:25am
Yeah that.. Was my school in the 1900
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by BoboKush(m): 7:25am
Front page
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by Victornezzar(m): 7:25am
NwaAmaikpe which school u go
2 Likes
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by dolphinife: 7:26am
I represent Adeola Odutola College, the first private secondary school in Nigeria established in 1945
4 Likes
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by Integrityfarms(m): 7:26am
The north had been somehow unfortunate to have Western education on time.
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by Jaymaxxy(m): 7:26am
I went to two secondary schools and the two are among the top 30. I had my JSS class at GOVERNMENT COLLEGE, IBADAN and my SSS class at WESLEY COLLEGE OF SCIENCE, IBADAN. So proud of the two schools.
5 Likes
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by NwaAmaikpe: 7:26am
Thank God my school is not there.
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by Kingxway: 7:26am
Wow! Nice to know that some of our secondary schools have been there for years. Unfortunately, Nigerians go school but don't allow school go through them. That's why you see a strength filled young men being eaten up by tribalism as if anyone had the power to choose his tribe before birth. There are really lots of intelligent fools in this country
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by ZACHIE: 7:27am
Taking the list further beyond 1940 will only cause trouble for the poster.
There are scores of schools not listed in that list.
My school isn't listed and I'm not finding this funny at all.
Stay with pre1900 and stay safe.
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by Cityfirstborn(m): 7:27am
in unum luceant
proudly Umuahian
Gcu
2 Likes
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by magoo10: 7:27am
I Rep CMS grammar school,Bariga Lagos
Up School
Up Boys
Emeka Agu was here
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by wintersnow(m): 7:27am
School of thought still remains the oldest school
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by Alphafeezay(m): 7:27am
Hmmmm... After how many decades before it came to the North.
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by dukechilezie(m): 7:28am
h
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by PqsMike: 7:28am
Number 105
All hail Anglican Grammar School Igbara Oke ...!!!
2 Likes
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by HAH: 7:28am
General Murtala Mohammed College Yola 1920
Should be there
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by IamYorubanza: 7:28am
@op what about this school below ?
This was where our H-FACTOR originated from.
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by adeniyi3971(m): 7:28am
where's my school??
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by thatniqqress(f): 7:29am
Repping Queens college
Pass on the torch
1 Like
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by Zico5(m): 7:31am
See as south west schools dominated the page and the people of Evans and chest beaters will begin their banters like before. We don't boast , that's why they are rushing down here. Empty barrel makes the loudest noise.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 108 Oldest Secondary Schools In Nigeria by micskales(m): 7:31am
Trash
New Federal Universities In Nigeria / How Many Times Did You Take The JAMB UME? / Lasu Result
Viewing this topic: good4all40, fisher5(m), knaa, OgaJonah(m), UDIOK, kokumo1949, superiorinferno(m), Hollawayn05(m), bamssy(m), Lacomb(m), chucs, akbayo(m), lucas12, duullie88(m), smalley1992, Josephamstrong1(m), azraeljaheel, Abdul9025(m), noyen(m), richard16(m), pelummy50(m), oluezekiel(m), Trailii, Bolt2011(m), Sparklee(m), tkpoint2(m), Orpe7(m), adamspee(m), hrhobi1(m), obi3rize, columbus007(m), nachW(f), jejemanito, sultanfortune(m), tpdgenius(m), Machiny, AYOILORI, frank2003, banggy, bunbit23, Toks2008(m), Lijams, bunmioguns(m), laprem90, tyangel, beneviv(f), liljaydee(m), gatiano(m), gflower1000(m), skeleton5050(m), santicruz, opestein, Sidaissystems, eki2000(m), melody91, Sent4rina, Gleefreak125(m), Ahmeduana(m), Greycious(m), ultimategos(m), adisasegun, kel212, dimeji1(m), emidon007(m), Warlord3000(m), Maverick69(m), AkhereOkaka(m), Emaimo, Black5050(m), farem, ziky2010(m), PrinceShakor, David4best(m), trendphemmy(m), tmann626(m), Munix(m), EmeNation(m), Terenceike(m), YourGrace, ceeceeco(m), Kingharzyz(m), Charity05(f), browndegreat, sanandreas(m), fatunbiadedolapo, Johnsonifeoluwa(m), darlingbas(m), leokinguch(m), clem2love(m), Antighaita(m), oka4ugoo, HolyTitus(m), manny4u(m) and 144 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18