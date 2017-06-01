₦airaland Forum

Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 4:28pm
Governor Wike today led a powerful delegation of traditional rulers to Sokoto state to visit Sultan of Sokoto.They were received at the airport by Gov. Tambuwal who led them to the Sultan's palace.Speaking at the palace,Gov. Wike said he will never support the breakup of Nigeria


Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 4:29pm
Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by adetoroamos(m): 4:29pm
good one wike, amechi home boy
Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by obulor6468: 4:37pm
wike goes to worship in sokoto a reason he will never be reelected.

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by phemmyutd(m): 4:39pm
How will Ipobs survived this? My condolence to the Ipob families

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by SonofDevil: 4:44pm
Ipob confused right nowgrin

I swear with my 8.5 inches dick this thread no go enter 2 page

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by SonofDevil: 4:44pm
Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by nototribalist: 4:53pm
Wike obviously is a governor, they are enjoying the billions coming from Abuja. When the trumpet blow, even wike go run enter bush. So he can even kiss the sultan all he wants. Every common man for here no where them stand. Na who wear shoe know where e dey pain.

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by nototribalist: 4:56pm
Wetin wike wan talk wey Rochas nova talk, until when gbege start wike will fly out. Cos all the billions of Naira he's collecting have to come out by fire by force. Afonjas keep masturbating on a politician.

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by Dedetwo(m): 4:56pm
These lazy freeloaders can pay homage to God but one thing is sure, Niger-Area must be disintegrated either in peace or in pieces period.

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by modik(m): 5:19pm
NK's agitation is not for the rich and ruling class.

Infact, he is the chiefest enemy of the high and mighty cos he has come to distort the "chop I chop politics of Nigeria"

......Happily, all powers belong to the down-trodden represented by NK

No shaking.

can He(NK) be bought over by money-bags?

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by GameGod(m): 5:31pm
Nnamdi Cownu right now grin

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 5:46pm
Dedetwo:
These lazy freeloaders can pay homage to God but one thing is sure, Niger-Area must be disintegrated either in peace or in pieces period.


grin gringrin grin grin

Old man Dede is so pained right now.

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by mobaking: 5:48pm
Is that not King Dandeson Jaja of Opobo I am seeing at the airport?.Hope for a way to the sea going going gone.

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by EntMirror: 5:51pm
All I'm seeing is Trinity and the wise cloth men..

o:
Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 5:51pm
One Nigeria
Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by SillyeRabbit: 5:52pm
These people will still continue to steal whether Nigeria breaks or not. Let's come together to say no to bad politics.

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by Biafrannuke: 5:53pm
lol...IPOB is mobilizing the grassroot who own the power and this one is going to sokoto to swear to his masters like okoroawusa. at least his people will learn that all zoo politicians are same and that Biafra is the only solution.

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by salford1: 5:53pm
Another heartbreak for ipob. I can see an Ijaw royal father in the 1st picture. The only way Nigeria would ever break up is through the senate/HOR not some protest by ipobs. These aristocrats would use the federal military and police might to crush any uprising.

nototribalist:
Wetin wike wan talk wey Rochas nova talk, until when gbege start wike will fly out. Cos all the billions of Naira he's collecting have to come out by fire by force. Afonjas keep masturbating on a politician.
Even ibos can't do without ewedu when combined with Amala and gbegiri grin

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by nengibo: 5:53pm
We the ipork are pained how can the barren s.e survive without Rivers state

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by anyebedgreat: 5:55pm
Wike is a bad guy. I don't like him but I admire him. He should have been president instead of Jonathan.
Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by burkingx(f): 5:55pm
grin

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by ignis: 5:55pm
Wike is sure a good man.
Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by Buharimustgo: 5:55pm
Nice
Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 5:55pm
grin grin grin


Clear Road

Wike ti takeover

7 7 is the number Oluwashina
Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by Kingspin(m): 5:56pm
Nobody support it but everybody must work for it.
Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by AminuRano87(m): 5:56pm
ghen ghen. Nigeria 1- Biafra 0
Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 5:57pm
Wike, on getting to saltan of sokoto's palace, so this is how these people enjoy?

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by Elfaris(m): 5:57pm
phemmyutd:
How will Ipobs survived this? My condolence to the Ipob families
Hehehe I feel for them right now. They must be confused too. Damn! Wike whyy
Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by chrisxxx(m): 5:57pm
Respect they say is reciprocal. Have you observed Tambuwal using two hands to greet a Rivers Chief? Wike showed example to respect the Sultan. Tambuwal has reciprocated that respect.

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by EazyMoh(m): 5:57pm
Unity begging in progress. Abeg someone help with that latest WIKE meme.

Re: Wike Leads Delegation Of Rulers To Sultan Of Sokoto's Palace (Photos) by johnserek: 5:58pm
This is real politics

ijaw has moved
not like a bitter tribe that wants to self destruct on a certain issue
by the time it hits them the mess they have out themselves in
they will continue being the laughing stock of nigerian politics
bloody cowards

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

