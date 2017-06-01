₦airaland Forum

Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by Aminat508(f): 5:23pm
Osun By-Election, APC Plans to scuttle process, Import Foreign Voters, PDP Cries Out

As Osun West senatorial by-election draws nearer, the Osun State chapter of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday raised an alarm over alleged plans by the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) in the state to scuttle the process and prevent free, fair and credible poll on July 8.

PDP also alleged that some electoral officers have connived with the APC chieftains to disenfranchise some voters identified as supporters of PDP by allegedly deleting their names from the list of eligible voters.

Chairman of the party, Hon. Soji Adagunodo, made these revelations while addressing a press conference at the party's Secretariat in Osogbo.


Adagunodo further alleged that the APC had concluded plan to distort the allocation of ballot papers in such a manner that would ensure those meant for specific local governments, wards and polling units are diverted to wrong locations; so as to delay the commencement of voting and to void the election in such places.


Amiloaded correspondent also reports that Adagunodo frowned at the desperate conduct of some chieftains of APC said the ruling party under the leadership of Gov. Rauf Aregbesola has allegedly "procured the service of notorious thugs from within and outside the state, to unleash violence in Ede North, Ede south, Egbedore, Irewole, Iwo and Ayedaade local governments on election day."


"The APC election strategy committee is conniving with certain elements in INEC to recruit OYES cadets and other party sympathisers as presiding officers and polling clerks. Part of the plans is to sew fake NYSC uniform and distribute same to these elements in order to make them carry out this noferious plan.


"There are plans by the APC to ensure that INEC allocate non-functioning card readers to areas considered as stronghold of PDP. This, in their thinking, according to Adagunodo, would slow down accreditation of voters and get voters discouraged.


In his words: "we have credible information about the plans of APC and the state government to arrange the kidnap and or arrest of leaders of the PDP in certain local governments on the eve of July 8.


"As we speak, certain chieftains of APC have compiled names of their party members and sympathisers to be accredited by INEC as election observers and monitors.


"You will recall 181 of these same elements from Osun State were arrested somewhere in Imo State in 2013, while traveling as fake observers for the Anambra governorship election.


The PDP Chair further alleged that the APC flagbearer, Senator Mudashir Hussein plans to transport thousands of non-residents fake voters from Abidjan, Cotonou, Togo and Ghana begining from this week.


The fake voters according to Adagunodo were to be camped in Ejigbo, Iwo and part of Egbedore local government.


Nonetheless, he has assured party members and supporters in the ten local governments in the district that the National body would not fold its hands and allow anyone; no matter how highly placed to subvert the freewill of the electorates.



Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by bigFOOTcaveMAN(m): 5:25pm
Politicians? ....... Let them kill themselves

Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by psucc(m): 5:25pm
They just borrow Almajiri from Kano or the dead from Kogi.
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by Aminat508(f): 5:26pm
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by brunofarad(m): 5:38pm
The propaganda games have started

Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by teewai3(m): 5:39pm
Let the games begin
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by EntMirror: 5:40pm
When are we going to stand up and fish out these looters in power? Just take a look at their protruding stomachs. This old cargos needs serious hauling if Nigeria must move forward. I mean, they need to be flushed out completely.

The son of my local government chairman gets over 1M as pocket money every two weeks. Why won't I rant?

Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by dammiedot(m): 5:40pm
PDP , APC what's the difference.. They care only about themselves

Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by femilek8(m): 5:42pm
Two fighting
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by KingGBsky(m): 5:42pm
You people have started your stupidity again. mtceeww. Are Nigerians not tired of election sef?

Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by burkingx(f): 5:43pm
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by Zico5(m): 5:43pm
This foolish jihadist called Aregbe make me hate APC. Its better not to have governor than what this man portray. He has no sympathy, feelings or reliability. Osun is in a mess indeed.
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by KahlDrogo(m): 5:43pm
Typical Nigerian political party. There must be such drama in the run up to elections. Nothing unusual here.

Let the best man win.

Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by Funjosh(m): 5:43pm
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by Meritocracy: 5:44pm
Adeleke didn't get shame, is the senate seat their property that he wants to inherit it. Keep other family chance to distribute the wealth in the state.

Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by burkingx(f): 5:44pm
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by Abfinest007(m): 5:44pm
they don't have confidence of them winning everything about them is so fake
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by enemyofprogress: 5:44pm
All una be the same....... Thieves, criminals, Evans better pass una.
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by LordCenturion(m): 5:44pm
PDP, continue

Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by unlimitedsoundz(m): 5:44pm
Are u seriou??

Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by epadomo(m): 5:44pm
Una say wetin............
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by kokosin: 5:44pm
wat do u expect

Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by KahlDrogo(m): 5:45pm
psucc:
They just borrow Almajiri from Kano or the dead from Kogi.
What about borrowing Jewish zombies from biafra?

I just pity biafran Christians. The Jews are an embarrassment to them obviously.

Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by enemyofprogress: 5:46pm
Aminat508:
wetin?Se o fe ki cucumber bo enu ni? panu de jo
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by emmasege: 5:47pm
The whole game is towards Osun 2018.

If only Osun would have learnt the lesson of their lives as taught by Areonigbese over the last 7 years.

Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by Funjosh(m): 5:49pm
Aminat508:
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by luckman20(m): 5:50pm
Oga Don double him hustle grin

Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by whizzyleejr(m): 5:52pm
No be today dem start, it's already part of them
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by Anikulhapo(m): 5:53pm
The downfall of Tinubu and APC in d south West starts on July 8, Say no to APC, Aregbesola Nd Tiffnubu
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by enemyofprogress: 5:54pm
Ode undecided
fasting don finish abi? You don get stamina to fight now
Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by burkingx(f): 5:55pm
kokosin:
wat do u expect

