Source: Governor Wike today led a powerful delegation of traditional rulers to Sokoto state to visit Sultan of Sokoto.They were received at the airport by Gov. Tambuwal who led them to the Sultan's palace.Speaking at the palace,Gov. Wike said he will never support the breakup of NigeriaSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/governor-wike-leads-powerful-delegation.html

good one wike, amechi home boy

wike goes to worship in sokoto a reason he will never be reelected. 10 Likes

How will Ipobs survived this? My condolence to the Ipob families 47 Likes 4 Shares





I swear with my 8.5 inches dick this thread no go enter 2 page Ipob confused right nowI swear with my 8.5 inches dick this thread no go enter 2 page 19 Likes 2 Shares





I swear with my 8.5 inches dick this thread no go enter 2 pages Ipob confused right now

Wike obviously is a governor, they are enjoying the billions coming from Abuja. When the trumpet blow, even wike go run enter bush. So he can even kiss the sultan all he wants. Every common man for here no where them stand. Na who wear shoe know where e dey pain. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Wetin wike wan talk wey Rochas nova talk, until when gbege start wike will fly out. Cos all the billions of Naira he's collecting have to come out by fire by force. Afonjas keep masturbating on a politician. 24 Likes 2 Shares

These lazy freeloaders can pay homage to God but one thing is sure, Niger-Area must be disintegrated either in peace or in pieces period. 5 Likes

NK's agitation is not for the rich and ruling class.



Infact, he is the chiefest enemy of the high and mighty cos he has come to distort the "chop I chop politics of Nigeria"



......Happily, all powers belong to the down-trodden represented by NK



No shaking.



can He(NK) be bought over by money-bags? 11 Likes

Nnamdi Cownu right now 8 Likes 1 Share

Dedetwo:

These lazy freeloaders can pay homage to God but one thing is sure, Niger-Area must be disintegrated either in peace or in pieces period.







Old man Dede is so pained right now. Old man Dede is so pained right now. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Is that not King Dandeson Jaja of Opobo I am seeing at the airport?.Hope for a way to the sea going going gone. 1 Like 1 Share

All I'm seeing is Trinity and the wise cloth men..



o:

One Nigeria

These people will still continue to steal whether Nigeria breaks or not. Let's come together to say no to bad politics. 1 Like

lol...IPOB is mobilizing the grassroot who own the power and this one is going to sokoto to swear to his masters like okoroawusa. at least his people will learn that all zoo politicians are same and that Biafra is the only solution. 5 Likes





nototribalist:

Wetin wike wan talk wey Rochas nova talk, until when gbege start wike will fly out. Cos all the billions of Naira he's collecting have to come out by fire by force. Afonjas keep masturbating on a politician. Even ibos can't do without ewedu when combined with Amala and gbegiri Another heartbreak for ipob. I can see an Ijaw royal father in the 1st picture. The only way Nigeria would ever break up is through the senate/HOR not some protest by ipobs. These aristocrats would use the federal military and police might to crush any uprising.Even ibos can't do without ewedu when combined with Amala and gbegiri 11 Likes 1 Share

We the ipork are pained how can the barren s.e survive without Rivers state 4 Likes

Wike is a bad guy. I don't like him but I admire him. He should have been president instead of Jonathan.

Wike is sure a good man.

Clear Road



Wike ti takeover



7 7 is the number Oluwashina

Nobody support it but everybody must work for it.

ghen ghen. Nigeria 1- Biafra 0

Wike, on getting to saltan of sokoto's palace, so this is how these people enjoy? 5 Likes 1 Share

phemmyutd:

How will Ipobs survived this? My condolence to the Ipob families Hehehe I feel for them right now. They must be confused too. Damn! Wike whyy Hehehe I feel for them right now. They must be confused too. Damn! Wike whyy

Respect they say is reciprocal. Have you observed Tambuwal using two hands to greet a Rivers Chief? Wike showed example to respect the Sultan. Tambuwal has reciprocated that respect. 2 Likes

Unity begging in progress. Abeg someone help with that latest WIKE meme. 1 Like