Below are pictures of the 2017 Durbar Festival in Kano State. Notable Nigerians were in attendance e.g Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido, Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State and also Ambassadors of Spain and Argentina who were dressed in traditional attire.

I was there dressed in a white regalia in the first picture

I love eir way they celebrate without fear of someone coming to bomb d place

No it is the capital of Bia.Fraud.

Many of us in the south so love to look down on the people of the North, but they are a people who understand power and i admire a lot of things about them.( Of course i dont like any ideology of North born to rule, i hate the Violent Criminal elements in Fulani herdsmen,) But I love these durbars because i love horses. The north have preserved their culture well.Although Kano durbar is bigger i prefer Katsina durbar because they have much healthier horses.

Congrats to all concerned. I'm proud to be a Nigerian, we have culture. Only if we can harness it for tourism.