Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by WotzupNG: 11:04am
Below are pictures of the 2017 Durbar Festival in Kano State. Notable Nigerians were in attendance e.g Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido, Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State and also Ambassadors of Spain and Argentina who were dressed in traditional attire.
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by WotzupNG: 11:05am
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by WotzupNG: 11:06am
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by WotzupNG: 11:08am
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by MDsambo: 11:13am
Oh my beautiful Arewa
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by WotzupNG: 12:01pm
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by mlanreh: 1:30pm
Good
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by brunofarad(m): 1:30pm
Ok
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by korel9: 1:30pm
I was there dressed in a white regalia in the first picture
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by Adekanmi93(m): 1:31pm
arewa people.
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by jbbalarabe(m): 1:32pm
This is very colourful, Kano tumbin giwa ko Dane kazo an fika.
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by korel9: 1:33pm
Adekanmi93:
afonja man I dey greet
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by Abfinest007(m): 1:33pm
I love eir way they celebrate without fear of someone coming to bomb d place
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by onupeter(m): 1:34pm
Making sense jare
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by wintersnow(m): 1:35pm
Is kano in Nigeria?
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by sham8co(m): 1:38pm
wintersnow:No it is Biafra
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by FNG1: 1:38pm
wintersnow:
No it is the capital of Bia.Fraud.
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by spinna: 1:38pm
Many of us in the south so love to look down on the people of the North, but they are a people who understand power and i admire a lot of things about them.( Of course i dont like any ideology of North born to rule, i hate the Violent Criminal elements in Fulani herdsmen,) But I love these durbars because i love horses. The north have preserved their culture well.
Although Kano durbar is bigger i prefer Katsina durbar because they have much healthier horses.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6Htg0GPx6w
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cXShQ0zPmeo
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by EgunMogaji(m): 1:38pm
Congrats to all concerned.
I'm proud to be a Nigerian, we have culture. Only if we can harness it for tourism.
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by tlops(m): 1:38pm
Good for them.
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by amnesty7: 1:40pm
What an enviable, colourful celebrations.
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by amnesty7: 1:44pm
spinna:I admire your objectivity. On my way to watch Zaria's elegant durbar this evening. Meanwhile others have lost their heritage, would rather go to drink and have wild parties.
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by Smattmat: 1:46pm
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by ghettowriter(m): 1:50pm
I was there
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by modupeleke(f): 1:54pm
Allah ya maimai Tanana, aseyi sa'modun o we shall witness more to come. Amen
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by Fingerprinter(m): 1:55pm
I was in kano during last year's durbar. I captured everything on my phone. Unfortunately, I didn't transfer to my pc before I lost my phone to thieves.
I miss Kano
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by modupeleke(f): 1:55pm
Allah ya maimai Tamana , aseyi sa'modun o, we shall witness more to come. Amen
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by LionDeLeo: 2:02pm
jbbalarabe:
Fixed.
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by joenor(m): 2:07pm
Nice one.
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by jamislaw(m): 2:07pm
Proudly Arewa Mafia.
Re: Pictures From 2017 Durbar Festival Held In Kano by JayB11(m): 2:15pm
wintersnow:No, it is in Onitsha, Biafra Republic.
