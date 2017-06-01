₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP (2890 Views)
|Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by Aminat508(f): 5:23pm
Osun By-Election, APC Plans to scuttle process, Import Foreign Voters, PDP Cries Out
As Osun West senatorial by-election draws nearer, the Osun State chapter of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday raised an alarm over alleged plans by the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) in the state to scuttle the process and prevent free, fair and credible poll on July 8.
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by bigFOOTcaveMAN(m): 5:25pm
Politicians? ....... Let them kill themselves
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by psucc(m): 5:25pm
They just borrow Almajiri from Kano or the dead from Kogi.
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by Aminat508(f): 5:26pm
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by brunofarad(m): 5:38pm
The propaganda games have started
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by teewai3(m): 5:39pm
Let the games begin
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by EntMirror: 5:40pm
When are we going to stand up and fish out these looters in power? Just take a look at their protruding stomachs. This old cargos needs serious hauling if Nigeria must move forward. I mean, they need to be flushed out completely.
The son of my local government chairman gets over 1M as pocket money every two weeks. Why won't I rant?
doorrhhhhhhh...
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by dammiedot(m): 5:40pm
PDP , APC what's the difference.. They care only about themselves
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by femilek8(m): 5:42pm
Two fighting
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by KingGBsky(m): 5:42pm
You people have started your stupidity again. mtceeww. Are Nigerians not tired of election sef?
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by burkingx(f): 5:43pm
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by Zico5(m): 5:43pm
This foolish jihadist called Aregbe make me hate APC. Its better not to have governor than what this man portray. He has no sympathy, feelings or reliability. Osun is in a mess indeed.
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by KahlDrogo(m): 5:43pm
Typical Nigerian political party. There must be such drama in the run up to elections. Nothing unusual here.
Let the best man win.
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by Funjosh(m): 5:43pm
Adeleke didn't get shame, is the senate seat their property that he wants to inherit it. Keep other family chance to distribute the wealth in the state.
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by Abfinest007(m): 5:44pm
they don't have confidence of them winning everything about them is so fake
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by enemyofprogress: 5:44pm
All una be the same....... Thieves, criminals, Evans better pass una.
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by LordCenturion(m): 5:44pm
PDP, continue
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by unlimitedsoundz(m): 5:44pm
Are u seriou??
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by epadomo(m): 5:44pm
Una say wetin............
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by kokosin: 5:44pm
wat do u expect
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by KahlDrogo(m): 5:45pm
psucc:What about borrowing Jewish zombies from biafra?
I just pity biafran Christians. The Jews are an embarrassment to them obviously.
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by enemyofprogress: 5:46pm
Aminat508:wetin?Se o fe ki cucumber bo enu ni? panu de jo
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by emmasege: 5:47pm
The whole game is towards Osun 2018.
If only Osun would have learnt the lesson of their lives as taught by Areonigbese over the last 7 years.
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by luckman20(m): 5:50pm
Oga Don double him hustle
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by whizzyleejr(m): 5:52pm
No be today dem start, it's already part of them
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by Anikulhapo(m): 5:53pm
The downfall of Tinubu and APC in d south West starts on July 8, Say no to APC, Aregbesola Nd Tiffnubu
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by enemyofprogress: 5:54pm
Funjosh:fasting don finish abi? You don get stamina to fight now
|Re: Osun By-election, APC Plans To Scuttle Process, Import Foreign Voters - PDP by burkingx(f): 5:55pm
kokosin:
